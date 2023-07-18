Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image, san diego comic con, Walking Dead | Tagged: Energon Universe, gi joe, hasvro, skybound, transformers, Void rivals, Void Rivals #2

How The Transformers Universe Extends In Void Rivals #2 (Spoilers)

Void Rivals #2 just dropped on Amazon Kindle, courtesy of Image, Skybound and Hasbro, with more about Transformers and the Energon Universe.

Void Rivals #2 has just dropped on Amazon Kindle, courtesy of Image Comics, Skybound and Hasbro.

Void Rivals #2 by Robert Kirkman (Author), Lorenzo De Felici (Cover Art, Artist), Mateus Lopes (Artist) Format: Kindle Edition

ROBERT KIRKMAN & LORENZO DE FELICI's new shared universe continues here! After the jaw-dropping reveal in the debut issue, everything Darak and Solila thought they knew about the Sacred Ring's never-ending war has changed. To deliver the truth back home, they must first get off this deadly planet—by any means necessary.

The comic book owned by Hasbro continues to explore the back stories of these two alien races, so much at war, and yet so identical in their background, once the masks are off. It is the Catholics and Protestants of Northern Ireland, it is the Israelis and Palestinians, it is India and Pakistan, playing out as an intergalactic allegory. With the suggestion that this might even apply to Autobots and Decepticons or GI Joe and Cobra, as part of The Energhon Universe.

But how does Void Rivals #2 portray the Transformers or GI Joe aspects of this universe in their second issue? By fiddling around the edges…

…and introducing the Skuxxoids and their Rockeroid spacecraft.

In the Transformers cartoon, Skuxxoids are an intelligent oversized reptilian species that act as intergalactic mercenaries. They tend to use large ships that transformed into asteroids to get around the galaxy, and they can always be bought for the right price. The main Skuxxoif character was played by Corey Burton in the Marvel cartoon.

There were Skuxxoid appearances in the Transformers manga, but not in the standard comic continuity that I can recall – or find.

Well, that will all be changing with Void Rivals #2, as the Skuxxoid come to play in The Energon Universe… lots more questions to be answered at San Diego Comic-Con kicking off in a few hours.

Saturday looks like it will be the most popular place to be in San Diego Comic-Con… start getting your questions ready

Transformers & G.I. Joe Return in The Energon Universe Saturday, July 22 • 4:15pm – 5:15pm Room 6A

The Transformers and G.I. Joe are back at Skybound, kicking off The Energon Universe! Superstars Robert Kirkman (Void Rivals), Daniel Warren Johnson (Transformers), Joshua Williamson (Duke, Cobra Commander), and Sean Mackiewicz (SVP/publisher, Skybound) reveal the secrets behind the most anticipated comics of 2023

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!