A Radiant Black/Inferno Girl Red Crossover Coming Via Kickstarter?

Next week will see the launch of the Inferno Girl Red Kickstarter campaign from Ultraman co-writer Mat Groom and Captain Marvel artist Erica D'Urso. The project is edited by the other Ultraman co-writer Kyle Higgins, whose Radiant Black has given new life to the shared universe of Image Comics this year.

And there may also be some continuity between Radiant Black and Inferno Girl Red. Radiant Black announced the comic in its back matter and there's more to come. Kyle Higgins states "Mat and I have been collaborating for half a decade now — Power Rangers, Self/Made, Ultraman — which makes it incredibly exciting that I'm able to play a small role in helping to bring Inferno Girl Red to life. In fact, it's not a coincidence that Cássia debuted in the back of Radiant Black #1. In fact, I'd be willing to go out on a limb and say, the prospect of a team up… well. That would be pretty Radiant, wouldn't it?"

And if Radiant Black is set in the same universe as Savage Dragon and the upcoming rumoured Image Comics cross-continuity crossover (that will no doubt involve Crossover) then does that mean Inferno Girl Red is involved as well? And it begins with these exclusive prints from the Kickstarter

A RADIANT BLACK/ INFERNO GIRL RED print

An Eleonora Carlini INFERNO GIRL RED Print

A Radiant Black image by Eleonora Carlini.

INFERNO GIRL RED, an all-new original graphic novel that combines the high school super-heroic drama of INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE with the dynamic storytelling and world-building of Japanese tokusatsu superheroes, and the intrigue and relationship drama of British boarding school fiction. A Kickstarter campaign to crowdfund this all new 100-page, hardcover superhero graphic novel by Groom, D'Urso, colorist Igor Monti, letterer Becca Carey, editor Kyle Higgins, and design group For The People, will launch later this month and run through May 5th, 2021. We all need something to believe in. Especially Cássia Costa. An ancient cult and their army of demons have stolen Cássia's home, Apex City. When a magical dragon bracelet rockets into her life and affixes itself to her arm, Cássia's the only person equipped to stop the cult from offering the entire city to their dark lord. There's just one catch… The magical bracelet is powered by belief, and Cássia — an intensely pragmatic, rational girl – doesn't have much to spare. She'll have to find something to kindle her faith, though, and fast —because she has a secret legacy to live up to. Because her mother's life is on the line. And because Apex City needs Inferno Girl Red. In INFERNO GIRL RED, Cássia's not shy– but bouncing around from city-to-city as her Mom bounced from job-to-job meant it was hard to make friends… and any friends she did make disappeared pretty quickly once they found out who Cássia's mother was. So instead of socialising, she focused on learning– showing a particular aptitude for science. Now Cássia has a chance for a fresh start in Apex City. Her impressive test scores have earned her an invitation to the world-famous entrepreneur Doctor Janine Caro's prestigious boarding school for promising young minds. There, Cássia starts to settle in. She starts to make friends. She starts to see a future for herself. But when a magical bracelet blasts through a window while Cássia is studying late one night, everything changes. Cássia's quickly drawn into a strange war that she previously only heard about from her mother… The INFERNO GIRL RED Kickstarter campaign features the oversized, deluxe format hardcover (7 x 11 inches) with an exclusive, Kickstarter-only cover and Kickstarter-edition-exclusive concept art, as well as a RADIANT BLACK/ INFERNO GIRL RED team-up print by RADIANT BLACK artist Marcelo Costa and INFERNO GIRL RED artist Erica D'Urso and fourteen collectible INFERNO GIRL RED giclee art prints by Darko Lafuente, Doaly, Francesco Manna, Eduardo Ferigato, Dash O'Brien–Georgeson, Federico Sabbatini (with Martina Fari), Wil Sur, Kath Lobo, Serg Acūna, Eleonora Carlini, Tiffany Turrill, Nicola Scott, Nicole Goux and Valeria Favoccia!