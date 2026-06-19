Posted in: Comics, Rebellion / 2000AD, Solicits | Tagged: 2000 ad, Durham Red, rogue trooper, scream

2000 AD #2500 In Rebellion's Official Full September 2026 Solicits

2000 AD #2500 In Rebellion's Official Full September 2026 Solicits and Solicitations, with Judge Dredd, Rogue Trooper and Scream

Article Summary 2000 AD #2500 headlines Rebellion’s September 2026 solicits with a new-reader-friendly relaunch of every major strip.

Judge Dredd: The New Future leads 2000 AD #2500, joined by Durham Red, Azimuth, Herne & Shuck and Ghosted.

September’s lineup also includes 2000 AD Progs #2498-2499, wrapping current arcs before the milestone 2000 AD #2500.

Beyond 2000 AD #2500, Rebellion offers Judge Dredd Megazine, Dark Judges omnibus, Rogue Trooper and Scream.

Marvel Comics may have Amazing Spider-Man #1000 out in September, but Rebellion Publishing has 2000 AD #2500… the sci-fi serialised anthology home to Judge Dredd, Rogue Trooper and Durham Red, and with their 2500th issue, starting all new stories all across the issue to be as new reader-friendly as possible… as well as Judge Dred Megazine #498, the Dark Judges Omnibus, more collected Rogue Trooper and a revival of the classic British horror comic Scream…

2000 AD PROG #2498

(W) Kenneth Niemand, Andi Ewington, Dan Abnett, Kek-W (A) Ian Culbard, Dan Cornwell, Dave Kenall, Nicolò Assirelli (CA) Patrick Goddard

This week it all comes to a shattering conclusion for The Fall of Deadworld – will anyone be left standing amidst the carnage caused by The Dark Judges? $7.99 9/16/2026

(W) Kenneth Niemand, Andi Ewington, Dan Abnett, Kek-W (A) Ian Culbard, Dan Cornwell, Dave Kenall, Nicolò Assirelli (CA) Patrick Goddard This week it all comes to a shattering conclusion for The Fall of Deadworld – will anyone be left standing amidst the carnage caused by The Dark Judges? $7.99 9/16/2026 2000 AD PROG #2499

(W) Dan Abnett, Kenneth Niemand (A) Ian Culbard, Dan Cornwell (CA) TBA

With the Mega-Sized 2000 AD Prog 2500 coming next week, we're clearing the deck with the epic conclusion of every story running in the Prog! Judge Dredd: The Oubliette reaches the gory end, while Brink: Call Of The Void also comes to a conclusion this week! $7.99 9/23/2026

(W) Dan Abnett, Kenneth Niemand (A) Ian Culbard, Dan Cornwell (CA) TBA With the Mega-Sized 2000 AD Prog 2500 coming next week, we're clearing the deck with the epic conclusion of every story running in the Prog! Judge Dredd: The Oubliette reaches the gory end, while Brink: Call Of The Void also comes to a conclusion this week! $7.99 9/23/2026 2000 AD PROG #2500

(W) Rob Williams, Arthur Wyatt, Guy Adams, Dan Abnett (A) Henry Flint, Megan Huang, Tazio Bettin, Lee Milmore (CA) Mike Perkins

JUMP ONBOARD WITH 2000 AD HERE! An all-new lineup for the landmark 2500th issue of The Galaxy's Greatest Comic reveals a major shake-up for Judge Dredd's Mega-City One brewing in The New Future, the follow-up to A Better World; vampire bounty hunter Durham Red arrives on a casino world in Hungry City; Dexter and co cross dangerous seas in Azimuth: How to Train Your Dagon; Herne & Shuck sets their sights on the organisation St Michael; and we learn the truth behind the world of Ghosted as it returns for its second series! $8.99 9/30/2026

(W) Rob Williams, Arthur Wyatt, Guy Adams, Dan Abnett (A) Henry Flint, Megan Huang, Tazio Bettin, Lee Milmore (CA) Mike Perkins JUMP ONBOARD WITH 2000 AD HERE! An all-new lineup for the landmark 2500th issue of The Galaxy's Greatest Comic reveals a major shake-up for Judge Dredd's Mega-City One brewing in The New Future, the follow-up to A Better World; vampire bounty hunter Durham Red arrives on a casino world in Hungry City; Dexter and co cross dangerous seas in Azimuth: How to Train Your Dagon; Herne & Shuck sets their sights on the organisation St Michael; and we learn the truth behind the world of Ghosted as it returns for its second series! $8.99 9/30/2026 2000 AD PROG #2501

(W) Rob Williams, Arthur Wyatt, Guy Adams, Dan Abnett (A) Henry Flint, Megan Huang, Tazio Bettin, Ben Willsher (CA) Lee Carter

This week, the team of Rob Williams, Arthur Wyatt and Henry Flint return for Judge Dredd: The New Future, the sequel to the acclaimed storyline A Better World! Dredd's been through Hell this year – but we're not done with him yet! $7.99 10/7/2026

(W) Rob Williams, Arthur Wyatt, Guy Adams, Dan Abnett (A) Henry Flint, Megan Huang, Tazio Bettin, Ben Willsher (CA) Lee Carter This week, the team of Rob Williams, Arthur Wyatt and Henry Flint return for Judge Dredd: The New Future, the sequel to the acclaimed storyline A Better World! Dredd's been through Hell this year – but we're not done with him yet! $7.99 10/7/2026 2000 AD PROG #2502

(W) Dan Abnett, Rob Williams, Arthur Wyatt, David Barnett (A) Henry Flint, Megan Huang, Lee Milmore, Ben Willsher (CA) TBA

This week, vampire bounty hunter Durham Red continues her pursuit of a new prey on a dangerous casino planet – can she defy the odds, or will the house win all? $7.99 10/14/2026

JUDGE DREDD MEGAZINE #496

(W) Geoffrey D. Wessel, Kenneth Niemand, John Reppion, Andi Ewington (A) Nick Roche, Conor Boyle, Lee Carter, Sinu Chandresenan (CA) Anthony Williams

With The Black Tower finally at an end, Judge Dredd returns to the streets of Mega-City One! In the action-packed story Rojimbo, Dredd once again brings Justice and Law to the Lawless… whether they want it or not! Elsewhere in the Megazine, "Lawless" continues, as Metta Lawson attempts to keep the small backwater town of Badrock together in the face of the giant corporations who want to see it ground into the dirt – whilst "Mega-City 2099" tells new stories from the early days of Judge Dredd's days on the city beat! This explosive edition of the Megazine also features the continuing adventure of the Genetic Infantryman "Rogue Trooper" on Nu-Earth; the supernatural dangers of the Psi-Powered "Storm Warning"; alongside new features, interviews, and more!

$14.99 10/14/2026

DARK JUDGES THE FALL OF DEADWORLD OMNIBUS HC

(W) Kek-W (A/CA) Dave Kendall

On the planet Deadworld, the insane Judge Death and his lieutenants Fear, Fire and Mortis have deemed that as only the living could break the law, life itself should be a crime, and living person is due their judgement. As the Dark Judges set out to bring extinction to their world, a small group of rebels led by Judge Fairfax launch a desperate effort to halt their city's conversion into a Necropolis. In the midst of all this chaos, the neighbouring Soviet forces launch an attack on their American enemies in a bid to stop the devastation. This omnibus collection contains all the Fall of Deadworld stories from the first three volumes, all written by Kek-W (The Order) and drawn by Dave Kendall (Dreams of Deadworld).

$54.99 9/23/2026

ROGUE TROOPER TP THE COMPLETE COLLECTION BOOK 04

(W) Steve Dillon, Simon Geller, Mark Millar, Gordon Rennie (A) Steve Dillon, Brett Ewins, Chris Weston, Staz Johnson (CA) Simon Coleby

Rogue Trooper's adventures across Nu Earth continue as he is tasked with wiping out an army of religious fanatics, fights for survival in the ruthless gambling settlement of Cinnabar, combats an underwater threat while attempting to cross the Khoisin reservoir… and more! This volume collects the work of comics superstars Mark Millar (Civil War, Kingsman), Dave Gibbons (Watchmen) and Steve Dillon (Preacher, The Punisher) alongside 2000 AD veterans Gerry Finley-Day, Brett Ewins, and Gordon Rennie. $32.95 7/27/2026

SCREAM! HALLOWEEN SPECIAL 2026 (ONE SHOT)

(W) Alex Paknadel, Zac Thompson, Zoe Tunnell, Oliver Gerlach (A) Alejandro Aragon, Chloe Brailsford, Vic Malhotra, Babs Tarr (CA) Salvador Lavado

Doppelgangers and horrifying transformations lurk in the shadows of the Scream! 2026 Halloween Special, as the lines between reality and nightmare blur across five twisted tales – ranging from vampire conspiracies to an AI software update from hell, to body-altering experimental tech, to a mutating archeological find… Following Scream!'s 40th anniversary and the success of the Eisner-nominated Scream! The Specials 1985-2024, the anthology comic is back with all-new episodes of The Dracula File and The Thirteenth Floor, and brand new one-shots to keep you up at night all through Halloween season… and beyond!

$9.99 10/28/2026

SCREAM THE SPECIALS 1985-2024 HC

(W) Barrie Tomlinson, Ian Rimmer, Alex Paknadel, Torunn Gronbekk (A) Eric Bradbury, Dave Gibbons, Ron Smith, Robin Smith (CA) Various

Enter our nightmare world at your peril! Following the acclaimed 40 Years of Scream!, this Eisner-nominated companion volume features previously uncollected material from the holiday specials spinning out of the main title. From the original run in the 1980s to the latest, oversized 40th anniversary issue, this collection completes the Scream! archives with stories by veteran writers and artists Dave Gibbons, Eric Bradbury, Barrie Tomlinson and Tom Tully, as well as recent revival strips including the work of Alex Paknadel, Torunn Grønbekk, Henry Flint, and DaNi. $69.99 8/10/2025

40 YEARS OF SCREAM HC THE ARCHIVAL COLLECTION

(W) Simon Furman, John Wagner, Alan Grant, Alan Moore (A) Jesus Redondo, Cam Kennedy, Jose Ortiz, Brendan McCarthy (CA) Cam Kennedy

NOT FOR THE NERVOUS! Celebrating 40 years since IPC launched the UK's most iconic 'horror' anthology, this single volume collects all of the strips included in the 15-issue run of Scream! Produced 'from the depths' of King's Reach Tower by the mysterious 'undead' editor Ghastly McNasty, the first issue of Scream! was unleashed on 24th March 1984. More tongue-in-cheek than horrific, the comic was an immediate hit with younger fans as it included a pair of fake vampire fangs attached to the cover and a number of fantastic new strips from such talents as Alan Moore, John Wagner, Jose Ortiz, Cam Kennedy, Tom Tully, Alan Grant and Eric Bradbury.

$69.99 5/22/2024

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