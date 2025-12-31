Posted in: Comics | Tagged: blind bag, ultimate, Ultimate Endgame

How Comic Stores Are Handling The Ultimate Endgame Blind Bag Damages

How comic book stores are handling the Ultimate Endgame #1 blind bag damages from Marvel Comics today

Article Summary Comic stores report significant damages to Marvel's Ultimate Endgame #1 blind bag editions on release day.

Retailers handle issues differently: some refund, some inspect, others enforce strict return and inspection rules.

Distributors and Marvel have yet to issue clear guidance, leaving shops to protect customers at their own risk.

Condition of blind bag copies varies widely; some shops found most copies in near mint, others had heavy damage.

Bleeding Cool has reported on issues that comic book stores have been experiencing regarding damaged copies of Ultimate Endgame #1 in its blind bag editions, published today. But how have comic book stores been dealing with the issue?

Secret Origins Comics of Collingswood, New Jersey posted "Oh great way to ring in the new year. All of the ultimate blind bags that I received are in fact damaged. I am reporting all of them as damaged to PRH, and we will see what happens from here on out. No one is getting a blind bag tomorrow and anyone that gives me grief will be sent to the Phantom Zone."

Rebel Base Comics of Charlotte, North Carolina, stated, "Hello everyone! You may have seen online reports about the Ultimate Endgame Blind Bags coming out on Wed. Reportedly there are LARGE amounts of damages to a portion of the books including spine dings, rolls, etc. THE OPEN ORDER BOOKS ARE FINE!! This is for the Blind Bags. So…since Marvel isn't saying anything or taking responsibility, this is how I've decided to handle it. Subscribers who want to open their book in store to check for damages may do so before purchase. If your pull is damaged, you don't have to take it (and we will return it as damaged). If you choose to leave the store with it in bag, then YOU TAKE FULL KNOWLEDGE THAT THERE MAY BE DAMAGE, and the book is non-returnable/refundable. We will keep a list of folks who choose to take unopened books. Please remember, we are doing this to ensure folks are happy with their pulls and don't get damaged books, NOT " I DON'T LIKE THE COVER I GOT". Staff members will inspect the book with you. Also, please remember we don't HAVE to do this, we're just trying our best to keep our customers happy. If you have any questions, feel free to ask. I will update to everyone if Marvel releases some kind of statement regarding it before Wednesday. Thanks so much. ~Michael"

Big Alpaca Comics of San Antonio, Texas says, "Our shipment of Marvel's Ultimate Endgame blind bags arrived damaged. Because of this, and after seeing this issue appear beyond just our store, we can't in good faith offer them for sale. We've made the tough decision to cancel all pre-orders and issue full refunds. We know this is disappointing and truly appreciate your understanding. The regular open-order covers will still be available and on sale this Wednesday." Mike Choi replied, "That's a choice that's going to sting in the short run, but your customers are going to trust you more in the long run. Sorry that happened to you, I hope Marvel or PRH figures out a way to make it up to all the affected retailers."

Golden Apple Comics of Los Angeles reported that "we saw that multiple shops got their bags early, opened the bags and then were reporting condition issues. Getting product early is a privilege and helpful to retailers who need to count, process, check the condition etc of their shipments. Sellers have some restrictions about what they can do with books prior to release date including with blind bags. Sellers are not supposed to be making posts opening the bags prior to the release date."

Actually, while that was true of other blind bag offerings from some publishers, it was notable that Marvel Comics did not include that restriction… they continued, "We opened some of the cases we received at random, pulled books from the tops, bottoms and center of the box. We opened around 40 bags – we did not post the contents, we strictly were inspecting for damages and also to make sure these boxes are randomized to minimize any complaints about damages or getting multiple of the same book in a row. We have determine that less than 1 – 2% are in 9.0 – 9.2 condition. MOST are in NM 9.4 or better, many in NM 9.6 – 9.8 due to the nice cardstock used on these covers. To be fair that 1 – 2% also includes some bags that were obviously very bent and it was clear the contents would be damaged."

Which might be better than some retailers received… how has your store reacted to the issues?

