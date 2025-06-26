Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Ad Populum, diamond
Publishers Have 3 Weeks To Object To Diamond Comics' Liquidation Plans
Comic book publishers have three weeks to object to Diamond Comics' liquidation plans in the Baltimore bankruptcy courts
Bleeding Cool has previously reported that Diamond Comic Distributors Inc. – the debtor entity in the Chapter 11 bankruptcy of Diamond that is responsible for the bankruptcy debt, and not the new owner of Diamond, Ad Populum, is asking the court's permission to liquidate stock in its possession. That is stock that is not owned by Diamond, but owned by many comic book publishers and toy and game manufacturers, on consignment. With the proceeds going to the debtors' bankruptcy estate, which for practical purposes mean it will largely end up flowing to the lending banks as secured creditors, rather than the publishers themselves. As a result of this action, many publishers and retailers are furious, and lawsuits are being discussed. I have heard of one publisher that is planning a trip to the Diamond warehouse to try and seize as much of their stock as they can.
There looks like there may be another option, though. A hearing will take place before Judge Rice on the 21st of July at 10 am ET at the Baltimore Bankruptcy Court. And that "objections, if any, to the Motion must (a) be in writing; (b) be filed with the Clerk of the Bankruptcy Court, 101 West Lombard Street, Suite 8530, Baltimore, Maryland 21201, on or before July 16, 2025, (the "Objection Deadline"); and (c) be served so as to be received on or before the Objection Deadline by the undersigned counsel for the Debtors."
So there you go, hundreds of publishers and manufacturers. You have just under three weeks to make a legal case as to why Diamond Comic Distributors Inc., the debtor entity in the Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings, cannot liquidate all the stock that you own, without paying you a cent. Good luck…
