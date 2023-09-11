Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: libertarian, Superman Lost

How The Libertarians Might Get Rid Of Superman (Spoilers)

Superman: Lost by Christopher Priest, Carlo Pagulayan and Jason Paz has been telling a story of Superman, after spending twenty years away.

Superman: Lost by Christopher Priest, Carlo Pagulayan and Jason Paz has been telling a story of Clark Kent, Superman, who spent twenty years away from Earth, only to come back mere minutes after he had left. And had involved himself with business a galaxy away. And had seemingly given up hope of making it home. getting involved with another unnamed world for whom he played a Superman. Even if they didn't all want it that way. As at least one part of the population seems to be made up of alien Ayn Randians.

Lex Luthor has postulated that humanity would be better off without a Superman, so that they could find their own way, and develop their own solutions rather than rely on the crutch of a Superman. And that seems to be the viewpoint of The Republic.

And in Superman: Lost #6, published tomorrow, Superman has managed to do what he could never do on Earth, to do the impossible, and unite the entire population.

Just maybe not in the direction he had been expecting. You know, if Lex Luthor discovers this approach, maybe he might just change his entire approach? All he needs is a bit of fear, suspicion and populism, and there is lots of that around these days.

Maybe, just maybe, this is The American Way in a galaxy far, far away…

SUPERMAN LOST #6 (OF 10) CVR A CARLO PAGULAYAN & JASON PAZ

(W) Christopher Priest (A/CA) Carlo Pagulayan, Jason Paz

Leaving for a mission in deep space with the Justice League, Superman's apparent PTSD threatens to compromise their mission. He is haunted by the memory of time running out before the sun of his second adopted world turns red and ultimately goes supernova, all while discovering the elites of the planet have been secretly developing an escape plan that will not include the impoverished underclass. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 9/12/2023 SUPERMAN LOST #7 (OF 10) CVR A CARLO PAGULAYAN & JASON PAZ

(W) Christopher Priest (A/CA) Carlo Pagulayan, Jason Paz

Superman is confronted with the specter of his own possible future when his way home is blocked by an alternate version of himself. Meanwhile, Lois employs the nuclear option to help Clark out of his malaise by making a deal with the devil–Lex Luthor! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 10/10/2023 SUPERMAN LOST #8 (OF 10) CVR A CARLO PAGULAYAN & JASON PAZ

(W) Christopher Priest (A/CA) Carlo Pagulayan, Jason Paz

Superman experiences a breakthrough on his path to recovery with the help of Supergirl, as the Els bond over being survivors living with the guilt of leaving behind doomed planets. Meanwhile, Lois attempts to outsmart Lex Luthor to save herself and Clark! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 11/14/2023

