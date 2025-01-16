Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: gi joe, skybound

Image Comics Launches GI Joe Silent Missions Month Every Week In April

Image Comics, Skybound and Hasbro launch GI Joe Silent Missions month, with a new one shot every week in April 2025

Article Summary Discover the new GI Joe Silent Missions series with epic one-shots released every Wednesday in April 2025.

Skybound, Image Comics, and Hasbro celebrate Silent Interlude with unique, silent issues from top creatives.

Iconic characters like Snake-Eyes, Jinx, and Duke face thrilling, wordless missions in these exclusive releases.

Experience classic and new stories with stunning art and unique covers featuring fan-favorite GI Joe heroes.

Skybound, Image Comics and Hasbro have announced five all-new GI Joe one-shots as Silent Missions, each releasing every Wednesday in April, from Phil Hester, Dani, Dan Watters, Leonardo Romero, Andrew Krahnke, and Wes Craig as well as a Silent Missions edition of the Silent Interlude issue of the original GI Joe #21, which includes a new letter from its writer/artist Larry Hama… which is also a way to get him paid for the reprint. "The importance of the Silent Interlude cannot be overstated," said Alex Antone, Editorial Director at Skybound. "And in celebration of this historic issue, Skybound has invited five of the industry's best storytellers to write and draw their own silent issue, each taking on a different G.I. JOE character. And while this event is inspired by Larry Hama and Steve Leialoha's original masterpiece, each issue is singular in its approach and showcases the unique strengths of these incredible artists."

G.I. JOE: A Real American Hero #21 Silent Missions Edition

Cover A by Ed Hannigan & Klaus Janson

Cover B by Andy Kubert & Laura Martin

Cover C (1:10 Incentive) (Black & White) by Andy Kubert

Cover D (1:25 Incentive) (Foil) by Ed Hannigan & Klaus Janson

Cover E Blank Sketch Cover

One of the most important comic books ever returns! Experience the groundbreaking "Silent Interlude" from writer/artist Larry Hama! This legendary issue features a Snake-Eyes solo mission, the first appearance of Storm Shadow, and a full-length, action-packed story with NO DIALOGUE. Wednesday, April 2, 2025. ($3.99)

G.I. JOE: A Real American Hero – Beach Head #1

Cover A by Phil Hester & Lee Loughridge

Cover B by Jorge Fornes

Cover C (1:10 Incentive) (Black & White) by Phil Hester

Cover D (1:25 Incentive) (Virgin) (Foil) by Jorge Fornes

In the standalone silent issue from Phil Hester (Green Arrow), fan-favorite BEACH HEAD is trapped in a DMZ and hunted by the forces of Cobra. But can Beach Head save himself and the war orphans he's vowed to protect? ($3.99) Wednesday, April 2, 2025.

G.I. JOE: A Real American Hero – Jinx #1

Cover A by DANI & Brad Simpson

Cover C (1:10 Incentive) (Black & White) by DANI

Cover B by Jorge Fornes

Cover D (1:25 Incentive) (Virgin) (Foil) by Jorge Fornes

The chart-topping team of DANI (Arkham City: The Order of the World) and Dan Watters (Destro, Universal Monsters: Creature from the Black Lagoon Lives!) puts the iconic G.I. Joe ninja Jinx in the most dangerous mission of her life. She has 20 seconds – and 20 pages of real-time action – to escape a Cobra base on snowy mountain of death ($3.99) Wednesday, April 9, 2025.

G.I. JOE: A Real American Hero – Spirit #1

Cover A by Leonardo Romero

Cover B by Jorge Fornes

Cover C (1:10 Incentive) (Black & White) by Leonardo Romero

Cover D (1:25 Incentive) (Virgin) (Foil) by Jorge Fornes

In the issue from Leonardo Romero (Birds of Prey), the iconic G.I. Joe duo of Spirit and Freedom investigate mysterious disappearances in a nearby forest, only to discover a grotesque Cobra experiment… ($3.99) Wednesday, April 16, 2025.

G.I. JOE: A Real American Hero – Roadblock #1

Cover A by Andrew Krahnke

Cover B by Jorge Fornes

Cover C (1:10 Incentive) (Black & White) by Andrew Krahnke

Cover D (1:25 Incentive) (Virgin) (Foil) by Jorge Fornes

Roadblock pits his .50 cal machine gun against a Cobra convoy led by the high-flying Wild Weasel in the silent issue from Andrew Krahnke (Bloodrik).($3.99) Wednesday, April 23, 2025.

G.I. JOE: A Real American Hero – Duke #1

Cover A by Wes Craig & Jason Wordie

Cover B by Jorge Fornes

Cover C (1:10 Incentive) (Black & White) by Wes Craig

Cover D (1:25 Incentive) (Virgin) (Foil) by Jorge Fornes

In the standalone silent issue from Wes Craig (Kaya, Deadly Class), Duke treks through Cobra-infested terrain to find his target – a traitor who's joined the enemy. Can Duke do the unthinkable to complete his mission? ($3.99) Wednesday, April 30, 2025.

G.I. JOE: A Real American Hero Silent Missions Connecting Cover D

(1:25 Incentive) (Virgin) (Foil) by Jorge Fornes

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!