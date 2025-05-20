IDW Launches Sonic The Hedgehog: The Stage Is Set in September 2025

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, IDW | Tagged: sonic, sonic the hedgehog

IDW Launches Sonic The Hedgehog: The Stage Is Set by Evan Stanley and Min Ho Kim, for September 2025

The Stage Is Set is the new Sonic The Hedgehog comic book event launching from IDW in September 2025. Written by Evan Stanley and drawn by Min Ho Kim, Sonic The Hedgehog #81 (Part 1 of The Stage is Set) goes on sale on the 3rd of September, 2025.

"Trouble is brewing: Six of the Chaos Emeralds have disappeared without a trace, and it's up to SONIC THE HEDGEHOG™ and TAILS to find the seventh before it's too late! This September, Sonic The Hedgehog #81 kicks off the exciting new story arc 'The Stage is Set.' A perfect jumping-on point for fans, this three-issue adventure will bring readers to a brand-new place in Sonic's fantastic world: the intricate and opulent city of Sequin… And during a citywide carnival, too! As Sonic and Tails hunt for the mysterious Emerald thief in this new city, the duo quickly discover they've got competition. Shadow and Rogue want to claim the gem themselves, and they're not afraid to go through Sonic and Tails – or anyone else – to do it! Who will be the first to find the Emerald? New faces, strange secrets, and plenty of fun awaits readers in part one of 'The Stage is Set'!

"After 75 issues of non-stop adventures, surely y'all will want to relax, see a show, maybe even go to… a circus? That's right, Sonic and Tails are going to the carnival in an all-new location: the city of Sequin," commented IDW's Sonic The Hedgehog editors. "We have fan favorites showing up and a new, adorable, acrobatic, totally not suspicious character that we know everyone is going to love! But it's not all fun and games – with Chaos Emeralds going missing, there's something nefarious going on… Any guesses as to who the ringmaster of this scheme could be? As always, thank you to all of the Sonic fans reading our comics. We've had a lot of fun with this new story arc, and we hope y'all do, too!"

"We have partnered with IDW over the years to bring the world of Sonic to the comic page and we are always working hard to keep it exciting and enjoyable for both new and longtime readers," said Michael Cisneros, Associate Director with SEGA of America. "While 81 may seem like a big number, Issue 81 is a fantastic spot for new readers to jump into the series! This issue kicks off an all-new arc that is packed with fun and surprises for Sonic and friends."