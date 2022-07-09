Image Comics Changes Policy as Eight Billion Genies Gets Second Print

Back in October last year, Bleeding Cool broke the news that Image Comics had informed comic book retailers that they would no longer be publishing second, third, fourth printings of any title as a result of the printing and distribution issues of which Bleeding Cool had been running extensive coverage of. When we first approached Image Comics about this issue, they stated that Image hadn't been affected. But that changed fast.

FIRST THINGS FIRST. As many of you are now undoubtedly aware, the current shipping delays, supply chain crunch, and paper shortages are creating nationwide issues across many industries—and that impacts our industry too. I'm sure every publisher will have a different response to this crisis, but at Image we're proactively streamlining our releases to reflect these circumstances.

STARTING NOW, AND FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE, THERE WILL BE NO SECOND PRINTINGS OF ANY TITLE

Please keep this in mind as you order: there will be limited stock available for re-orders, and we will not be reprinting anything that sells through at the distributor level. We are also adjusting the schedule of upcoming titles over the next few weeks to reflect a more responsible usage of raw material availability. This week is a lighter offering than what you might have expected. And these printings will be the only printings. All that said

Let's get to work.

Before that, Image Comics had recently run many printing runs for a variety of comics, with Stray Dogs and Department Of Truth being recipients of multiple prints. We wondered if this would lead to increased orders on their comics as they hoped? Or will having not enough first issues out there in comic shops limit the ability of people to pick up the series a few issues in and catch up?

Well, with the news a week-and-a-half ago that Eight Billion Genies is being picked up by Amazon Prime Video, it appears that Image Comics has had a change of heart. And Eight Billion Genies #1 will be getting a second printing. Will other titles follow or is this a one-off? Image Comics representatives did not return e-mails sent earlier today.

EIGHT BILLION GENIES #1 (OF 8) 2ND PTG (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

MAY228877

(W) Charles Soule (A/CA) Ryan Browne

SERIES PREMIERE If you had one wish…what would you wish for? Now, what if everyone else had one wish too? That's EIGHT BILLION GENIES, the new eight-issue series from CHARLES SOULE & RYAN BROWNE (CURSE WORDS). At exactly the same moment, everyone on earth gets a genie and one wish. All hell breaks loose, in a very entertaining way…and that's just the beginning. Buckle in for the wildest ride of the year!In Shops: Aug 03, 2022

Final Orders Due: Jul 11, 2022

SRP: $3.99