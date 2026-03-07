Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: DC Next Level, kyle higgins, red hood, teen titans

Red Hood Is In The New Teen Titans From DC Comics… A Lot

Article Summary Red Hood headlines the new Teen Titans series from DC Next Level, written by Kyle Higgins and Daniele Di Nicuolo.

The series follows Red Hood as he uncovers missing powered teens and leads a fresh, modern Titans team.

Debuting in 2026, the lineup includes Fairplay, Cheshire Cat, Flatline, and two brand-new characters.

After his solo book was cancelled, Red Hood is back, playing a major role in this new Teen Titans era.

Bleeding Cool broke the news out of ComicsPRO that, as part of DC Next Level, we are getting a new Teen Titans series from Kyle Higgins and Daniel di Nicuolo later this year.

TEEN TITANS #1

Written by Kyle Higgins Art by Daniele Di Nicuolo

The team behind the hit, Power Rangers: Shattered Grid, reunite to usher in the next level of the Teen Titans. Red Hood uncovers a network of missing powered teens and reluctantly joins forces with a new generation of plugged-in, hyper-capable young heroes to find them and expose the lie dividing their world. Coming later in 2026. Monthly

Kyle Higgins posted to his newsletter, "Last week, some pretty exciting news dropped at Comics Pro—my Power Rangers partner (and SHIFT co-creator!) Daniele Di Nicuolo and I are reuniting and teaming up with Radiant Black co-creator Marcelo Costa to bring you a brand new Teen Titans series as a part of DC's Next Level wave. I can't say much more about it right now, but you'll be hearing quite a bit more from Daniele and me about the series in the coming months. It's a big, bold swing about being a teenager in the DCU in 2026, the challenges of building community and connection in a very broken world. Oh, and Red Hood's in it. Like, a lot. On the heels of the announcement, I spent three days last week with a litany of crazy talented creators and editors for a summit about this next era of DC and I've got to say, there are a lot of really cool books from really cool creators coming your way. Daniele, Marcelo and I are determined to be one of them."

Red Hood was to have had his own in-continuity mature readers ongoing series last year, until writer Gretchen Felker-Martin made a joke about Charlie Kirk's assassination, and saw the entire series blasted from the surface of the Earth, which was only the second most unfortunate thing that happened in relation to Batman: H2SH. Well, looks like he is back in the DC Universe, and whateever did or did not happen in his comic can be completely ignored.

As well as Red Hood leading the new Teen Titans, we also have Mr Terrific's son Jeffrey Holt – Fairplay, Arsenal and Cheshire's daughter Lian Harper – Cheshire Cat, Lord Death Man's protegé Flatline, and two new characters… one Marvel Comics source gossiped to me after ComicsPRO that they were "getting New Warriors vibes from Teen Titans". And by which they mean the New Warriors by Daniel Kibblesmith, planned to launch in 2020, with new Gen Z characters Snowflake, Screentime, Safespace, that Marvel Comics killed because Joe Rogan was mean to them. Well I got definite pushback from Higgins on that one… suggesting that not only do Marvel not know what they are doing with this comic, but no one does…

