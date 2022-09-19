I Cross Dressed For IRL Meetup in Kodansha December 2022 Solicits

Kodansha time! As we all know from YouTube commentators, modern American comic books are failing in terms of sales (even though they inexplicable seem to be increasing) because the publishers and creators are just telling a series of woke political lectures, and this is why manga is also increasing sales in America because they don't have any of that woke nonsense. Anyway, here are the solicits for Kodansha, the biggest print manga publisher in the world, who republishes their manga as part of Penguin Random House in the USA for the English-speaking market, including the Vertical imprint. Here are the Kodansha and Vertical December 2022 solicits and solicitations for March, April and July 2023 shipping manga, where you won't see any kind of that woke malarky, I am sure. And we begin with a new manga series… I Cross Dressed For IRL Meetup by Kurano. Who would have thought?A romantic comedy manga series published in Japan since January 2020, the story follows Cocoa, a young man who dresses up like a woman to join a monthly meetup to match his online avatar, but who finds himself attracted to Opera, another member of the group, who (spoilers) also turns out to also be a cross-dressing man. It was originally self-published by Kurano through Twitter and Pixiv but was picked up for digital serialization by Kodansha, and now successful enough to get a translated print edition for 2023.

I CROSSED DRESSED FOR IRL MEETUP GN VOL 01

KODANSHA COMICS

OCT222185

(W/A) Kurano

Four friends meet in an online game. All of them have female avatars, and it's just easier to pretend they're all women. But when someone proposes they get together in real life, what seemed like the path of least resistance turns into a very real obstacle. What is "Cocoa" to do but put on makeup and a dress and do his best to blend in? He couldn't possibly get busted…right?

In Shops: Mar 29, 2023

SRP: 12.99

AM I ACTUALLY THE STRONGEST GN VOL 02

KODANSHA COMICS

OCT222179

(W) Ai Takahashi, Sai Sumimori

To be reincarnated into another world with the promise of a "cheat" power is one thing. But to be reborn as a baby, and then left for dead after your royal parents think you're powerless? That's another thing entirely! Now the newly-born Reinhart-Hart to his new friends-must find his way through a dangerous world… but luckily he's got magic that's quite literally off the charts!

In Shops: Mar 29, 2023

SRP: 12.99

A CONDITION OF LOVE GN VOL 02

KODANSHA COMICS

OCT222180

(W) Megumi Morino (A) Megumi Morino

Hotaru is a 16-year-old high school first year who has always been ambivalent about love, preferring instead to have a lively life with her family and friends. So when she sees her schoolmate, Hananoi-kun, sitting in the snow after a messy, public breakup, she thinks nothing of offering to share her umbrella. But when he asks her out in the middle of her classroom the next day, she can't help but feel that her life is about to change in a big way.

In Shops: Mar 15, 2023

SRP: 10.99

FIRE FORCE OMNIBUS GN VOL 03 VOL 7-9

KODANSHA COMICS

OCT222181

(W) Atsushi Ohkubo (A / CA) Atsushi Ohkubo

In the year 198 of the Age of the Sun, Tokyo is a crowded cosmopolis. But the world's most populous city is threatened by devils that cause people to burst into flame at random! The only ones who can stop it are the Pyrofighters, a team of specialized firefighters. The young Shinra, blessed with the ability to ignite his feet and travel at the speed of a rocket, wants nothing more than to be a hero, and knows that this is the place for him! But he's not the best at following orders. Includes volumes 7-9 of the Fire Force manga.

In Shops: Mar 29, 2023

SRP: 19.99

A GALAXY NEXT DOOR GN VOL 05

KODANSHA COMICS

OCT222182

(W) Gido Amagakure (A) Gido Amagakure

Since his parents died, manga artist Ichiro has barely scraped by, forced to support his two younger siblings on just a middle school education. He doesn't even have time to learn how to use a computer, which forces him to keep wrestling with pen and paper. When his art assistants quit to strike out on their own, on top of juggling deadlines, family, and the constant fear of losing his job, Ichiro feel close to a total breakdown. But then a new assistant pops into Ichiro's life, and his prospects immediately start to brighten! She's an incredible artist, she always finishes on time, and she's beautiful, to boot! But she also seems to know an awful lot about him, and, soon, she makes a confession that bends Ichiro's mind beyond the confines of Earth.

In Shops: Mar 22, 2023

SRP: 12.99

GREAT CLERIC GN VOL 02

KODANSHA COMICS

OCT222183

(W) Hiiro Akikaze (A) sime

After being reincarnated, Luciel sets off on his quest with three silver coins in his pocket, and a desperate need to make more. His first stop is the town of Merratoni, where he's no sooner in the gate than he's bowled over by rowdy adventurers. However, he's rescued by the mysterious and beautiful Lumina, who takes him to the Healer's Guild to get registered. But before he can start making money he's going to have to learn to heal, first! And training in this world doesn't come cheap or easy. All Luciel knows is, he's got a tough road (and a lot of long days) ahead!

In Shops: Mar 15, 2023

SRP: 12.99

HERO LIFE OF SELF PROCLAIMED MEDIOCRE DEMON GN VOL 09

KODANSHA COMICS

OCT222184

(W) Shiroichi Amaui (A) Konekoneko

Chrono Alcon, a young demon, traveled from his sleepy village to study at a prestigious magic school connected to the Demon King's Castle itself. In this world, "demons" take many shapes: wolfmen, hellhounds, vampires, even dragons! Chrono himself is a "jinn," but he looks like an unassuming young boy, and his classmates dismiss him as a pushover… until his groundbreaking performance in his first test attracts the attention of not only his (gorgeous) classmates, but the Demon King herself!

In Shops: Jul 19, 2023

SRP: 12.99

IN CLEAR MOONLIT DUSK GN VOL 03

KODANSHA COMICS

OCT222186

(W) Mika Yamamori (A / CA) Mika Yamamori

Yoi Takiguchi's long legs, deep voice, and handsome face are the perfect recipe for an attractive guy-until people realize she is, in fact, a girl. Dubbed a "prince" by her peers since childhood, Yoi has all but given up on being seen as anything else. That is, until she bumps into Ichimura-sempai, the school's other prince (who's a he) and gets a taste of what it feels like to be seen for her true self. The story of the two high school princes starts here!

In Shops: Mar 15, 2023

SRP: 12.99

IN SPECTRE GN VOL 18

KODANSHA COMICS

OCT222187

(W) Kyo Shirodaira (A / CA) Chasiba Katase

Both touched by spirits called yokai, Kotoko and Kuro have gained unique superhuman powers. But to gain her powers Kotoko has given up an eye and a leg, and Kuro's personal life is in shambles. So when Kotoko suggests they team up to deal with renegades from the spirit world, Kuro doesn't have many other choices, but Kotoko might just have a few ulterior motives.

In Shops: Jul 05, 2023

SRP: 10.99

LOVESICK ELLIE GN VOL 09

KODANSHA COMICS

OCT222188

(W) Fujimomo (A) Fujimomo

At her high school, she's Eriko Ichimura, the girl so boring no one remembers she exists. But online, she's "Lovesick Ellie," a brash and lusty alternate persona with quite a viral following! Ellie's favorite pastime? Spying on her handsome and perfect classmate Ohmi and spinning wild fantasies in the form of very thirsty tweets. But one day, quite by accident, Eriko learns that Ohmi isn't as perfect as she thought… and he discovers her secret to boot! What's ahead for this two-faced boy and pervy girl?

In Shops: Apr 05, 2023

SRP: 10.99

ORIENT GN VOL 14

KODANSHA COMICS

OCT222189

(W) Shinobu Ohtaka (A / CA) Shinobu Ohtaka

At age 10, best friends Musashi and Kojiro sat in excited silence as Kojiro's father spun tales of evil demons who preyed on the innocent, and the warriors who defeated them. Practicing swordplay, the two swear an oath to become the strongest in the world and But as they grow up, Kojiro turns cycnical, and Musashi comes to realize that he can't turn back 150 years of demon rule on his own. He's being called a prodigy with a pickaxe, and he's almost ready to settle for a life of labor. Yet he can't shake the feeling that he still has a responsibility to act… and, soon, the injustices of his world will force his hand.

In Shops: Apr 05, 2023

SRP: 10.99

PHANTOM OF IDOL GN VOL 05

KODANSHA COMICS

OCT222190

(W) Hijiki Isoflavone (A / CA) Hijiki Isoflavone

Yuya, one half of the boy pop duo ZINGS, may be the laziest performer in the Japanese music industry. His partner is out there giving 110% every night (and, thankfully, he's quite popular), but Yuya's half-assed, sloppy dancing, and his frankly hostile attitude toward the audience, has the fans hating him and his agent looking for any excuse to cut him loose. After a particularly lifeless concert appearance, Yuya meets a girl backstage. She's dressed to the nines in a colorful outfit, she's full of vim and vigor, and all she wants from life is to perform. There's just one problem: She's been dead for a year. This is the ghost of Asahi Mogami, the beloved singer whose time on the stage was tragically cut short, unless… If ghosts are real, is spirit possession really that much of a stretch?

In Shops: Apr 05, 2023

SRP: 10.99

SAYONARA FOOTBALL GN VOL 16

KODANSHA COMICS

OCT222191

(W) Naoshi Arakawa (A) Naoshi Arakawa

Midori and Sumire are soccer stars at rival middle schools, destined to collide – one's a striker, the other a goalie. But the two girls end up in the same high school, with a lazy coach and a bizarre teammate, Nozomi, who brags that she's a genius but can't seem to stop kicking the ball into her own goal. To become champions, they'll have to get over their rivalry and work some magic on the field – not to mention the challenges of growing up.

In Shops: Mar 29, 2023

SRP: 12.99

SEVEN DEADLY SINS MANGA BOX SET VOL 04

KODANSHA COMICS

OCT222192

(W) Nakaba Suzuki (A / CA) Nakaba Suzuki

If you've been waiting to collect the manga that became the hit Netflix Original Anime The Seven Deadly Sins, or you're looking for the perfect gift for a Sins-obsessed loved one, look no further! The fourth of six sets, this special collector's box features beautiful, color art of the Sins themselves, and contains volumes 22-28 of the manga, as well as an exclusive, reversible poster.

In Shops: Mar 08, 2023

SRP: 76.93

SHAMAN KING FLOWERS GN VOL 01

KODANSHA COMICS

OCT222193

(W) Hiroyuki Takei (A) Hiroyuki Takei

The ghosts, spirits, zombies, and gods return in this brand-new sequel to the classic shonen adventure manga Shaman King! Hana Asakura finds that being the son of Yoh & Anna Asakura isn't all it's cracked up to be, and his boredom has him itching for any kind of excitement. But when a fight comes straight to his doorstep, it's from a place he least expects-his own family? The battle for Asakura supremacy begins!

In Shops: Mar 15, 2023

SRP: 10.99

UQ HOLDER GN VOL 28 (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

OCT222194

(W) Ken Akamatsu (A / CA) Ken Akamatsu

Tota, a boy with a magical and mysterious pedigree, joins a team of immortals to fulfill his dream and reach the top of the great orbital tower, extending from Neo-Tokyo into the unknown reaches of space! But soon he finds himself embroiled in a power struggle that spans generations and will determine the fate of a planet.

In Shops: Mar 22, 2023

SRP: 10.99

VAMPIRE DORMITORY GN VOL 10

KODANSHA COMICS

OCT222195

(W) Ema Toyama (A) Ema Toyama

Mito, who has no family to rely on, lives on the streets, disguised as a boy. Ruka, an otaku vampire who's only interested in 2-D girls, saves her from a perilous situation and makes her an offer: become his subservient thrall from which he can feed whenever he wants, and she can live with him-in the boys' dorm. Because her very existence depends on her secret not being found out, every day is a new dangersay nothing of that vampire! Meanwhile, Ruka, not knowing Mito's a girl, dotes on her night and day in an attempt to ripen her "disgusting male blood," but when real feelings develop… this dangerous romance between a crossdressing girl and an obsessive vampire begins!

In Shops: Apr 05, 2023

SRP: 10.99

WHEN WILL AYUMU MAKE HIS MOVE GN VOL 10

KODANSHA COMICS

OCT222196

(W) Soichiro Yamamoto (A) Soichiro Yamamoto

Yaotome's the cute president of the shogi (Japanese chess) club at her high school, and she's pretty sure that her underclassman Ayumu, the only other member, has a huge crush on her. They get together to play shogi every day after school, but no matter what she does, she can't seem to coax or trick him into confessing his feelings! What she doesn't know is that Ayumu has made a pact with himself to reveal his love after he's beaten Yaotome at shogi for the first time. Yet there's one big issue with this plan-he really sucks!

In Shops: Mar 15, 2023

SRP: 12.99

WISTORIA WAND & SWORD GN VOL 03

KODANSHA COMICS

OCT222197

(W) Fujino Omori (A / CA) Toshi Aoi

Will Serfort dreams of keeping his promise to a childhood friend by becoming a Magia Vander, one of the mighty magicians who sit atop the Wizard's Tower. However, he is unable to cast even the simplest of spells, leaving him to fight dungeon monsters to earn credits at Regarden Magical Academy. As if that weren't enough, he finds himself putting his sword skills to the test against a bullying professor!

In Shops: Mar 29, 2023

SRP: 12.99

DONT TOY WITH ME MISS NAGATORO GN VOL 14

VERTICAL COMICS

OCT222276

(W) Nanashi (A / CA) Nanashi

Nagatoro is a cute freshman in high school who loves to toy with her senior classmate (Senpai). Even though Nagatoro tricks Senpai, makes him cry, and teases him, the two of them are hardly ever apart. Do the two of them really like each other as friends? Or are they toying with the idea that they can be something more?

In Shops: Apr 05, 2023

SRP: 12.95

LOVELY MUCO GN VOL 01

VERTICAL COMICS

OCT222277

(W) Takayuki Mizushina

Lovely Muco! is a story that depicts the lovely everyday life of Komatsu-san, a glassmith, and his pet dog Muco. Shiba breed Muco's wish is that Komatsu-san could become a dog!

In Shops: Apr 05, 2023

SRP: 16.95

