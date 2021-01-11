In This Issue, a Character Will DIE! – X-Factor #6 [XH]

January 6th, 2021 will forever be remembered as the day that Marvel Comics released X-Factor #6, Hellions #8, and Juggernaut #5. Yes, a little invasion of the Capitol and attempt to overthrow the election led by the best friend of Marvel Chairman Ike Perlmutter and funded by money he made from Marvel Comics which he then donated to Donald Trump also happened that day, but I'm sure we'll all forget about that by the Summer. Right?

Sworn to sell comics for Marvel executives who feared and hated the fact that Fox owned their movie rights, The Uncanny X-Men suffered great indignities. Still, thanks to a corporate merger, a line-wide relaunch, and Jonathan Hickman's giant ego, the X-Men can finally get back to doing what they do best: being objectively the best franchise in all of comics for lovers of soap opera drama.

This post is part 1 of a 3 part series. Read: Part 1 | Part 2 | Part 3

X-FACTOR #6

NOV200521

(W) Leah Williams (A) David Baldeon (CA) Ivan Shavrin

DEATH SCREAM!

Siryn is dead. Again. And again. And again.

Rated T+

In Shops: Jan 06, 2021

SRP: $3.99

X-Factor #6 Recap

X-Factor are just chilling at home when they get a call and head to the U.K. to find Siryn dead, her body washed ashore. You might be thinking right now, "didn't Siryn die at the end of last issue?" Yes, she did. And apparently, she told X-Factor it was an accident. Clearly, that's not true.

X-Factor investigates, working with local authorities (but not too well). Northstar orders Daken to trail Siryn the next time she's resurrected and find out what's going on. Prestige and Prodigy bring the body back to Krakoa so Dr. Reyes can perform an autopsy. Things take a turn for the creepy when Prodigy, now a medical forensics expert after standing near Dr. Reyes, asks if he can start taking home dead mutant bodies from the morgue so he can study them. He starts a small garden of corpses outside the Boneyard.

Later, the team confronts a resurrected Siryn. Siryn is hostile as they interview her, and Eyeboy, Prestige, Daken, and Prodigy all confirm she's lying. However, since her Cerebro backup is a few days older than her deaths, she doesn't remember what happened. Siryn storms out. Polaris follows her for a lecture. Siryn uses her sonic powers to hypnotize Polaris into sabotaging all of X-Factor's future attempts to find out what's happening to her.

X-Factor is a book where the plot takes a backseat to character moments. The summary above sounds brief in describing what happened, but that's because there's no reasonable way to capture every single little character interaction X-Factor delivers in a recap without making it as long the comic itself. X-Men comics are at their best when they mix comics' two most important elements: action and soap opera drama, and if we're being truly honest with ourselves, the soap opera drama is really the best part. X-Factor is comprised almost entirely of soap opera drama.

Read more X-ual Healing here:

This post is part of a multi-part series: X-ual Healing X-Men Recaps for the Week of January 6th, 2021.

In This Issue, a Character Will DIE! – X-Factor #6 [XH]

Psylocke Commits a Little Robot Genocide in Hellions #8 [XH] (Coming Soon)

Juggernaut Smashes the Prison-Industrial Complex in Juggernaut #5 [XH] (Coming Soon)