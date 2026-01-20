Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Dynamite, IDW, Superman | Tagged: absolute, KO

How DC's K.O. Boss Battle Fits Into The Absolute Universe (Spoilers)

How DC's K.O. Boss Battle fits into the whole K.O. event as well as the Absolute Universe (Spoilers)

Article Summary DC's K.O. Boss Battle brings DC heroes and villains face-to-face with iconic characters from other universes.

The Final Four—Superman, Wonder Woman, Lex Luthor, and Joker—join forces with new allies to fight the Absolutes.

Crossover battles include Superman vs. Homelander, Wonder Woman vs. Red Sonja, and Joker vs. Annabelle.

Boss Battle sets up the explosive finale of the DC K.O. event, changing the future of the Absolute Universe.

The end of DC K.O. #3 by Scott Snyder, Joshua Williamson, Javi Fernandez and Xermanico saw The Final Four of the tournament, Superman, Wonder Woman, Lex Luthor and The Joker, facing the Absolute Batman, Absolute Wonder Woman and Absolute Superman, fighting for Darkseid. There are two more tie-in issues this week: Titans sees the team fighting Darkseid's forces on Earth, while the Green Lantern Galactic Slam #1 finds a cosmic spinoff. But what of the battle itself? And how will the much-anticipated DC's K.O. Big Boss Battle with various IPs from other companies and creators tie into the big battle? Well, how about Bleeding Cool tells you? Spoilers, of course… but not massive ones.

DC's K.O. Big Boss Battle will see The Final Four joined by Time Trapper and Gorilla Grodd, fresh from fighting Darkseid Booster Gold on the Watchtower, and they manage to press a massive pause button on the K.O. proceedings. Bring back former K.O. fighters Batwoman, Black Lightning, Plastic Man and Star Sapphire to join the Final Four as the Temporary Eight, to cross the Multiverse and find more foes to fight, to gain the Omega Energy to take the battle to the Absolutes.

Giving us Black Lightning and Plastic Man going against Mortal Kombat's Sub Zero and Scorpion, Wonder Woman against Red Sonja in the Hyborian fighting arenas, The Joker in the haunted house against Annabelle, from The Conjuring, Batwoman in the vampire castle with Zatanna, Star Sapphire in Greendale against Sabrina The Teenage Witch, Lex Luthor in the woods tonight with Samantha Strong from Beneath The Trees Where Nobody Sees, Superman in New York against The Boys' Homelander, all battling separately until the realities start to bleed into each other…

But if you are collecting Absolute Universe character appearances, especially in the DC Universe, the Boss Battle issue as well as DC's K.O. #3 and #4 should be on your list.

"DC K.O.: Boss Battle held surprises for me, too," said Jeremy Adams. "I never anticipated that I'd be writing 'Welcome to Greendale!' in a DC comic! Home of our favorite teenage witch who volunteers to "help" Star Sapphire in the Boss Battle. This was a bright spot to put together in the midst of the over-arching chaos of the issue. I found myself really enjoying the brief moments with Sabrina. And Homelander vs Superman! The biggest A-hole in pop culture right now fighting the big blue boy scout? Come on! My only regret is that I didn't have *more* pages to show these guys punch and kick…and for Superman to tell Homelander to shut his potty mouth before launching him into the sun!" And out in two weeks…

DC K.O. BOSS BATTLE #1 (ONE SHOT)

(W) Jeremy Adams, Joshua Williamson (A) Various (CA) Jeff Spokes

TO SAVE OUR WORLD, THEY MUST BATTLE THE CHAMPIONS OF OTHER WORLDS! Unexpected fighters from beyond the DC Comics enter the arena! Wait… What? WHO?! As the remaining champions in the K.O. tournament prepare for the final rounds, they discover that there isn't enough Omega energy left to crown the winner a King Omega. To have any hope of stopping Darkseid, they'll need to engage in combat with the champions of other worlds beyond our own including Annabelle, Homelander, Sub-Zero, and more! This shocking, star-studded crossover sets the stage for the final chapters of the epic DC K.O. event and features matchups you never imagined possible. The ultimate battle is only beginning! Retail: $4.99 2/4/2026

THE FINAL FOUR ARE PUT TO THE ABSOLUTE TEST! Three mysterious new Omega-charged fighters have entered the tournament…and this trinity of the Absolute will change the face of the DCU forever! It's all down to how far the final four are willing to go to win in the penultimate chapter of DC K.O.! Plus: Booster's true allegiance revealed, Darkseid's return foretold, and a bonkers last page that will bring the battle to the next level! Retail: $3.99 2/11/2026

THE FINAL BATTLE FOR THE HEART OF APOKOLIPS! In the melee that started with dozens of heroes and villains vying for their chance to win the ultimate power in the universe, now only one remains! But to truly be crowned the King Omega, you must battle more than the obstacles in your path…you must battle yourself. It's the finale to end all finales as the one true champion is crowned, the fate of all that lives hangs in the balance, and a shocking decision will bring the DC Universe to the next level. We would type more, but honestly, anything else is a spoiler–so suit up, get ready, and leap into the final round! $5.99 3/4/2026

