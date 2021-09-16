I Just Got Trampled By An Anti-Vaxxer March in London

NotComics: There I was, cycling back from attending an Immersive Experience for Y: The Last Man from Disney+ at London Waterloo. During the live event based on the TV show based on the comic book, where all the men in the world have died, we saw lots of claims that the whole thing was a hoax. That the governments were hiding something from the women of America about what really happened to the men. And they wanted the truth, not lies, encouraging us to chant along, which we did. Populism is that easy.

And so it was in this spirit, cycling to my club to write a little for Bleeding Cool today, that I encountered an anti-vaxxer march through London, about a hundred or so, marching with megaphones, chanting that they were not to be silenced. Certainly not with megaphones like that, at any road. I made a little video for my TikTok and YouTube as they marched along, pointing out to my phone that megaphones don't actually mean the speaker has any authority; it just sounds like they do. Not entirely a controversial point. But it didn't go down so well amongst several who surrounded me. And I set off to cycle away; I was asked if I was vaccinated. I replied that I was, and it was then that I was kicked and shoved from the side and behind, knocked to the ground, while Coca-Cola was poured over me.

I really hope it was Coca-Cola. It could have been diluted fizzy ivermectin, of course. Still, it's good to know that the crowd was so in favour of free speech that mine had to be drowned out by boots and soda pop. Anyway, I did eventually cycle away after some London police wanted to check I wasn't overly injured. And thankfully, the club I was heading to had a bathroom, and I had brought a change of top with me. So…. how has your day been? Have you encountered any violent protests today? Well, if an anti-vaxxer march asks you if you have been vaccinated, remember by example. Say it loud, say it proud, lie your head off, say "no, I bloody well haven't," and run the other way.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: I just got knocked off my bike and soaked by an anti-vaxxer protest march. (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E9FpG5ojP68)