Hexagon Comics Publishes Tiger And The Eye Graphic Novel, Right Now

We like to keep an eye on Jean-Marc Lofficier's Hexagon Comics USA line, European comics mostly written by Jean-Marc Lofficier, translated into English and distributed solely through his website, Amazon page or at conventions. Selling enough copies to make it more than worthwhile, as well as making certain comics available to a wider English speaking audience. Right now that also means avoiding any kind of shutdown that doesn't include the postal service. Retailers can purchase them at a 40% discount from distributor Ingram or from the publisher.

For April, that means Tiger In The Eye by Jean-Marc and Randy Lofficier with art by Barbarella artist José Luis Ruiz Pérez. Followed by a second volume of Bob Lance by Pier Carpi and Luciano Bernasconi. Here are the solicitations and art samples from both

Tiger And The Eye

7×10 squarebound trade paperback, 136 pages b&w. ISBN-13: 978-1-61227-713-4. US$12.95.

Story by Jean-Marc & Randy Lofficier; Art & Cover by José Luis Ruiz Pérez.

The saga of Tiger & The Eye takes place on an Alternate Earth dominated by Mesoamerican cultures, one on which the Indo-European civilizations never rose to prominence, leaving room for the Mesoamerican cultures to thrive and grow, and create technological advancements unique to that society, including the ability to cross into other worlds by using the much coveted "wayak" technology. Our two protagonists, the eponymous Tiger and The Eye, are private detectives in the well-trodden tradition of Raymond Chandler, who are led to investigate a series of murders among the aristocracy of their society, and drawn into a web of espionage and deceit that threatens the safety of their entire world.

Bob Lance #2 (of 3): To Seek The Holy Grail

7×10 squarebound trade paperback, 54 pages b&w. ISBN-13: 978-1-61227-394-5. US$12.95.

Story by Pier Carpi; Art by Luciano Bernasconi; cover by Roberto Castro.

From the ashes of the past comes the sinister Time Rider, an implacable foe of the Original Round Table. He seeks revenge against King Arthur who once took the Sword of Time from him. Only Bob Lance can now save his liege, but in order to do so, he must first seek and find the Holy Grail, This fantasy epic by two great masters of European Comics, Pier Carpi and Luciano Bernasconi (Wampus, Starlock), which rewrites the Arthurian mythos against a modern-day background, was created in 1970 and is a classic of the Hexagon Comics library, translated here for the first time.