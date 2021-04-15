Image to Publish The Art Of AMC's The Walking Dead Universe

The Walking Dead comic book had plenty of artwork. It was a comic book after all. But so did the TV show from AMC. And now Image Comics, Skybound and AMC are to publish The Art of AMC's The Walking Dead Universe, AMC's first venture into publishing.

A compilation of behind-the-scenes pre-production and production art from The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond, it will be published on the 29th of September 2021. It will feature never-before-seen original sketches, concept art, storyboards, special product illustrations, and more from the shows inspired by Robert Kirkman, Tony Moore and Charlie Adlard's comic book.

The Art of AMC's The Walking Dead Universe is a 240-page hardcover book featuring a wrap-around cover with over 50 characters from all three shows, an introduction by Chief Content Officer of The Walking Dead Universe Scott M. Gimple and fun facts from creators and crew members on all three series.

"Our TWD community has been dedicated to the television series for over a decade now, and as a token of our gratitude we wanted to create this book filled with art, design, and information spanning across the three shows we now have," said Robert Kirkman. "The expansion of this world is truly because of the awesome fanbase we have, and I am forever thankful to them for supporting our stories."

"The Walking Dead Universe is supported and surrounded by one of the most passionate fanbases around and we're thrilled to offer them a new and exciting way to engage with the shows, characters and stories they love," said Mike Zagari, Head of AMC Networks Publishing. "This impressive collection of art from across all three series will give readers an inside look at the incredible talent and creativity behind the making of their favorite shows."

It will have an exclusive special variant edition available on Skybound.com and a second exclusive special variant edition available on TWDUshop.com.