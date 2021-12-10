Hulk #2 Preview: Bruce Banner Asleep at the Wheel

Hulk #2

by Donny Cates & Ryan Ottley, cover by Ryan Ottley

"MAD SCIENTIST" Part 2 of 6 Bruce Banner finally has total control with the Hulk locked away. But with a tight grip on his plans, Bruce forgot one thing…variables can happen at any time…and this one? Even Bruce couldn't have imagined. The craziness continues, as the Hulk hurdles farther into space, but he is not alone out there!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.64"W x 10.17"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Dec 15, 2021 | 32 Pages | 75960620003000211

| Rated T+

3.99

