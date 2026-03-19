Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: batwoman, DC Pride, harley quinn, poison ivy

CoverWatch: DC Pride 2026 Variant Covers For June

CoverWatch: DC Pride 2026 Variant Covers For June, from Batwoman to Titans to Detective Comics...

Article Summary DC Pride 2026 brings vibrant variant covers for June featuring major queer heroes and artists across top titles.

Special Pride variants debut on Batwoman, Titans, Wonder Woman, Detective Comics, Harley Quinn, and more series.

DC Pride: The Heart Wants hardcover collects 2025's hits and new stories spotlighting LGBTQIA+ characters.

Top creators and artists return to celebrate queer representation and DC's ongoing Pride initiatives in comics.

As well as a Galaxy YA graphic novel sequel, Justice League Intergalactic and the Justice League Dream Girls series focused on Galaxy and Dreamer, with back-up stories tying in across the DC All-In Universe, DC Comics will also be running DC Pride 2026 variant covers across their line of titles in June for DC Pride 2026. With DC Pride-themed variant covers on series that feature queer characters in regular and lead roles. This year, look for DC Pride covers on Batwoman #4 (Betsy Cola), Emperor Aquaman #18 (Bruka Jones), Justice League Unlimited #20 (Jessica Fong), Wonder Woman #34 (Fatima Wajid), New Titans #36 (Rachael Stott), Poison Ivy #45 (Don Aguillo), Harley Quinn #63 (Stephen Byrne), and Detective Comics#1110 (Angel Solorzano).

And then rounding out this year's lineup is DC Pride: The Heart Wants, a hardcover collection of the 2025 DC Pride one-shot and additional stories spotlighting DC's LGBTQIA+ characters. The book features stories from Tim Sheridan, Vita Ayala, Jude Ellison S. Doyle, Maya Houston, Sam Maggs, Josh Trujillo, Jenny Blake, and more, with art by Emilio Pilliu, Skylar Patridge, A.L. Kaplan, Max Sarin, Sara Soler Ester, Vincent Cecil, Alex Moore, and others. The collection continues DC's tradition of bringing the previous year's Pride stories to bookshelves in a premium format and celebrates the creators who have shaped DC Pride over the years. On sale 5/26/26

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