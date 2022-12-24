Hoan Of Orcs & Pop Up in Blood Moon Comics' March 2023 Solicits

Another smaller comic book publisher looking to graduate to the middle leagues is Blood Moon Comics, who are launching three books in March 2023. With Hoan Of Orcs #1 by Nahuel Sb, Pop-Up #1 by Jon Clark and Matthieu Pereira and an Usher Of The Dead Evil Men Do oneshot by Keith Rommel and Jonnuel Ortega. Here are Blood Moon Comics' March 2023 solicits and solicitations.

HOAN OF ORCS #1 (OF 4) CVR A NAHUEL SB

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

JAN231382

JAN231383 – HOAN OF ORCS #1 (OF 4) CVR B 5 COPY FREE RAMOS INCV

(W) Nahuel Sb (A / CA) Nahuel Sb

It's been too long since the first battle between Orcs and Elves. The so-called "War of a Thousand Years" brought a dark outcome to the Orc kingdom whose inhabitants are born weaker and die faster with each new generation. Hoan, a young Orc girl who encounters this bleak scenario, decides to build an army to strike at the heart of the problem. In order to survive, the Orcs must once again face the Elf empire and reclaim the rightful place they've lost in the mystic lands.

In Shops: Mar 01, 2023

SRP: 4.99

POP UP #1 (OF 4)

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

JAN231389

(W) Jon Clark (A) Matthieu Pereira (CA) Jon Clark

A brand new pop-up museum has arrived. It contains the world's most infamous and cursed supernatural objects. For creator and starving artist Diane Strickland, this is her big break-tomorrow is the grand opening, and she and her family must work through the night to make sure it's all ready. But what do you get when you bring so many evil exhibits together? Absolute terror!

In Shops: Mar 15, 2023

SRP: 4.99

USHER OF THE DEAD EVIL MEN DO ONESHOT CVR A (RES) (MR)

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

JAN231391

(W) Keith Rommel (A / CA) Jonnuel Ortega

Sariel is the Angel of Death. This is what happens when a serial killer becomes the target of his scrutiny. His judgment is swift and harsh, making the killer seem tame.

In Shops: Mar 15, 2023

SRP: 4.99

USHER OF THE DEAD EVIL MEN DO ONESHOT CVR B (MR)

USHER OF THE DEAD EVIL MEN DO ONESHOT CVR C 5 COPY FREE INCV

GRIT N GEARS #4 (OF 7) CVR A NAHUEL SB

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

JAN231380

JAN231381 – GRIT N GEARS #4 (OF 7) CVR B 5 COPY INCV FERNANDEZ

(W) Angel Fuentes (A / CA) Nahuel Sb

Maple and Marcus mourn a huge loss in their lives as they both face tragic truths. Later, in order to save a city of hostage humans, Screw Driver makes a huge sacrifice. The battle for Steam's Eddy begins!

In Shops: Mar 29, 2023

SRP: 3.99

LADYDARKE #2 (OF 5) CVR A EMILIO UTRERA

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

JAN231384

JAN231385 – LADYDARKE #2 (OF 5) CVR B KATH LOBO – 3.99

(W) Erik Radvon (A) Samir Simao (CA) Emilio Utrera

Darke Beginnings continues! Laura Lenox must raid the tomb of her ancestors to complete her training as Ladydarke, while sinister forces work to awaken a powerful new nemesis! Ghosts, skeletons, ancient secrets, and the debut of hulking villain Bloodfyst all collide in this action-packed second chapter of the Ladydarke saga. Can Laura handle the mantle of the darke while protecting her family, friends, and saving Slate City from complete destruction?

In Shops: Mar 22, 2023

SRP: 3.99

NORTHERN BLOOD #3 (OF 4) CVR A ROJO STANDARD

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

JAN231386

JAN231387 – NORTHERN BLOOD #3 (OF 4) CVR B ROJO FOIL VARIANT – 4.99

JAN231388 – NORTHERN BLOOD #3 (OF 4) CVR C JOSE BAIXAULI – 3.99

(W) Jason G. Michalski (A / CA) Antonio Rojo

All hell breaks loose in this thrilling penultimate issue! Ivar and his army of undead Vikings continue to cut down everything that stands between them and their stolen treasure! Meanwhile, Frank and Estrid agree to an uneasy alliance with the sinister Nazi, Der Kapitän, as they attempt to escape the unrelenting, murderous Viking horde!

In Shops: Mar 29, 2023

SRP: 3.99

STRAY SHEEP #3 (OF 5)

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

JAN231390

(W) Andrew Osbourne (A / CA) Hernan Gonzalez

A fundamental rule of the game is broken. Colson has risked his life by reaching out to another player in an effort to connect. The price he'll pay will be too high as the game becomes deadlier each waking moment.

In Shops: Mar 08, 2023

SRP: 3.99