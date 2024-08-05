Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, IDW, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Artist's Editions, jack kirby, kevin eastman, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

IDW Artist's Editions 2025- Turtles, Eternals, Mister Miracle, Marvel

IDW Artist's Editions for Kevin Eastman's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Layouts, Kirby's Eternals & Mister Miracle, Mazzuchelli's Daredevil

Article Summary Kevin Eastman's TMNT layouts Artist's Edition reveals 300 pages of early Mirage issues, launching Sept 2025.

Explore Jack Kirby's Eternals and Mister Miracle with original pencils and inks in new IDW Artist's Editions.

David Mazzuchelli's Daredevil: Born Again returns in a celebrated Artist’s Edition, out in March 2025.

Marvel Covers Artist's Edition showcases iconic 70s-90s art by legends like Kirby, Miller, and Romita.

Kevin Eastman is providing his layout pages for the first year of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles for a new IDW Artists Edition, to be published in September 2025, three hundred pages reproduced as close to the original artwork as possible. It will be joined by other Artists Edition titles for Jack Kirby's Mister Miracle, Jack Kirby's Eternals, showing both the original pencils and the inked pages, a reprint collection of the original artwork to a number of Marvel Comics covers, from the seventies, eighties and nineties, and David Mazzuchelli's artwork from Daredevil: Born Again.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Layouts by Kevin Eastman Artist's Edition

Kevin Eastman

30 September 2025 $150 200 pages

An Artist's Edition featuring the groundbreaking origins of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle series, by the legendary team of Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird. This is an art book, not a traditional collection of comic books, featuring rare and beautiful imagery, a collection for connoisseurs of the form. This collection is a celebration of the earth-shaking art that landed the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles a place in comic book history. Included in this comprehensive Artist's Edition are more than 300 layouts from Kevin Eastman's earliest work from Mirage issues #1–11. See Michelangelo, Donatello, Rafael, and Leonardo as the artist originally imagined them, before moving on to the finished art. This is a rare opportunity to see the creative process and the earliest imaginings of one of the most popular franchises ever created! An Artist's Edition publishes scans of original art at a high resolution and prints it at the same size it was drawn. While appearing to be in black and white, these images were scanned in color, allowing the viewer the best possible look at the artist's intentions. You are able to see all of the nuances that make original art so special and unique. The only better way to view comic art is if you were standing over the artist's shoulder as they were laboring at their drawing table.

Jack Kirby's The Eternals Pencils and Inks Artisan Edition

Jack Kirby

25 February 2025

$49.99 176 pages

Series: ARTIST EDITION (#1)

30.5 cm H | 20.3 cm W | 567 g Wt

A treasure trove of unseen material from the King of Comics, whose impact continues to resonate with fans today!

Explore side-by-side presentations of restored photocopies of Jack Kirby's pencils next to the finished inks scanned from the original art. Several complete stories featuring The Eternals, including covers, will give a keen insight into the creative process of Jack Kirby, making this book a must-have for any fan of the artist, or any fan of the artform.

An Artisan Edition collects stories, covers and pages that have been reproduced from the original art. While appearing to be in black and white, these images have been scanned in color, allowing the reader to view them as closely as possible to the original art. Ink gradients, blue pencil, corrections, and more are all clearly visible, all the wonderful subtle nuances that make original art so special and unique. The only way to better view these pages is if you were standing over the artist's shoulder as they were drawn, as well as David Mazzucchelli's Daredevil Born Again Artist's Edition

Jack Kirby's Mister Miracle Artist's Edition

Jack Kirby

27 May 2025 $150 200 pages 43.2 cm H | 30.5 cm W | 567 g Wt

Following in the huge footsteps of the Jack Kirby New Gods Artist's Edition comes another classic collection of Kirby Fourth World beauty—Mister Miracle! This latest Artist's Edition collects seven nearly complete Mister Miracle stories, including issues #2–3, #5–9, and more! Mister Miracle was one of the core Fourth World books, a multigenerational epic that was one part King Lear and another part Star Wars. One thing is for sure: you'll never have a better chance to see the King's cosmic opus any better than in the pages of this Artist's Edition!

David Mazzucchelli's Daredevil Born Again Artist's Edition

Frank Miller, David Mazzucchelli

Date: 04 March 2025 $150 200 pages 43.2 cm H | 30.5 cm W | 567 g Wt

Enjoy the acclaimed graphic novel as an art book! Each page of this classic story is reproduced from the original art. While appearing to be in black and white, the art is scanned in color, capturing all the nuances and quirks—like blue pencil, corrections, and more—that make original art unique! David Mazzucchelli's Daredevil Born Again was released in the much-lauded Artist's Edition format in 2012. It soon became the best-selling Artist's Edition of all time and was universally acclaimed. In 2013, the book received the prestigious Eisner Award for Best Archival Project—Comic Books, as well as a Harvey Award the same year. It soon sold out and has been the single most requested book in this series to date for IDW to reissue. This is a new printing of that incredible Artist's Edition. If ever a book deserved to be published in this format, it is Daredevil Born Again. Frank Miller, at the peak of his powers, crafted a story that remains—in an extraordinary career—one of his finest pieces of writing. And David Mazzucchelli does a stellar, tour de force job as his collaborator, providing a nuanced and nearly pitch-perfect turn as artist. If there is any book deserving to be reread and rediscovered…this is the one!

Marvel Covers Artist's Edition

Sale Date: 11 February 2025

$150.00 160 pages 43.2 cm H | 30.5 cm W | 567 g Wt

Beautiful cover art by Arthur Adams, John Buscema, John Byrne, Gil Kane, Jack Kirby, Mike Mignola, Frank Miller, John Romita, Jim Starlin, Jim Steranko, and more!

Marvel Comics has been the creative home of some of the most famous and beloved comics for decades. Their stories are a wondrous feast for readers. But…their covers. Their covers are a beautiful front door into a magical wonderland. The artists presented within these pages are nothing short of glorious, representing Marvel's very best from the late 1960s to the late 1980s.

A new printing of a long out-of-print Artist's Edition! Marvel Comics is the home of some of the greatest and most iconic cover images in the history of comics. This unique Artist's Edition features an amazing "best of" selection of gorgeous covers by a veritable who's who of the medium.

