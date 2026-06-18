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Infernal Hulk Vs Wolverine Ahead Of Hulk War Event

Infernal Hulk Vs Wolverine from Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Nic Klein ahead of Hulk War Event

Article Summary Infernal Hulk Vs Wolverine #1 launches in September, kicking off Marvel’s March to Hulk War with a brutal new showdown.

Phillip Kennedy Johnson writes Infernal Hulk Vs Wolverine as Hulk faces Wolverine over abducted, corrupted mutants.

Jonas Scharf joins Nic Klein on Infernal Hulk Vs Wolverine, promising savage action, horror and shocking twists.

Infernal Hulk Vs Wolverine leads a run of one-shots through December, followed by Fantastic Four, Spider-Man and Avengers.

Kicking off the march to next year's Hulk War event, Marvel Comics exclusive comic book writer Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Infernal Hulk artist Nic Klein spin out of their run on the character with an all-new series of Infernal Hulk Vs. one-shots, beginning with Infernal Hulk Vs Wolverine #1 in September. An dfollowed by Fantastic Four, Spider-Man and Avengers.

INFERNAL HULK VS. WOLVERINE #1

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

Art by JONAS SCHARF

Cover by NIC KLEIN

Variant Cover by JUAN FERREYRA

Variant Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

THE MARCH TO HULK WAR RUNS THROUGH WOLVERINE!

When the X-Men learn the location of mutants abducted and corrupted by Infernal Hulk, the deadliest X-Man vows to free them… by the most violent means necessary. The MARCH TO HULK WAR begins, as the Father of Horrors faces the Marvel Universe's perfect killing machine! On Sale 9/9

"Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Nic Klein's acclaimed run of Infernal Hulk—where the ancient evil known as the Eldest has taken over Hulk's body—leads into HULK WAR, the epic crossover event coming early 2027. But first, the series undergoes a transformation following Infernal Hulk #10 in August, as the Infernal Hulk clashes with Marvel's heroes and assembles an army of corrupted, monstrous champions across a series of explosive one-shots that serve as the penultimate chapters of the INFERNAL SAGA. Written by Johnson, the one-shots launch in September with INFERNAL HULK VS. WOLVERINE #1, featuring art by Marvel's Stormbreaker Jonas Scharf (Ultimate Endgame), and continue through December with INFERNAL HULK VS. FANTASTIC FOUR #1, INFERNAL HULK VS. SPIDER-MAN #1 and INFERNAL HULK VS. THE AVENGERS #1. Each one-shot delivers a brutal victory that brings Infernal Hulk one smash closer to remaking the Marvel Universe in his twisted image."

"MARCH TO HULK WAR kicks off the final act of our story that Nic Klein and I started with Incredible Hulk #1 in 2023," Johnson explained. "It's a series of one-shot battles between Infernal Hulk and Earth's mightiest heroes, as Hulk gathers his terrifying Infernal Avengers for HULK WAR. The one-shots features one of the most epic rivalries in comics, INFERNAL HULK VS WOLVERINE, and an ending that I'm expecting to shock some people. The most fun aspect of this series were rereading old Marvel battles, reminding myself what's been done and how hard we've been willing to go in the past," he continued. "Be advised: there were discussions about how violent we could go with these one-shots. I want to keep ramping up the horror vibe of the Hulk series, and for our readers to see things in these one-shots they've never seen before. On both counts, I promise we'll deliver." "An absolute knockout of a fight comic with unrelenting action, real emotional stakes, and Phillip firing off twist after twist without ever letting the reader catch their breath," Editor Mark Paniccia promises. "And Jonas' art makes you literally feel each punch, kick, cut, slash and stab. Just a savage issue!"

INFERNAL HULK VS. FANTASTIC FOUR #1

On Sale October 2026

On Sale October 2026 INFERNAL HULK VS. SPIDER-MAN #1

On Sale November 2026

On Sale November 2026 INFERNAL HULK VS. AVENGERS #1

On Sale December 2026

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