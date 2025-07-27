Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, IDW | Tagged: godzilla, tmnt

IDW October 2025 Full Solicits – Kaijus, Turtles, Willows & Hollows

IDW October 2025 Full Solicits - Kaijus, Sharks, Hedgehogs, Monsters, Turtles, Willows & Hollows - Dying Is Easy

IDW drops their October 2025 solicits and solicitations, with a good chunk leaking into November, it seems. This includes the launch of new Tales Of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1 and a Turtles Annual, a Return To Sleepy Hollow #1 by Casey Gilly and Savanna Mayer, 30 Days Of Night by Rodney Barnes and Chris Shehan, a graphic novel adaptation of Wind In The Willows by David Petersen, and a new graphic novel by Joe Hill and Martin Simmonds, Dying Is Easy, which may be the most important comic book of the solicits. Check it out below, as well as plenty of Godzilla, Monster High, Star Trek, Street Sharks, Sonic The Hedgehog, and more

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1

STORY: MIKEY LEVITT

ART: LOUIE JOYCE

COVER A: LOUIE JOYCE

ADDITIONAL COVERS: B (Wong), 1:25 (Lankry), 1:50 (Lankry Mural Full Art)

OCTOBER 2025 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | $4.99 | UPC 82771403464600111

New tales of the TMNT based on the newest Ninja Turtles animated series! When Donatello is invited to a prestigious robotics camp for genius kids, he's excited to rebuild Metalhead and compete for the camp's prize for best robot. But when the competition goes haywire, Donnie's forced to wonder who really invited him, and what do they want with Metalhead? By debut comics writer Mikey Levitt (Tales of the TMNT production team) and neon punk comics artist Louie Joyce (Godzilla: Skate or Die, Haphaven, Past the Last Mountain). *From the Hit Paramount+ Series—New Tales Begin!*

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Annual 2025

STORY: KENNY PORTER

ART: MICHAEL SHELFER, MARIA KEANE

COVER A: MATEUS SANTOLOUCO

ADDITIONAL COVERS: B (Acuña), C (Cullum Holiday Variant), 1:25 (Shelfer), 1:50 (Eastman Casey Jones Cover)

OCTOBER 2025 | 48 PAGES | FULL COLOR | $5.99 | UPC 82771403462200111

After a year apart and a brutal war fought against D.A. Hale and his Foot Patrol, the four Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are back together and finally reforming their bonds. But…there are shadows hanging over them from their year apart, and Donnie is still struggling to get back on his feet. Leonardo, Michelangelo, and Raphael will need to pull together, train, and share details of their lost year in order to help their fourth brother get his second wind as they reflect on the past and begin to reforge their brotherly bonds. From the team of Kenny Porter (Superboy: Man of Tomorrow, DC Mech) and Michael Shelfer (Action Comics, NYX)! *To Heal from the Past, They'll Have to Fight Through It.*

*CASEY JONES TAKEOVER: Part of a line-wide celebration of the launch of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Casey Jones #1!*

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder #3

STORY: DAN WATTERS

ART: MICHELE BANDINI

COVER A: MATEUS SANTOLOUCO

ADDITIONAL COVERS: B (Bandini), C (Ruan), 1:10 (Bandini Full Art), 1:25 (Ruan Full Art)

NOVEMBER 2025 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | $4.99 | UPC 82771403435600311

The Shredder's quest to find the rogue Foot soldier "the Mourner" takes him to Europe, where she is rumored to have procured some top-secret technology from a very distant place—Dimension X—to use in the mysterious device she's constructing. For what purpose, only the Mourner knows for sure, but it's one the Shredder is determined to undermine at all costs. *"The bad guys always have the best stories, and Shredder is no exception." —Dan Watters*

TMNT: Journeys #2

STORY: PETER LAIRD

ART: JIM LAWSON

COVER A: MICHAEL DOONEY, PETER LAIRD

ADDITIONAL COVERS: B (Lawson), C (Randolph Casey Jones Month Cover)

OCTOBER 2025 | 52 PAGES | FULL COLOR | $4.99 | UPC 82771403457800211

Reprinting the fan-favorite Volume 4 series from Mirage Studios! Michelangelo was separated from his brothers during their battle with the Madhattan Militia, and he's been picked up by a mysterious flying ambulance that's going to take him somewhere new, with old faces ready to meet him! Back in the sewers, Leonardo, Donatello, and Casey Jones head out to investigate an abandoned armored van they found nearby and find horrifying mysteries within. All of this while some sinister activity orbits the Earth on the moon! *CASEY JONES TAKEOVER: Part of a line-wide celebration of the launch of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Casey Jones #1!*

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Saturday Morning Adventures #30

STORY: ERIK BURNHAM

ART: SARAH MYER

COVER A: SARAH MYER

ADDITIONAL COVERS: B (Mack), C (Acorviart)

OCTOBER 2025 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | $4.99 | UPC 82771403150803011

Seymour Gutz was a hapless fella who got caught up in the weird world of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and wound up transformed into the Mutagen Man for his trouble! Though he was cured and returned to human form, sometimes the past comes back around to haunt you! That's our way of saying his powers return…with a twist. Instead of being able to transform himself, Seymour has randomly developed the power to mutate others…and that's a power Shredder wants for his own! The Mutagen Man is back, but can the Turtles find him before their arch-enemy does? There's only one way to find out—grab yourself a copy of Saturday Morning Adventures #30! *CASEY JONES TAKEOVER: Part of a line-wide celebration of the launch of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Casey Jones #1!*

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The IDW Collection Volume 8

STORY: KEVIN EASTMAN, TOM WALTZ, DUSTIN WEAVER, BEN BATES, PAUL ALLOR, RYAN FERRIER, AND MORE

ART: SOPHIE CAMPBELL, BEN BATES, DAMIEN COUCEIRO, BILL SIENKIEWICZ, MATEUS SANTOLOUCO, ADAM GORHAM, AND MORE

NOVEMBER 2025 | 344 PAGES | FULL COLOR | TPB | $39.99 | ISBN 9798887243146

Presenting the complete TMNT stories in recommended reading order, including one-shots, crossovers, and event series. Everything a beginner could need, everything a diehard could want! Bebop and Rocksteady stumble across a time-travel scepter, kickstarting the craziest, most destructive adventure yet! Then, when a mysterious new mutant targets Baxter Stockman, it will be up to the TMNT to reluctantly save him, but little does anyone know that a larger trap is being laid by a new arch-foe. Plus, Donatello reboots a new and improved Metalhead, only to find that the robot no longer functions entirely as designed. Collects the Bebop & Rocksteady Destroy Everything miniseries, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Universe issues #1–8, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles issues #65–66. *ALSO AVAILABLE IN HARDCOVER!*

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Naruto

STORY: CALEB GOELLNER

ART: HENDRY PRASETYA

OCTOBER 2025 | 112 PAGES | FULL COLOR | TPB | $16.99 | ISBN 9798887244273

It's the coolest ninja matchup you could have ever dreamed of! The Heroes in a Half-Shell meet the host of the Nine-Tailed Fox in this graphic novel crossover! When teenage reporter April O'Neil has a clandestine meeting with Tsunade, the leader of the Hidden Leaf Village, it garners the attention of Naruto, Sasuke, Sakura, and Kakashi. They aren't the only ones who are wondering what the two women were discussing, though. The sinister Foot Clan have their own interest in April's visit, as they think she might hold the valuable information on mutation research being conducted by the scientist Baxter Stockman. With April caught between the forces of the Hidden Leaf Village and the Foot Clan, it can't be long before the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles show up to lend her a hand! IDW and VIZ Media present two of the greatest ninja teams of all time in this groundbreaking crossover by writer Caleb Goellner and artist Hendry Prasetya. *ALSO AVAILABLE! DIRECT MARKET EXCLUSIVE VERSION*

Return to Sleepy Hollow #1

STORY: CASEY GILLY

ART: SAVANNA MAYER

COVER A: SAVANNA MAYER

ADDITIONAL COVERS: B (Estok), C (Larson), 1:15 (De Martinis), 1:25 (Jones), 1:50 (Francavilla)

OCTOBER 2025 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | $4.99 | UPC 82771403469100111

Tim Burton's Sleepy Hollow (1999) continues in Return to Sleepy Hollow! From Eisner Award–winning author Casey Gilly (Buffy the Last Vampire Slayer, "A Funeral in Foam") comes a tale of buried truths, decaying bodies, and rotting gods. The Headless Horseman hasn't plagued Sleepy Hollow for 15 years now, but unbeknownst to the residents of the drowsy valley, a deeper evil lurks in the roots of the town, and it will stop at nothing to quench its thirst for blood. Ichabod Crane is a man of science and, despite his indisputable brush with the supernatural, has built a name for himself debunking claims of the occult across the world. However, when he receives a frantic letter urging him to return to Sleepy Hollow, Ichabod must reunite with his now estranged love, Katrina Van Tassel, to investigate a string of strange, unexplainable murders. Together, they will uncover the truth of Sleepy Hollow's origins and the roots that connect them all. *A prestige horror experience for fans of Crimson Peak, The VVitch, and Midsommar.* *NOT FINAL ART*

Event Horizon: Dark Descent #2

STORY: CHRISTIAN WARD

ART: TRISTAN JONES

COVER A: JEFFREY LOVE

ADDITIONAL COVERS: B (Rossmo), 1:25 (Rossmo Full Art)

OCTOBER 2025 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | $4.99 | UPC 82771403450900211

After activating the experimental gravity drive aboard the ship, the crew of the Event Horizon are transported to an outer-space hellscape that defies comprehension. Already, this new realm is making some of the crew behave… strangely. And still, the worst is yet to come, as the king of this hell is about to make his entrance! The prequel to the cult-classic film continues here! You'll never see the film the same way again. *"A must-read comic, for those not of the faint of heart." —Screen Rant* *"Event Horizon has maintained its place as a cult classic." —CBR*

30 Days of Night: Falling Sun #1

STORY: RODNEY BARNES

ART: CHRIS SHEHAN

COVER A: CHRIS SHEHAN

ADDITIONAL COVERS: B (Damien Worm), 1:25 (Shehan Full Art), 1:50 (Ward)

OCTOBER 2025 | 48 PAGES | FULL COLOR | $5.99 | UPC 82771403467700111

IDW's hit horror franchise returns with a terrifying new tale! The town of Barrow has moved on. Those who remember the vampiric terror of two decades past would rather not talk about it. Those who don't remember don't believe the stories. Ignorance will be their downfall, because a dark memory is stirring in the heart of Romania and it has set its sights on Barrow, the death place of Vicente. While vampires seek revenge for their fallen leader in Alaska, troubled teen Jalen James seeks sanctuary. After fleeing gang violence in Los Angeles, Jalen needs a fresh start. But he's unlikely to find it as the sun falls… Writer Rodney Barnes (Killadelphia, Batman: Full Moon) and artist Chris Shehan (House of Slaughter, The Autumnal) welcome you back to Barrow in the oversize first issue of this revival. *"Rodney has been tearing it up in recent years, and I think he'll bring new blood to the series." —Steve Niles* *"We have an incredible story lined up that adds to the established 30 Days mythology while taking the story in some surprising directions." —Rodney Barnes*

Beneath the Trees Where Nobody Sees: Rite of Spring #4

STORY & ART: PATRICK HORVATH

COVER A: PATRICK HORVATH

ADDITIONAL COVERS: B (Fleecs Movie Homage Cover), C (Beals), 1:10 (Horvath Full Art), 1:25 (Fleecs Full Art), 1:50 (Beals Storybook Variant Full Art)

NOVEMBER 2025 | 36 PAGES | FULL COLOR | $4.99 | UPC 82771403432500411

Monica is inching closer and closer to discovering the truth about her brother's death…willing to do anything—cross any line—to make it happen. Samantha Strong should be worried, but instead, the thrill has never been greater. Her unwitting prey is squirming in her clutches. For Samantha, this is where the real fun begins. *"Will leave you dying for more." —Comic Book Club* *"Effortlessly picks up where the last series left off in terms of storytelling, intrigue, tension, and stakes." —ComicBook.com*

Tuatha

STORY & ART: GAVIN FULLERTON

COVER A: GAVIN FULLERTON

ADDITIONAL COVERS: B (Goux)

NOVEMBER 2025 | 56 PAGES | FULL COLOR | $6.99 | UPC 82771403472100111

A breathtaking fantasy epic told in 40 gorgeous pages. In a forgotten and war-torn realm, a young woman travels through a dark wood bearing the severed head of her dead king on her back. Tasked with delivering the monarch's remains to their final resting place on a fabled faraway island, the woman must navigate the many perils of her ancestors' failed civilization in its final death throes. Along the way, she'll discover savage beasts, monstrous creatures, slaughtered villagers, and violent raiders battling for the final scraps of the world. Join writer/artist Gavin Fullerton (Closet) in this master class of a horror fantasy one-shot.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds—The Seeds of Salvation #2

STORY: ROBBIE THOMPSON

ART: TRAVIS MERCER

COVER A: TRAVIS MERCER

ADDITIONAL COVERS: B (Patridge), C (Photo Variant), 1:10 (Mercer B&W)

OCTOBER 2025 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | $4.99 | UPC 82771403454700211

Now deep under the ice-crusted surface of the planet Poilant in search of a missing team of Starfleet researchers, Una, Chapel, La'An, Spock, Scotty, and D6 discover a mysterious alien temple. It's covered in vines and the tech on the crew's submersible is showing the researchers are inside—but before they can investigate further, a new enigma appears…and this one's got tentacles! *A Lovecraftian descent into madness from Strange New Worlds Season 4 writer Robbie Thompson (The Sin Bin) and artist Travis Mercer (Cyborg, Teen Titans). Season 3 of Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+ July 17.*

Star Trek: Voyager—Homecoming #2

STORY: SUSAN BRIDGES, TILLY BRIDGES

ART: ANGEL HERNANDEZ

COVER A: ANGEL HERNANDEZ

ADDITIONAL COVERS: B (To), 1:10 (To B&W)

OCTOBER 2025 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | $4.99 | UPC 82771403455400211

Moments before returning to Earth, the crew of Voyager are betrayed by insurgents hidden on board! With her ship's deflector dish broken and the ship itself out of her control, Janeway must convince the conniving aliens that Starfleet means them no harm if she's ever going to get her found family home. If that weren't enough to handle, there's a ticking clock to contend with: Tuvok's disease has accelerated, and he must get home to mind-meld with a family member to cure himself with Faltor-voh…before it's too late! *The final chapter begins this Fall. Don't miss the return of a Starfleet legend.*

Star Trek: Red Shirts #4

STORY: CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL

ART: MEGAN LEVENS

COVER A: CHRIS SHEHAN

ADDITIONAL COVERS: B (Price Federation Recruitment), 1:10 (Patridge)

NOVEMBER 2025 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | $4.99 | UPC 82771403430100411

Ensigns Raad and Miller find themselves on a dark ship and face to face with… Klingons. The two red shirts are accused of being spies, and their captors brutalize and torture them for any information they can get on how the Romulans were able to access a Starfleet subspace antenna feed. Meanwhile, DeMatrio, Amiga, and Lanier engage in a tense starship battle with a Romulan Bird-of-Prey. If all six remaining red shirts are going to make it off Arkonia 89 alive, someone is going to have to make a sacrifice—but for what? How many red shirts have died to ferret out the Romulans? There must be more to the story than Starfleet is letting on…

Star Trek: Lower Decks #12

STORY: TIM SHERIDAN

ART: PHILIP MURPHY

COVER A: PHILIP MURPHY

ADDITIONAL COVERS: B (Goode)

OCTOBER 2025 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | $4.99 | UPC 82771403368701211

The Lower Deckers and Cetacean Ops officers Kimolu and Matt continue their mission to replenish Earth's population of humpback whales! The krill situation is getting out of control, and the songs they sing are just too good to let them die out. There's also the pesky situation where Ronald (the last whale!) has to occasionally talk that uptight space probe (whenever it shows up) into sparing the Earth from doom and destruction. But Ronald's getting on in age and won't be around forever…so the crew needs to find him a love match, stat, or Earth might face its end. *"It balances nostalgia with fresh ideas, ensuring a great experience for both long-time fans and newcomers." —AIPT* *"A brilliant story told through dynamic, lively artist which feels ripped right from the screen." —Get Your Comic On*

Star Trek: Defiant, Vol. 5: No Old Warriors

STORY: CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL

ART: ANGEL UNZUETA

OCTOBER 2025 | 112 PAGES | FULL COLOR | HC | $24.99 | ISBN 9798887243580

Connecting with the voyages of the ongoing Star Trek comic series, Defiant, Vol. 5 delves into intrigue and rebellion! Avoiding a major family decision, Captain B'Elanna Torres attempts to find clarity dismantling minefields in the Alpha Quadrant, but discovers an explosive political situation about to blow. Meanwhile, Alexander has been tasked with a mighty Errand of Valor: rescue the workers rebelling against a deuterium mega-power, Archanis Inter-Corporate. However, when a face from Alexander's bloody past appears, his heart, and urges for vengeance, are truly tested. Volume 5 collects issues #22–25. *ALSO AVAILABLE: Star Trek: Defiant, Vol. 1–4*

Godzilla [Kai-Sei Era] #3

STORY: TIM SEELEY

ART: NIKOLA ČIŽMEŠIJA

COVER A: NIKOLA ČIŽMEŠIJA

ADDITIONAL COVERS: B (Jones), C (Riccardi), 1:25 (Jones Full Art)

OCTOBER 2025 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | $4.99 | UPC 82771403433200311

While G-Force is on a fool's errand off the coast of Bermuda, Godzilla's rampage begins in Atlanta! But…how did Godzilla appear in the middle of the country? And after so much time without a stateside Godzilla attack, why has the King of the Monsters appeared twice in the last few weeks? G-Force fights a brand-new kaiju, and Godzilla tears through the country, in the third issue of Tim Seeley and Nikola Čižmešija's ongoing series!

Godzilla [Kai-Sei Era] #4

STORY: TIM SEELEY

ART: NIKOLA ČIŽMEŠIJA

COVER A: NIKOLA ČIŽMEŠIJA

ADDITIONAL COVERS: B (Stokoe), C (Cullum), 1:25 (Stokoe Full Art)

NOVEMBER 2025 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | $4.99 | UPC 82771403433200411

The rematch of Jacen and Godzilla starts here! In one corner, we have the meanest and greenest King of the Monsters the world has ever seen. In the other, we have the boy who wields the fire of Godzilla. Who will prevail? After attacking Atlanta, Godzilla seemingly disappeared into the Earth below. While half of G-Force goes searching for the origins of the synthetic leech kaiju Yacumama, the other half is going Godzilla hunting. But will Rumi's technique be enough for Jacen to take down the King of the Monsters?

Godzilla: Escape the Deadzone [Kai-Sei Era] #3

STORY: GRIFFIN SHERIDAN, ETHAN PARKER

ART: PABLO TUNICA

COVER A: PABLO TUNICA

ADDITIONAL COVERS: B (Delpeche), 1:25 (Delpeche Full Art B&W)

OCTOBER 2025 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | $4.99 | UPC 82771403436300311

With two mysterious children in tow, the wanderer has broken free from the clutches of the church of Godzilla! Unfortunately, he now finds himself deep in the heart of the deadzone—farther than he's ever dared travel! He has hundreds of miles and all manner of freaks and monsters between him and a way out. Although…the strangest beings in all the deadzone seem to be the kaiju-controlling kids he now finds in his care.

Godzilla vs. America: Kansas City

STORY: FREDDIE E. WILLIAMS II, BUSTER MOODY, KYLE STRAHM, JAKE SMITH

ART: FREDDIE E. WILLIAMS II, BUSTER MOODY, JAKE SMITH, BALDEMAR RIVAS

COVER A: BUSTER MOODY, FREDDIE E. WILLIAMS II

ADDITIONAL COVERS: B (Moody & Williams II), 1:25 (Williams II & Moody Full Art), 1:50 (Moody & Williams II Full Art)

OCTOBER 2025 | 48 PAGES | FULL COLOR | $7.99 | UPC 82771403466000111

Calling it "Kansas City" wasn't enough to throw Godzilla off the trail—the King of the Monsters knows it's really in Missouri, and it's on its way. You may have thought your city was too small to attract a kaiju…well, you shouldn't have stuffed it so full of incredible comics creators. At this point, there's nothing left to do but enjoy it. So, join a star-studded group of Kansas City–based comics creators as Godzilla smashes its smallest city yet! This issue includes stories by Freddie E. Williams II (Batman/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), Baldemar Rivas (Godzilla vs. the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers II), Jake Smith (Godzilla: War for Humanity), and more!

Godzilla: Here There Be Aliens #5

STORY: FRANK TIERI

ART: ANGEL HERNANDEZ

COVER A: FERO PE

ADDITIONAL COVERS: B (Hernandez), 1:25 (Pe Full Art)

OCTOBER 2025 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | $4.99 | UPC 82771403419600511

It's wall-to-wall kaiju mayhem in one of the craziest Godzilla stories of all time! Years of storytelling has built to this moment—from the ancient arrival of kaiju to a run-in on the seven seas, and from a Godzilla cult controlling early U.S. history to the possible destruction of everything in the 20th century. A kaiju clash that's been brewing through time and across the galaxy ends here! *"If you are a big Godzilla fan or a fan of X-Files type stories, I highly recommend checking this new series out." —Comics Beat*

Street Sharks #2

STORY: STEPHANIE WILLIAMS

ART: ARIEL MEDEL

COVER A: PHILIP MURPHY

ADDITIONAL COVERS: B (Santolouco), C (Beals), 1:10 (Beals Full Art), 1:25 (Santolouco Full Art)

NOVEMBER 2025 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | $4.99 | UPC 82771403460800211

The fin-kicking adventures continue! Dr. Paradigm is hiding out somewhere in Fission City! The Street Sharks may have stopped the mad scientist and his Seaviate goons, but they couldn't capture him. Even with their arch-nemesis at large, they'll have to stop their search when a new big-top circus mysteriously appears in the waterfront district. To the public, it seems like a regular, fun-loving circus. But the Sharks are hearing rumors about strange noises around the circus at night! Surely, this couldn't possibly be connected to Dr. Paradigm's latest schemes…right?! *MUTANT SHARKS. MAD SCIENCE. MUSCLE. MAYHEM.*

Monster High: Shock and Aww!

STORY: HEATHER NUHFER

ART: KELLEE RILEY

COVER A: TSUUKIYOMO

NOVEMBER 2025 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | $3.99 | UPC 82771403476900111

For the first time in over a decade, Monster High and IDW have partnered to bring out-of-print comics back to unlife for the fandom. Each short story from I Only Have Eye for You by Heather Nuhfer and Kellee Riley is back in a new format for fangs to enjoy. In Shock and Aww!, Invisi Billy wishes he could read Scarah Screams' mind, but he gets a bit more than he asked for when a shock from Frankie Stein causes them to switch bodies! Billy and Scarah will have to work together, and learn how to control each other's powers, if they want to switch back in time for the Fraidy Hawkins dance!

Monster High: World's Scare #3

STORY: JACQUE AYE

ART: CAROLINE SHUDA

COVER A: ROSE BOUSAMRA

ADDITIONAL COVERS: B (Sterle)

OCTOBER 2025 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | $4.99 | UPC 82771403437000311

Tick-tock, boos and ghouls! The days of the World's Scare are ticking by—not much time left to exhibit your invention to the best and brightest of monsterkind. It seems Frankie Stein and her assistant, Draculaura, are still struggling to source the final parts needed for Frankie's invention. A little batty told me they'll be paying a visit to Robecca Steam to finally set the gears in motion. Meanwhile, Monster High's fiercest activist, Lagoona Blue, is gearing up for the protest of the century to stop animal testing. Rumor has it that she's recruited a few impish assistants. What could go wrong? –XOXO CryptCrier *"A must-read for the now-adults who came of age alongside the students of Monster High." —Christina S. Fang Mail* *"As someone who loved Monster High when I was younger I loved delving back into that world! I really like the art style and seeing the characters I loved as a kid back in action!" —Savannah C.*

Monster High: House Haunters #4

STORY: BEN KAHN

ART: SONIA LIAO

COVER A: SERENA MERCADO

ADDITIONAL COVERS: B (Widjaja)

OCTOBER 2025 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | $4.99 | UPC 82771403449300411

The frights continue in IDW's spooktacular pun-filled biweekly series! When the typically fearsome Draculaura, Clawdeen, Cleo, and Lagoona are drained of their powers, they have to rely on each other to fight back against the evil titan ruining their weekend getaway. But when a mysterious, and fashionable, new ghoul suddenly appears in the cabin, the fiends start to question everything. Meanwhile, Frankie is piecing together a plan, and herself!

Monster High: House Haunters #5

STORY: BEN KAHN

ART: SONIA LIAO

COVER A: SERENA MERCADO

ADDITIONAL COVERS: B (Widjaja)

OCTOBER 2025 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | $4.99 | UPC 82771403449300511

In the final issue of House Haunters, the ghouls have an epic showdown between an evil titan, a walking, talking house, and a pack of monsterfied animals! There's also a nefarious little lawn gnome traipsing about the spooky basement…but together, the ghouls can face anything! Except maybe the ScareBnB cleaning fee they're about to receive…oops!

Sonic the Hedgehog #82

STORY: EVAN STANLEY

ART: GIGI DUTREIX

COVER A: MILES ARQ

ADDITIONAL COVERS: B (Haines), 1:15 (Fourdraine)

OCTOBER 2025 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | $4.99 | UPC 82771401521808211

The Celestial Troupe strikes back! Sonic and Tails thought they'd be in for a fight with the mysterious thief Lunar, but what they really should have been worrying about was Lunar's family! Meanwhile, Shadow and Rouge are still on their trail. As enemies close in on all sides, will they be able to make it out with the Chaos Emerald and discover what's really happening here?

Frankenstein Alive, Alive: The Complete Collection

STORY: STEVE NILES

ART: BERNIE WRIGHTSON, KELLEY JONES

OCTOBER 2025 | 104 PAGES | FULL COLOR | TPB | $19.99 | ISBN 9798887243535

The Monster lives! Presenting a stunning collaboration between the premier horror artist in comics history and the co-creator of the modern classic 30 Days of Night! Inspired by Mary Shelley's immortal gothic horror tale, Frankenstein Alive, Alive! brings new life to the Promethean monster, courtesy of Steve Niles (30 Days of Night) and Bernie Wrightson (Frankenstein, Swamp Thing). Victor Frankenstein's cobbled-together creature continues his adventures, embarking on a journey to discover his own humanity. Collecting the four-issue series along with an extended gallery section of layouts and pencils by Wrightson, all scanned from the original art. Additional art is supplied in the final chapter by Kelley Jones (at Wrightson's request), who stepped in to complete the series upon the comic book legend's untimely passing.

Dying is Easy

STORY: JOE HILL

ART: MARTIN SIMMONDS

NOVEMBER 2025 | 144 PAGES | FULL COLOR | TPB | $17.99 | ISBN 9798887243511

Comedy is hard…but dying is easy! From the New York Times bestselling author of Locke & Key comes this graphic novel mystery! Meet Syd "Sh*t-Talk" Homes, a disgraced ex-cop turned bitter stand-up comic turned…possible felon? Carl Dixon is on the verge of comedy superstardom, and he got there the dirty way: by stealing jokes. He's got a killer act, an ugly past, and more enemies than punchlines. So when someone asks Syd Homes how much it would cost to have Dixon killed, Syd isn't surprised in the slightest. But, once he's accused, he's on the run and it's going to take all of his investigative chops to suss out the real killer before he gets caught. This crime thriller by writer Joe Hill and artist Martin Simmonds follows in the tradition of fair-play mysteries, inviting readers to solve the murder before Syd does! This edition also includes "'Rache' is German for Revenge," a new, 11-page Syd Homes mystery, in glorious black-and-white. Originally produced for In League with Sherlock Holmes, it appears here as part of the Dying is Easy collection for the first time. Last but not least comes an introduction from Mystery Writers of America's 1994 Grand Master, Lawrence Block, reflecting on cops, comedy, and crime.

The Wind in the Willows: With Illustrations by David Petersen

STORY: KENNETH GRAHAME

ART: DAVID PETERSEN

OCTOBER 2025 | 192 PAGES | FULL COLOR | TPB | $19.99 | ISBN 9798887243702

Experience the timeless story of Toad, Rat, Mole, and Badger in this beautiful unabridged edition designed and illustrated by New York Times bestselling and Eisner Award–winning creator David Petersen (Mouse Guard). Painstakingly completed over three years, this exquisite and lavish edition features 20 color illustrations and 50 pen and ink drawings throughout. Begun as a series of letters from Kenneth Grahame to his son, The Wind in the Willows is a timeless tale of animal cunning and human camaraderie. Since its first publication in 1908, generations of adults and children have cherished this world of gurgling rivers and whispering reeds, home to the most lovable creatures in all literature—Rat, Mole, Badger, and the irrepressible Toad of Toad Hall, with his goggles, overcoat, and love of fast cars. Follow these little adventurers through caravans, stolen sports cars, and their Wild Wood.

Bridge Planet Nine

STORY & ART: JARED THRONE

OCTOBER 2025 | 208 PAGES | FULL COLOR | TPB | $19.99 | ISBN 9781603095631

A heist gone wrong. In this gritty, intimate sci-fi graphic novel, four down-and-out thieves touch down on an abandoned colony planet for an easy heist…until the masks come off. Bridge Planet Nine, once a thriving outpost, is now deserted. Corporations have claimed what's left of its natural resources for automated extraction, and even the freighter ships that refuel here are completely unmanned. Now one of those freighters…is about to be robbed. The hijackers are a small, reluctant crew, each with their own reasons for being there. With no one around for millions of miles, they don't expect interference. But the planet's grim history and dark secrets will turn a simple job into a bloody fight for survival. Featuring elegant inky artwork, tense pacing, lived-in characters, and a touch of pandemic paranoia, Jared Throne's Top Shelf debut is a captivating work of suspenseful sci-fi that will leave readers gasping for breath.

Order of the Night Jay (Book 2): The River Rises

STORY & ART: JONATHAN SCHNAPP

OCTOBER 2025 | 168 PAGES | FULL COLOR | TPB | $14.99 | ISBN 9781603095624

Calling all comics-loving campers! Return to the wilderness with nervous bear Frank and excitable raccoon Ricky as they dive deeper into the long-lost (and supernatural) secrets of Camp Jay Bird. Frank is in big trouble. Sure, meeting Ricky made Camp Jay Bird less lonely… but they broke camp rules and made enemies of all the other scouts. Oh, and they released something dark and scary in the forest that might be out to get them! But camp is far from over, and Frank's journey is about to get even rockier when they all take a canoe trip down the river. Add in a friendly ghost, a secret stash, and a half-empty journal, and Frank is well on his way to meeting the Order of the Night Jay. *CHECK OUT BOOK ONE! Order of the Night Jay: The Forest Beckons (ISBN 9781603095105)*

Valiant Beyond: The X-O Manowar #2

STORY: STEVE ORLANDO

ART: GUILLERMO FAJARDO

COVER A: AGUSTIN ALESSIO

ADDITIONAL COVERS: B (Curzi), C (Huron), D (Alessio Full Art), E (Curzi Full Art), F (Huron Full Art)

OCTOBER 2025 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | $4.99 | UPC 73238818144500211

THE PILLAR OF THE VALIANT UNIVERSE RETURNS! For two thousand years, Aric of Dacia was at war in the stars. Now, with lifetimes of battle under his belt, Aric is back on Earth and hunting to reclaim the one prize that's long eluded him… his honor! The Earth Aric finds is an untamed, mutated wasteland pocked with shining utopias that rise above the nuclear frontier. Danger waits beyond every rock and horizon, it's the perfect spot for Aric to prove himself to be the inspiration for his quest… the ethereal being resting within Aric's stellar armor. It's this woman who's traveled with Aric for millennia, and it's this woman who's challenged him to rediscover his honor. Dig into this explosive apocalyptic barbarian epic from writer Steve Orlando (Scarlet Witch, Spider-Man 2099, Batman/The Shadow) and artist Guillermo Fajardo (RESURGENCE)! Follow monthly—don't miss the badassery and blood!

Valiant Beyond: All-New Harbinger #2

STORY: FRED VAN LENTE

ART: ERIK TAMAYO

COVER A: FILIPPO CURZI

ADDITIONAL COVERS: B (Ortiz), C (Croci), D (Curzi Full Art), E (Ortiz Full Art), F (Croci Full Art)

OCTOBER 2025 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | $4.99 | UPC 73238818204600211

ALL-NEW HARBINGER WITH "MR. VALIANT" FRED VAN LENTE AND ARTIST ERIK TAMAYO KICKS INTO HIGH GEAR! After the shocking events of the first issue, newly-minted Academy Zero graduate CiCi arrives for her first mission with the Harbinger team only to find them battered and bloody! It's up to her to stand alone against Black Sheep, the raging anti-psiot terrorist who wants to tear the lid off the "utopia" of Foundation City — no matter how many people they have to kill to do it! Welcome to the All-New Harbingers, CiCi, hope you survive the experience!

Valiant Beyond: Bloodshot #3

STORY: MAURO MANTELLA

ART: FERNANDO HEINZ FURUKAWA

COVER A: ANDREA BROCCARDO

ADDITIONAL COVERS: B (Mele), C (Alessio), D (Broccardo Full Art), E (Mele Full Art), F (Alessio Full Art)

OCTOBER 2025 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | $4.99 | UPC 73238818114800311

THE EPIC CONCLUSION TO OUR FIRST STORY ARC, BLEEDING SONS! Bloodshot's mission was to follow the trail of BS, a dangerous new drug unleashed on the streets of Japan. Now, as he finds himself trapped in the ruthless scheme of a dastardly new villain, Bloodshot encounters a woman whose tragic story deeply affects him… has the mission changed? PLUS: As if vampire gang members weren't bad enough, Bloodshot uncovers the true plans of the vampiric Yakuza leader and comes face-to-face with demons from Japanese folklore! It's up to Bloodshot to keep things contained and prevent this new danger from threatening the rest of the world! Rising star writer Mauro Mantella and artist Fernando Heinz Furukawa bring Bloodshot's first mission in Japan to an end in this must-read issue!

Valiant Beyond: Tales of the Shadowman #3

STORY: AJ AMPADU

ART: SERGIO MONJES

COVER A: DAMIAN CONNELLY

ADDITIONAL COVERS: B (Cabrol), C (Momoshouu), D (Connelly Full Art), E (Cabrol Full Art), F (Momoshouu Full Art)

NOVEMBER 2025 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | $4.99 | UPC 73238818124700311

THE HEART-STOPPING CONCLUSION TO OUR FIRST ARC! The evil force known as Mr. Twist continues his killing spree and The Shadowman and Detective Alyssa Myles are the only ones capable of putting a stop to it. But to get it done, they'll need to come up with the perfect plan…This one's got all the action, intrigue, and supernatural storytelling that you'd want out of a Shadowman comic from the fan favorite team of AJ Ampadu and Sergio Monjes!

October 8, 2025 On-Sale Date

– *Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1* (A, B, *1:25, *1:50)

– *Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The IDW Collection Volume 8*

– *Godzilla: Escape the Deadzone [Kai-Sei Era] #3* (A, B, *1:25)

– *Godzilla: Here There Be Aliens #5* (A, B, *1:25)

– *Bridge Planet Nine*

– *The Wind in the Willows: With Illustrations by David Petersen*

– *Frankenstein Alive, Alive: The Complete Collection*

– *Order of the Night Jay (Book 2): The River Rises*

October 15, 2025 On-Sale Date

– *Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Annual 2025* (A, B, C, *1:25, *1:50)

– *TMNT: Journeys #2* (A, B, C)

– *Star Trek: Strange New Worlds—The Seeds of Salvation #2* (A, B, C, *1:10)

– *Star Trek: Voyager—Homecoming #2* (A, B, *1:10)

– *Godzilla [Kai-Sei Era] #3* (A, B, C, *1:25)

– *Monster High: World's Scare #3* (A, B)

October 22, 2025 On-Sale Date

– *Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Saturday Morning Adventures #30* (A, B, C)

– *Return to Sleepy Hollow #1* (A, B, C, *1:15, *1:25, *1:50)

– *Godzilla vs. America: Kansas City* (A, B, *1:25, *1:50)

– *Sonic the Hedgehog #82* (A, B, *1:15)

– *Monster High: House Haunters #4* (A, B)

– *Valiant Beyond: The X-O Manowar #2* (A, B, C, D, E, F)

– *Valiant Beyond: All-New Harbinger #2* (A, B, C, D, E, F)

– *Valiant Beyond: Bloodshot #3* (A, B, C, D, E, F)

October 29, 2025 On-Sale Date

– *30 Days of Night: Falling Sun #1* (A, B, *1:25, *1:50)

– *Monster High: House Haunters #5* (A, B)

November 5, 2025 On-Sale Date

– *Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder #3* (A, B, C, *1:10, *1:25)

– *Beneath the Trees Where Nobody Sees: Rite of Spring #4* (A, B, C, *1:10, *1:25, *1:50)

– *Godzilla [Kai-Sei Era] #4* (A, B, C, *1:25)

– *Star Trek: Red Shirts #4* (A, B, *1:10)

– *Star Trek: Defiant, Vol. 5: No Old Warriors*

– *Valiant Beyond: Tales of the Shadowman #3* (A, B, C, D, E, F)

– *Tuatha* (A, B)

– *Monster High: Shock and Aww!*

– *Street Sharks #2* (A, B, C, *1:10, *1:25)

– *Dying is Easy*

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!