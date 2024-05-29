Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: fall of x, from the ashes, mister sinister

How Do You Solve A Problem Like Mister Sinister? (X-Men Spoilers)

Today sees the publication of The Rise Of The Powers Of X #5 and the X-Men Wedding Special. And our two brides, Mystique and Destiny.

Today sees the publication of The Rise Of The Powers Of X #5 and the X-Men Wedding Special. And our two brides, Mystique and Destiny, have two very different takes on Nathaniel Essex, Mister Sinister, depending upon which comic you read. Growing up in 19th century London and inspired by Charles Darwin to work in genetics and working with a visiting Apocalypse, Essex transformed himself and others. He was murdered by fellow Victorian mutant Mystique posing as Sherlock Holmes. But first, he created four clones to research paths to gain Dominionhood for himself, becoming a cosmic deity, whom Mystique's wife Irene Adler, Destiny, ensured would survive to adulthood. Their lives intertwined, saw Nathaniel Essex, reborn as the living god Enigma Dominion at the end of the Age Of Krakoa – and thereby for all time, past and future. But he didn't quite pass the Dominion collective test amongst the others.

And so, naturally, it would be down to the Phoenix to take him out, Snikt-style.

But then what of Mister Sinister, the clone of Nathaniel Essex who provided most of the conflict with the X-Men, as well as the genetic library that made the Krakoan Ressurection protocols possible, including the resurrection of Destiny?

Well, over in the X-Men Wedding Special, he put his genetic and cloning abilities to good use.

However, those good feelings don't seem to last until the end of his former self's Dominion phase.

You old romantic, Rasputin. As Nathaniel Essex does his best impersonation of Doctor Manhattan dropping his polaroid photograph on the moon. Just with a lot more noise.

Will the Mister Sinister on the run ever be reconciled to his Dominion self screaming across all time and space? Looking at the tone of From The Ashes, I am guessing not for a very long time. Rise Of The Powers Of X #5 by Kieron Gillen and RB Silva and X-Men: The Wedding Special, with the story above by Kieron Gillen and Rachael Stott, are both published today by Marvel Comics.

