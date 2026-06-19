Posted in: Comics, Image | Tagged: Crimes Against Nature, Crowbound, Deicidium, energon, Ghost Machine, gi joe, massive-verse, Ofiusa, spawn, Spawn 77, Tales of Wonder, that texas blood, The Karman Blad, transformers

Image Comics September 2026 Official Full Solicits And Solicitations

Image Comics September 2026 Official Full Solicits launch Crowbound, Spawn 77, Deicidium, The Karman Blade, Ofiusa, Tales of Wonder and more

Article Summary Image Comics September 2026 Official Full Solicits debut Crowbound #1, Spawn 77 #1, Deicidium and The Karman Blade.

September’s Image Comics solicitations also launch Ofiusa, Tales of Wonder, Crimes Against Nature and Creepshow Vol. 5.

Major returning series in Image Comics September 2026 include That Texas Blood, Department of Truth, Geiger and Witchblade.

Full Image Comics September 2026 solicits pack in Energon Universe, Ghost Machine, Spawn titles and new collected editions.

Image Comics August 2026 solicits and solicitations see the launch of Jeff Lemire and Dustin Nguyen's dark fantasy epic Crowbound #1. Todd McFarlane returns with artist Mark Spears for the all-new Spawn 77 #1, a reimagining of the character's original 1977 concept. Other major launches include Deicidium by Ram V and Evan Cagle, Creepshow Vol. 5 led by Lorenzo De Felici and Tyler Boss, The Karman Blade by Darcy Van Poelgeest and Ian Bertram, Ofiusa by Guillem March, Tales of Wonder by Steve Skroce, Crimes Against Nature by Eliot Rahal and Mattia Monaco, and That Texas Blood: Hell Comes to Allison Ranch by Chris Condon and Jacob Phillips, as well as all the Energon Universe, Ghost Machine, Massive-Verse, Youngblood and Walking Dead you can eat…. And catch up with more solicits from more comic book publishers with this Bleeding Cool Solicits tag….

CROWBOUND #1

STORY: JEFF LEMIRE

ART/COVER A: DUSTIN NGUYEN

All is dark. But all is not lost… Rose isn't special. She works in the Factory just like everyone else—a dark, sprawling monolithic structure that runs along the coast and cuts the world in two. All that's left now are desolate settlements that exist in its shadow, made up of submerged villages, derelict woods, and deadly swamps. No one knows what's left of the world on the other side. But when Rose's young daughter Ava is violently taken from their shanty town home a year before she is meant to join the work force, Rose will come face to face with the surreal, harrowing forces outside the Factory's walls—including a terrifying figure called the Scarecrow Queen, who has an offer: one last chance to save her daughter, in exchange for her soul. Part post-apocalyptic neo-Western, part southern gothic, part dark fantasy, CROWBOUND spins a heart-wrenching and violent story about mortality, holding onto hope in the darkest of worlds and the bonds that make us human.

HORROR, FANTASY • 32 PAGES FC M $3.99 • ON-SALE: SEP 2

SPAWN 77 #1

STORY: TODD McFARLANE & MARK SPEARS

ART/COVER A: MARK SPEARS

In 1977, a young artist had his first ideas for a character he would name Spawn. That man was TODD McFARLANE. Now, 49 years later, Spawn is an international sensation that has spawned (pun intended) a movie, toys, games, and an animated series. It has been translated into over a dozen languages with fans across the globe. Now, in collaboration with acclaimed artist MARK SPEARS, TODD McFARLANE brings a vision of his original idea to the Spawn Universe. A completely new and exciting take on the fan-favorite character. A wickedly different version of Spawn starts here.

SUPERHERO, SUPERNATURAL, HORROR • 64 PAGES FC T+ $6.99 • ON-SALE: SEP 9

DEICIDIUM, VOL. 1: RETURNED

STORY: RAM V

ART: EVAN CAGLE

COVER: ALVARO ESCOBAR

In a future rebuilt from the ashes of war, belief is no longer sacred—it's monetized. Humanity has entered a hard-won age of stability, governed by an unholy alliance between global corporations and newly engineered religions. Worship fuels the economy. Faith is power. Salvation is a product. That fragile balance shatters when the old gods return. Ancient deities of fire, wind, jaguars, love, war, and mischief awaken inside ordinary people, transforming neighbors and strangers into living gods. To the powers that be, they aren't miracles—they're threats. The great faiths of the new world knew the old gods could one day return, and they planned for such an eventuality. 12 orphans were chosen, bestowed with gifts and taught to be faithless, loveless instruments without reward or remorse. The old gods have returned—and the 12 will be unleashed. As old myths collide with a world built on manufactured faith, a brutal conflict ignites—one that will decide who controls humanity's future, and whether salvation comes from those placed above us…or from within us.

FANTASY • 96 PAGES BW M $12.99 • ON-SALE: SEP 23

CREEPSHOW, VOL. 5 #1 (OF 5)

STORY: LORENZO DE FELICI & TYLER BOSS

ART: LORENZO DE FELICI, FRANCESCA CIREGIA & BRAD SIMPSON

COVER A: KYLE HOTZ & DAN BROWN

The Eisner Award-nominated horror anthology returns with more nightmare fuel and two new shuddersome stories in every issue from your favorite creators! Terrifying TYLER BOSS & Freaky FRANCESCA CIREGIA give you a show you'll never forget when tensions (and body parts) are stretched too thin between clown colleagues. Then, Lethal LORENZO DE FELICI will pique your curiosity when a mysterious object from space begins to wipe out humanity, can the last surviving astronaut trace its origins?

HORROR, ANTHOLOGY • 32 PAGES FC M $3.99 • ON-SALE: SEP 16

CRIMES AGAINST NATURE #1

STORY: ELIOT RAHAL

ART/COVER A: MATTIA MONACO

Two best friends. A man and his ape against the world. A famous Hollywood Animal Trainer, Doctor Kermit Groeden, and his only client/best friend—Amigo the Ape, the first gorilla ever nominated for an Academy Award—are framed for a crime they didn't commit. Now they're on the run. And to clear their names and save their lives, Kermit and Amigo will be forced to reveal their darkest secrets and confront each other's hidden past. Will their friendship be able to survive? A story about secrets, sins, and simians.

NEO-NOIR/CRIME/SATIRE • 32 PAGES FC T+ $3.99 • ON-SALE: SEP 23

EXQUISITE CORPSES: FOX MASK KILLER #1 (OF 5)

STORY: CHE GRAYSON

ART: ADAM GORHAM & JORDIE BELLAIRE

COVER A: ADAM GORHAM

Among killers-for-hire, there are a select few feared even among other assassins. The enigmatic Fox Mask Killer is at the top of that list. But now she wants the one thing even she can't have—she wants out. And the only person who can offer her an opportunity to get away from her old life may be the devil herself. Discover the thrilling—and tragic—backstory of EXQUISITE CORPSES' most emblematic killer, as brought to life by breakout creators CHE GRAYSON, ADAM GORHAM, JORDIE BELLAIRE, and BECCA CAREY.

HORROR, THRILLER • 40 PAGES FC T $4.99 • ON-SALE: SEP 16

THE KARMAN BLADE #1 (OF 4)

STORY: DARCY VAN POELGEEST

ART: IAN BERTRAM

COVER A: IAN BERTRAM & MATT HOLLINGSWORTH

From the Eisner Award winning team behind LITTLE BIRD and PRECIOUS METAL comes the new dark fantasy phenomenon of 2026, THE KARMAN BLADE. A dying world under a tyrant god! A blade forged of stars chooses a young man to slay the despotic deity Kalu and free the water he hoards in his Kingdom. Yet before the boy can begin his journey, he must first face the demons in his own life and answer the Karman Blade's call.

DARK FANTASY/ADVENTURE • 32 PAGES FC M $3.99 • ON-SALE: SEP 9

OFIUSA #1 (OF 6)

STORY/ART/COVER A: GUILLEM MARCH

Be careful when diving into the waters of Ofiusa. Writer and artist GUILLEM MARCH returns as a solo creator after his acclaimed KARMEN in this new, edgy six-part series. The romance between the irresistible Mar and the young entrepreneur Joan gets off to a flying start. In another timeline, Joan meets the enigmatic Isla on a paradise island. A love triangle in which everyone is hiding something, while a dark secret from the past awaits to be revealed. What happens in Ofiusa stays in Ofiusa.

ROMANCE, DRAMA, THRILLER • 40 PAGES FC M $4.99 • ON-SALE: SEP 16

TALES OF WONDER #1 (OF 5)

STORY: STEVE SKROCE

ART/COVER A: STEVE SKROCE & IAN HERRING

What if the world's most popular superheroes came to life? Superstar creator STEVE SKROCE debuts an all-new action-packed series. Stu and Jake's friendship was forged in WW II, but the one thing it couldn't survive was the comic book industry. Now these two legendary comic creators have reunited to launch the America's Freedom Force cinematic universe, only to discover the make-believe superheroes and monsters from their stories are very, very real. Can Stu and Jake overcome decades of bad blood and stolen credit? They better if they're going to help save our world!

SUPERHERO, ACTION/ADVENTURE • 32 PAGES FC T+ $3.99 • ON-SALE: SEP 2

THAT TEXAS BLOOD: HELL COMES TO ALLISON RANCH #1

STORY: CHRIS CONDON

ART/COVER A: JACOB PHILLIPS

The acclaimed fan-favorite series returns with a jam-packed new number one, perfect for new readers! On March 19, 2003, Sheriff Joe Bob Coates and Deputy Wilson Hart are called to the Allison Ranch—the largest and richest ranch in the United States—where family grievances are blooming into full-blown war. This first issue will be loaded with bonus materials including behind the scenes peeks, newly conducted interviews, essays, cartoons, and more.

CRIME/THRILLER • 40 PAGES FC M $4.99 • ON-SALE: SEP 23

THAT TEXAS BLOOD #1 FACSIMILE EDITION (RES)

STORY: CHRIS CONDON

ART/COVER: JACOB PHILLIPS

Revisit the start of the series that kicked off the latest wave of western-noir. This facsimile edition reprints the first issue of the acclaimed series from CHRIS CONDON & JACOB PHILLIPS on deluxe newsprint! Like Paris, Texas gut-punched by No Country for Old Men, this M neo-Western crime series kicks off when the search for a casserole dish leads to a dark and tense confrontation on Sheriff Joe Bob Coates' 70th birthday.

WESTERN, ACTION/ADVENTURE • 32 PAGES FC M $3.99 • ON-SALE: SEP 23

THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH #39

STORY: JAMES TYNION IV

ART: MARTIN SIMMONDS & BEN TEMPLESMITH

COVER A: MARTIN SIMMONDS

Lee's new DoT is buckling under the heat from Cole Turner's White Hat on one side and Martin Barker's Black Hat on the other—not to mention a government bureaucracy unlike any Lee's ever had to manage. With enemies approaching from all corners, will Lee end up dragging the country down with him? Also: Legendary artist BEN TEMPLESMITH returns for a series of backup stories revealing, at last, the hidden history of Martin Barker!

HORROR, CRIME & MYSTERY • 40 PAGES FC M $4.99 • ON-SALE: SEP 23

FERAL #26

STORY: TONY FLEECS

ART: TRISH FORSTNER, TONE RODRIGUEZ & BRAD SIMPSON

COVER A: JUSTASUTA

A perfect jumping on point for new readers! After the chaos of last issue, Elsie finds herself all alone in the woods. Lost in the dark, she's haunted by something worse than the bad kind. The ghostly Spirit Guide is back. And it wants Elsie on her own forever!

HORROR, ACTION/ADVENTURE • 32 PAGES FC T+ $3.99 • ON-SALE: SEP 23

GEIGER #25

STORY: GEOFF JOHNS

ART/COVER A: GARY FRANK & BRAD ANDERSON

"RADIOACTIVE REVOLUTION," Prelude. 25 issues! 32 story pages! One amazing comic! Join us in celebrating GEIGER's 25th anniversary issue with an action-packed story where the Glowing Man, Tariq Geiger, finally faces off against the mysteriously bandaged President Griffin! This issue also kicks off the upcoming GEIGER/REDCOAT crossover entitled "Radioactive Revolution!"

ACTION/ADVENTURE, DYSTOPIAN • 40 PAGES FC T+ $5.99 • ON-SALE: SEP 9

WITCHBLADE #25

STORY: MARGUERITE BENNETT

ART/COVER A: GIUSEPPE CAFARO & ARIF PRIANTO

Landmark 25th issue! In the wake of the Aphrodite IX case, Sara Pezzini—and her partner, Jake—could both use some R&R. But Sara has more responsibilities than most New York detectives, and bearing the Witchblade means serving as a magnet for supernatural powers…most of which are far from nice. The landmark oversized issue #25 represents a key turning point in the WITCHBLADE saga.

SUPERHERO, SUPERNATURAL, HORROR • 48 PAGES FC T+ $5.99 • ON-SALE: SEP 9

BADROCK #3

STORY: ROB LIEFELD

ART/COVER A: SETH DAMOOSE

"STRANGE LANDS" Badrock finds himself a stranger in a strange land following the consequences of recent events. He needs to adjust and fast as everything that was familiar is now a mystery that he must solve in order to stay alive!

SUPERHEROES, ACTION/ADVENTURE • 32 PAGES FC T+ $3.99 • ON-SALE: SEP 23

BLOOD & THUNDER #17

STORY: BENITO CERENO

ART: E.J. SU & MICHELE "MSASSYK" ASSARASAKORN

COVER A: E.J. SU & DEE CUNNIFFE

Blood and Thunder aren't out of the danger zone quite yet. Along with new Fulminator friends, can they make their way to a sanctuary to seek help before it's too late?

SCIENCE FICTION, CRIME & MYSTERY • 32 PAGES FC M $3.99 • ON-SALE: SEP 9

BUG WARS: THE COMING OF THE WARDOOM #2 (OF 8)

STORY: JASON AARON

ART/COVER A: MAHMUD ASRAR & MATTHEW WILSON

After the Squirrel King's attack, Slade Slaymaker and his friends find themselves lost in the Ash Lands, where the Underbugs prowl the blackened landscape. If they're going to survive, they'll need a guide. Enter Doolie Crow Cutter, the Yard's most notorious mouse-skinner and fur trader.

ACTION/ADVENTURE, FANTASY • 32 PAGES FC M $4.99 • ON-SALE: SEP 23

CAPES #11

STORY: BENITO CERENO & ROBERT KIRKMAN

ART: MARK ENGLERT, CORY WALKER

COVER A: MARK ENGLERT

Who will wield the medallion? Bolt and Superball are in a race against the clock to recover the medallion that threatens the world, but they're not prepared for who might find it first! Plus, ROBERT KIRKMAN & CORY WALKER continue the all-new adventures of Ella Mental!

SUPERHEROES, MEDIA TIE-IN, ACTION/ADVENTURE • 32 PAGES FC T+ $3.99 • ON-SALE: SEP 23

CHACHU #2 (OF 5)

STORY: IMAN VELLANI

ART: MARIANNA IGNAZZI & JORDIE BELLAIRE

COVER A: MARIANNA IGNAZZI

It's a road trip to Sin City, as Leila and her estranged Chachu set off on his missing wife's trail—and along the way, delve into the secrets of their shared family history. But will their discoveries pull them closer together… or push them apart at the worst possible time?

ACTION/ADVENTURE, CRIME • 32 PAGES FC T $3.99 • ON-SALE: SEP 9

CORPSE KNIGHT #6 (OF 6)

STORY: MICHAEL CHAVES

ART/COVER A: MATTHEW ROBERTS & RICO RENZI

Foy learns about the true power within her and must risk everything in a desperate bid to save her father. But is the cost of making things right too high?

HORROR, HISTORICAL FICTION, FANTASY • 24 PAGES FC M $3.99 • ON-SALE: SEP 23

THE DARKNESS #8

STORY: MARC SILVESTRI

ART: RAYMOND GAY, AGUSTIN PADILLA & ARIF PRIANTO

COVER A: ED BENES, J.P. MAYER, & ARIF PRIANTO

Tragedy. Betrayal. Helplessness. Jackie Estacado's life is spiraling out of control, and it seems like all he can do is ride that spiral down to rock bottom. The Angelus' forces are in disarray. The Brotherhood of the Darkness is scrambling. Amidst all the chaos and heartbreak, Sonatine makes Jackie one final offer.

SUPERHERO, SUPERNATURAL, HORROR • 32 PAGES FC T+ $3.99 • ON-SALE: SEP 16

DEADLY TALES OF GUNSLINGER SPAWN #18

STORY: JIMMY PALMIOTI

ART: JORDI ARMENGOL

COVER A: MARCO FAILLA

The Gunslinger and a gravely injured Z, are captured by Captain Lane. But a startling discovery by the Gunslinger may turn the tables in their favor.

SUPERHERO, HORROR, SUPERNATURAL, WESTERN • 24 PAGES FC T+ $3.99 • ON-SALE: SEP 9

DEATH VIGIL (2026) #2 (OF 6)

STORY/ART/COVER A: STJEPAN ŠEJIĆ

You never can tell with Necromancers. What seemed like an easy battle against some rookie recruits has Bernie, Sam, and the rest of the Vigil fighting for their lives! Well. Their afterlives, anyway. Oh, and don't worry about Clara — she's made a very interesting new friend!

SUPERHERO, SUPERNATURAL, FANTASY • 32 PAGES FC M $3.99 • ON-SALE: SEP 9

DIE: LOADED #9

STORY: KIERON GILLEN

ART/COVER A: STEPHANIE HANS

Get ready for high adventure, DIE style. By which we mean, beautifully, though oft, depressingly. But don't worry — you can see how STEPHANIE does kraken and sirens, which is a fun time for everyone.

FANTASY/DARK FANTASY, HORROR • 32 PAGES FC M $3.99 • ON-SALE: SEP 16

DO A POWERBOMB BLACK AND WHITE #3 (OF 3)

STORY/ART/COVER A: DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

Lona and Cobrasun have fought like hell to get where they are in the Deathlyfe Tournament-and it's not over yet! Witness the epic conclusion of this comic all over again, this time in crisp black and white! Three issues in one!

ACTION/ADVENTURE, SCIENCE FICTION, FANTASY • 72 PAGES BW T+ $7.99 • ON-SALE: SEP 23

D'ORC #8

STORY/ART/COVER A: BRETT BEAN

D'orc meets Schweinehund, a vicious warrior aimed at bringing justice to all the lords of Sunderaine. Yeah, this dude is wound tight and we're pretty sure the King of Goblin Gate probably has it coming, but at what cost to D'orc and his companions? Oh, and Troll meat will be eaten…sloppily.

FANTASY, SATIRE • 32 PAGES FC T+ $3.99 • ON-SALE: SEP 23

ESCAPE #10

STORY: RICK REMENDER

ART/COVER A: DANIEL ACUÑA

One last door to escape remains open, but stepping through it will come at a brutal cost as Milton Shaw is forced to choose between old allies, ending the war, or saving the civilians who protected him. As the walls close in and every promise comes due, Milton must choose between surviving the war or leaving it with his soul intact.

ACTION/ADVENTURE • 32 PAGES FC T+ $3.99 • ON-SALE: SEP 16

EXQUISITE CORPSES: RASCAL RANDY #3 (OF 5)

STORY: TYLER BOSS

ART: DYLAN BURNETT & JORDIE BELLAIRE

COVER A: DYLAN BURNETT

As the two-dimensional Rascal Randy continues his meteoric rise during the golden age of animation, his modern-day doppelgänger's assault on the small town of Aurora Springs shows no signs of stopping. But when a mysterious figure from the past arrives touting the answers to who resides underneath that furry rabbit mask, will Lilly & Eli survive long enough to uncover the truth?

HORROR • 32 PAGES FC T $3.99 • ON-SALE: SEP 23

THE EYE COLLECTOR #4

STORY: JONATHAN BALL & GMB CHOMICHUK

ART/COVER A: GMB CHOMICHUK

Can this young girl save her only friend from the unknown horrors of the house with no windows? Nathan stopped coming to school. Clara is lonely and scared for her only friend. To help him she must be willing to be seen by a monster. Will she come too close?

HORROR, SUPERNATURAL, FANTASY • 32 PAGES FC T+ $3.99 • ON-SALE: SEP 23

FINAL BOSS #10

STORY/ART/COVER A: TYLER KIRKHAM

In what seemed like a never-ending bout, Tommy narrowly escapes death in his face off with the Venomous Dragod. Only to discover his best friend and trainer Rabak is missing. Tommy with the help of Midnight Lily set everything aside to find their missing companion.

ACTION/ADVENTURE • 32 PAGES FC M $3.99 • ON-SALE: SEP 30

THE FORGED #13

STORY: GREG RUCKA & ERIC TRAUTMANN

ART/COVER: MIKE HENDERSON

For the five hardcore war-women of Forged Team Scimitar-3, what began with a mysterious distress signal has brought them to the brink of toppling the Empire they once served. Allies pick their sides and battle lines are drawn… but Hap still takes a li'l break to fool around with a horny humanoid super-computer.

FANTASY • 48 PAGES FC M $6.99 • ON-SALE: SEP 23

G.I. JOE #26

STORY: JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

ART: TOM REILLY & LEE LOUGHRIDGE

COVER A: TOM REILLY

Round Two: G.I. JOE and Night Force won't back down! The epic battle between the two teams takes a dangerous turn as a new Joe enters the fight! Can Baroness's secret mission stop the war?

MEDIA TIE-IN, ACTION/ADVENTURE • 32 PAGES FC T $3.99 • ON-SALE: SEP 16

G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO #332

STORY: LARRY HAMA

ART: PAT OLLIFFE & FRANCESCO SEGALA

COVER A: LEE WEEKS & DAVE STEWART

Battle to the Depths! Deep Six must complete the deadliest recovery mission of his career, and the ruthless Cobra Eels will sink to any level to stop him.

MEDIA TIE-IN, ACTION/ADVENTURE • 32 PAGES FC T $3.99 • ON-SALE: SEP 9

G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO #110 HAMA FILES EDITION

STORY: LARRY HAMA

ART: RON GARNEY, FRED FREDERICKS & BOB SHAREN

COVER A: RON GARNEY & BOB MCLEOD

Cobra S.A.W.S through the remaining Joes! Experience one of the darkest chapters of G.I. Joe history as the team faces Cobra… and loses. Every HAMA FILES EDITION will feature a special letter from LARRY HAMA, offering new behind the scenes information and special insights.

MEDIA TIE-IN, ACTION/ADVENTURE • 24 PAGES FC T $3.99 • ON-SALE: SEP 23

GHOST PEPPER #15

STORY/ART/COVER A: LUDO LULLABI

The origin of the Eclipse Makers is revealed, while a new titan emerges to rival The Cinder!

ACTION/ADVENTURE, SCIENCE FICTION • 32 PAGES FC T $3.99 • ON-SALE: SEP 23

GUNSLINGER SPAWN #58

STORY: ERICA SCHULTZ

ART/COVER A: CARLO BARBERI

The Regulators are hot on the trail of their prey, all the while Gunslinger and Dakota are working out their plan to kill her Father once and for all.

SUPERHERO, SUPERNATURAL, HORROR • 32 PAGES FC T+ $3.99 • ON-SALE: SEP 23

HAMMERFIST #2

STORY: RICK REMENDER

ART: STEVE EPTING & MATT HOLLINGSWORTH

COVER A: STEVE EPTING

Man bad. Fist good. Fleeing the heist, Mike discovers every citizen is a zealot of the cult of MOTHERGRUB. Every corner a trap. Every face a cultist. As Mike is hunted, Cindy is dragged into the ceremonial cathedral to serve as sacrifice to bring about BLACK NOON.

ACTION/ADVENTURE, CRIME, HORROR • 32 PAGES FC M $3.99 • ON-SALE: SEP 30

HORNSBY & HALO #16

STORY: PETER J. TOMASI

ART/COVER A: PETER SNEJBJERG & JOHN KALISZ

"THE DEADTONES," Part Two. The monster-rock band Deadtones hit Warwick, as Rose and Zach investigate whether they are friends or foes. Meanwhile, the rest of the town's residents start becoming the worst versions of themselves, including Rose and Zach's parents!

ACTION/ADVENTURE, DYSTOPIAN • 24 PAGES FC T $3.99 • ON-SALE: SEP 16

HYDE STREET #14

STORY: GEOFF JOHNS

ART/COVER A: IVAN REIS, DANNY MIKI & BRAD ANDERSON

"THE BUTCHER," Part Four. One of the Residents of Hyde Street is dead—gored and gutted by The Butcher. But can a Resident be revived from the grave? It hasn't happened before, and could incur the wrath of the Scorekeeper…but that isn't stopping Doctor Ego from trying!

ACTION & ADVENTURE, HORROR • 32 PAGES FC T+ $3.99 • ON-SALE: SEP 30

KAYA #38

STORY/ART/COVER A: WES CRAIG

In this special stand-alone issue, the origins of the mysterious BLACK WIZARDS are finally revealed! What role will they have to play in the coming war? And how are they connected to the prophecy of the GOLDEN ONE?

FANTASY, ACTION / ADVENTURE, SCIENCE FICTION • 32 PAGES FC T $3.99 • ON-SALE: SEP 30

KING SPAWN #59

STORY: MATTHEW ROSENBERG

ART: THOMAS NACHLIK

COVER A: RYAN CARR

The world is still reeling with the knowledge that, "God has abandoned them." But with the return of Al Simmons—everything changes!

SUPERHERO, SUPERNATURAL, HORROR • 24 PAGES FC T+ $3.99 • ON-SALE: SEP 23

THE LAST DRIVER #2

STORY/ART/COVER A: SEAN MURPHY

An enemy from the past speeds into this high octane race in the future! What's a driver without a car? In trouble, that's what. After demolishing their ride evading the eCops, Clutch and Cuda are on foot as Cuda's health gets worse. Then, things shift into a new gear when Kowalski calls in a villain from Clutch's past: The man known as FIREBIRD!

ACTION/ADVENTURE, SCIENCE FICTION • 32 PAGES FC T+ $3.99 • ON-SALE: SEP 23

LUCKY DEVILS #10 (OF 10)

STORY: CHARLES SOULE

ART/COVER A: RYAN BROWNE

Surprise! You thought the series was over, and honestly so did we. Last issue took us to the ninth circle of Hell, but we decided it just couldn't end that way—time for One More Issue, baby! Earth has gone to Hell, and Hell has come to Earth… it's Humanity versus Satanity—winner take all!

FANTASY, SUPERNATURAL, SATIRE • 32 PAGES FC M $3.99 • ON-SALE: SEP 30

M1: MONSTER RACING LEAGUE #4

STORY: ROBERT WINDOM & LILY WINDOM

ART/COVER A: JAE LEE

Jae Lee's new, ongoing series continues! Dev struggles with an important decision, then faces off against Ryuuki in an epic race. This high-octane sci-fi drama, set in a near-future Tokyo, is Akira meets Stranger Things. Fast. Mutated. Dangerous.

ACTION/ADVENTURE, FANTASY • 24 PAGES FC E $3.99 • ON-SALE: SEP 23

M.A.S.K. #4

STORY: DAN WATTERS

ART: MARCO FERRARI & PIERLUIGI CASOLINO

COVER A: PYE PARR

Dusty Hayes—are you ready to save the world? When an out-of-control V.E.N.O.M. agent sets fire to New Orleans, can Dusty Hayes and Matt Trakker stop the destruction without the loss of lives?

MEDIA TIE-IN, ACTION/ADVENTURE • 32 PAGES FC T $3.99 • ON-SALE: SEP 2

MONSTRESS #64

STORY: MARJORIE LIU

ART/COVER A: SANA TAKEDA

As Maika untangles the complicated dynamics of her family tree, she finds herself weighing blood against loyalty and sentimentality against ruthless practicality. Meanwhile, Ren finally faces the consequences of his actions.

FANTASY, DYSTOPIA, HORROR • 32 PAGES FC M $3.99 • ON-SALE: SEP 16

OF THE EARTH #5 (OF 6)

STORY: CHRIS CONDON & ANDREW EHRICH

ART/COVER A: CHARLIE ADLARD

Thomas Morton confronts Gramma as Tabby finds herself face-to-face with the terrifying creature that has been haunting the Winters Ranch.

HORROR/THRILLER • 32 PAGES FC M $3.99 • ON-SALE: SEP 9

RADIANT BLACK #45

STORY: KYLE HIGGINS & JOE CLARK

ART: MARCELO COSTA

COVER A: DANIEL BAYLISS

Nathan and Marshall are finally reunited—but as battle lines are drawn across a warring city, are the two best friends even fighting on the same side? Can they work together long enough to win a war on this many fronts? Or will this team-up be over before it's begun?

SUPERHEROES, SCIENCE FICTION • 32 PAGES FC T+ $3.99 • ON-SALE: SEP 23

REGICIDE #2

STORY: PATRICK KINDLON

ART/COVER A: LUDOVIC LALLIAT

The darkness takes form! Something is following our travelers. A shadow hangs over them… takes the shape of a woman… and strikes!

ACTION/ADVENTURE, HORROR • 32 PAGES FC M $3.99 • ON-SALE: SEP 16

ROOK: EXODUS #11

STORY: GEOFF JOHNS

ART/COVER A: JASON FABOK & BRAD ANDERSON

In this penultimate chapter of the hit series' second arc, Rook and the surviving Wardens of Exodus must battle the rogue Warden Arachnid and his overwhelming spider horde. What's worse, those creepy crawlies have taken control of Arachnid's mind and body.

ACTION/ADVENTURE, SCIENCE-FICTION • 32 PAGES FC T $3.99 • ON-SALE: SEP 2

ROYALS #6 (OF 6)

STORY/ART/COVER A: DEREK KIRK KIM & JACOB PEREZ

Castor and Paul are put to the ultimate test in this explosive final issue! Everything has lead to this. It's a showdown for the ages on a bloody Easter Sunday, and the very souls of the telepathic brothers are at stake. Don't miss it!

CRIME, ACTION/ADVENTURE • 40 PAGES FC M $4.99 • ON-SALE: SEP 2

THE SCORCHED #55

STORY: THOMAS HEALY

ART: ALESSANDRO VITTI

COVER A: JONATHAN GLAPION

Before Daniel Kilgore was transformed into a Haunt, he was an ordinary Priest. A Priest with a drinking problem, but a Priest none the less. Now he is tasked to don his collar once again and infiltrate a group that uses children as currency.

SUPERHERO, SUPERNATURAL, HORROR • 24 PAGES FC T+ $3.99 • ON-SALE: SEP 23

THE SEASONS #13

STORY: RICK REMENDER

ART/COVER A: PAUL AZACETA & MATHEUS LOPES

Trapped in the heart of the Ringleader's temple, the Seasons must overcome the prophecy of the fifth season that shattered their family. Their one last chance to free the world hinges on Spring's ability to give up control and trust four sisters who have only ever let her down. The breathtaking extra-length conclusion to REMENDER & AZACETA'S spellbinding epic.

ACTION / ADVENTURE, HORROR • 40 PAGES FC T $4.99 • ON-SALE: SEP 30

SHE-SPAWN #5 (OF 5)

STORY: GAIL SIMONE

ART: IG GUARA

COVER A: THADDEUS ROBECK

Here it is—the shocking conclusion of this epic story. She-Spawn is starting to feel the immensity of the task she was charged with. If the child dies, so could the world. But what does that mean for Jessica's own daughter?

SUPERHERO, SUPERNATURAL, HORROR • 24 PAGES FC M $3.99 • ON-SALE: SEP 2

SOMETHING EPIC #15

STORY/ART/COVER A: SZYMON KUDRAŃSKI

The investigation continues! The more disturbing details of the crime come to light, the more terrifying the list of suspects becomes…

ACTION/ADVENTURE, SCIENCE FICTION • 32 PAGES FC T $3.99 • ON-SALE: SEP 16

SPAWN #379

STORY: MATTHEW ROSENBERG

ART: STEPHEN SEGOVIA

COVER A: AARON CAMPBELL

Old enemies return as the rumors of Spawn's return to the city spread. He may be back, but this time he is the prey.

SUPERHERO, SUPERNATURAL, HORROR • 32 PAGES FC T+ $3.99 • ON-SALE: SEP 30

STARHENGE BOOK TWO: A KISS FOR ATTICUS #3 (OF 4)

STORY/ART/COVER A: LIAM SHARP

Hope arrives in the guise of mysterious strangers… In shadowy hinterlands filled with dread it may fall to a few unlikely strangers to guide our protagonists out of their personal hells…

FANTASY/ADVENTURE, SCIENCE FICTION • 32 PAGES FC M $3.99 • ON-SALE: SEP 9

TERMINAL #3

STORY: ROBERT KIRKMAN & JOE CASEY

ART/COVER A: ANDY KUBERT & DAVE McCAIG

Alessandra is lost in despair after recent events. Yet, the battle rages on! Her team faces larger and more deadly threats as The Awakened gain more power. But unfortunately, a deadly new enemy emerges! When it rains, it pours!

SUPERHEROES, ACTION/ADVENTURE • 32 PAGES FC M $3.99 • ON-SALE: SEP 23

TRANSFORMERS #36

STORY: ROBERT KIRKMAN

ART: JASON HOWARD & MIKE SPICER

COVER A: DAVID NAKAYAMA

The new Superion debuts! That's right! In a move no one could have predicted, Thundercracker takes his place among the Aerialbots! They assemble just in time to… wait… what's that sound? Could it be? Cobra-La-La-La-La-La-La-La!

ACTION/ADVENTURE, MEDIA TIE-IN • 32 PAGES FC T $3.99 • ON-SALE: SEP 9

UNIVERSAL MONSTERS: BLOOD OF THE WOLF MAN #4 (OF 4)

STORY: JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

ART/COVER A: LEOMACS & PIP MARTIN

The Wolf Man is loose, and all the Jaeger family's secrets will be revealed.

HORROR, MEDIA TIE-IN, ADAPTATION • 32 PAGES FC T+ $4.99 • ON-SALE: SEP 23

VOID RIVALS #34

STORY: ROBERT KIRKMAN

ART: CONOR HUGHES & PATRICIO DELPECHE

COVER A: LORENZO DE FELICI

ROM vs. the dreaded PREDACRON—everyone's favorite bounty-hunter! Wait a minute! Whose book is this, anyway?

ACTION/ADVENTURE, MEDIA TIE-IN • 32 PAGES FC T $3.99 • ON-SALE: SEP 23

THE WALKING DEAD DELUXE #144

STORY: ROBERT KIRKMAN

ART: CHARLIE ADLARD, STEFANO GAUDIANO & DAVE McCAIG

COVER A: DAVID FINCH & DAVE McCAIG

Who will survive?

HORROR, MEDIA TIE-IN • 32 PAGES FC M $3.99 • ON-SALE: SEP 2

THE WALKING DEAD DELUXE #145

STORY: ROBERT KIRKMAN

ART: CHARLIE ADLARD, STEFANO GAUDIANO & DAVE McCAIG

COVER A: DAVID FINCH & DAVE McCAIG

Blood for Blood. This deluxe presentation in stunning full color also features another installment of Cutting Room Floor and creator commentary.

HORROR, MEDIA TIE-IN • 32 PAGES FC M $3.99 • ON-SALE: SEP 16

YUMI: 00EX #2 (OF 4)

STORY: DOUG WAGNER

ART: HOYT SILVA

COVER A: SWEENEY BOO

Yumi didn't find Richard. So, she stole MI6's entire spy database. Now she's hunting down every one of his exes… one by one, across the globe. No rules. No mercy. No survivors. Love is lethal.

ACTION/ADVENTURE, SPY THRILLER • 32 PAGES FC T+ $3.99 • ON-SALE: SEP 23

THE CURSE OF SHERLEE JOHNSON, VOL. 1 TP

STORY: DANIEL HENRIQUES

ART: JONATHAN GLAPION & FCO PLASCENCIA

COVER: JONATHAN GLAPION

Sherlee Johnson was seven years old when she was brutally murdered by the infamous serial killer Billy Kincaid in SPAWN #5, setting off a chain of events no one could have foreseen. Spawn got his revenge, but Sherlee was left behind. Now she's back. Reborn in Hell, Sherlee has spent decades trapped, reliving her own death, transformed by suffering she never deserved and marked by power that once belonged to Spawn. Sherlee is thrown into a brutal journey through Hell's deepest territories, where she meets the Stranger, a man out of time who is haunted by his own loss. Bound together by survival more than trust, they are hunted by forces from both Heaven and Hell, searching for a way out that may not exist. Additional features include a cover gallery and behind-the-scenes artwork. Collects THE CURSE OF SHERLEE JOHNSON #1-5.

HORROR • 144 PAGES FC T+ $14.99 • ON-SALE: SEP 23

IMAGINARY FIENDS TP

STORY: TIM SEELEY

ART: STEPHEN MOLNAR

COVER: RICHARD PACE

It takes a monster to fight a monster. When she was 10 years old, Melba Li was sent to a mental institution for attempted murder—a crime she blamed on a spidery phantom called "Polly Peachpit." Now, on her 18th birthday, Melba receives an unexpected offer from the FBI: in exchange for a reprieve from her sentence, she will work with Special Agent Virgil Crockett to hunt down I.M.P.s—Interdimensional Mental Parasites—that prey on the minds of humans. Polly Peachpit is one of those I.M.P.s, and Crockett needs Melba to convince her childhood tormentor to help with his mission—and resist her manipulations to kill again. Collects IMAGINARY FIENDS #1-6.

HORROR, SCIENCE FICTION • 144 PAGES FC T+ $16.99 • ON-SALE: SEP 30

NAMELESS 10TH ANNIVERSARY DELUXE HC

STORY: GRANT MORRISON

ART/COVER: CHRIS BURNHAM & NATHAN FAIRBAIRN

An astronomer kills his family, then himself, leaving a cryptic warning. A Veiled Lady hunts her victims through human nightmares. An occult hustler known only as Nameless is recruited by a consortium of billionaire futurists for a desperate mission. And the malevolent asteroid Xibalba spins closer on a collision course with Earth. But nothing is what it seems – a terrifying inhuman experiment is about to begin. Abandon all hope and experience ultimate horror! This updated 10th Anniversary Collected Edition includes the complete script for NAMELESS #5, behind-the-scenes process commentary, all variant covers and a brand new design, with 40 all new pages of content. Collects NAMELESS #1-6.

SCIENCE FICTION • 232 PAGES FC M $29.99 • ON-SALE: DEC 9

RED ROOTS, VOL. 1 TP

STORY/ART/COVER: LORENZO DE FELICI

Red Roots will grab you by the ankles and drag you down, down below, to some obscure and unexpected places. You will be following a professional killer and a teacher trying to shed some light on a mystery, while getting more and more lost in it with every step. Collects RED ROOTS #1-5.

HORROR • 176 PAGES FC T+ $16.99 • ON-SALE: SEP 30

STRAY DOGS HC

STORY: TONY FLEECS

ART: TRISH FORSTNER, TONE RODRIGUEZ & BRAD SIMPSON

COVER: TRISH FORSTNER

Meet Sophie, a dog who can't remember what happened. She doesn't know how she ended up in this house. She doesn't recognize any of these other dogs. She knows something terrible happened but she just… can't… recall… Wait! Where's her lady? It's all coming back to her now, and it's enough to raise Sophie's hackles. Now Sophie has to figure out where she is, what's happening and how she's going to survive this. They say there's no such thing as a bad dog, just bad owners. Stray Dogs is a heartbreakingly adorable suspense thriller. It's Lady and the Tramp meets Silence of the Lambs. Collects STRAY DOGS #1-5 and STRAY DOGS: DOG DAYS #1-2.

HORROR • 376 PAGES FC T+ $34.99 • ON-SALE: DEC 9

SUPER CREEPSHOW TP

STORY: KIERON GILLEN, GERRY DUGGAN, MARV WOLFMAN, RAM V AND MORE!

ART: ROSSI GIFFORD, DEREK CHARM, JAMES HARREN, SEAN IZAAKSE & MORE!

COVER A: PYE PARR

Earth's mightiest superhero horror series assembles! The planet's most extraordinary superhero creators pack a grim-twisted punch in this new anthology collection! Join your favorite host, The Creep as you're guided through thirteen skin-crawling, gut-wrenching stories, all with a superhero twist. Collects SUPER CREEPSHOW #1-5 & SUPER CREEPSHOW SPECIAL #1.

HORROR • 136 PAGES FC M $16.99 • ON-SALE: SEP 9

THE TRILLION DOLLAR KID TP

STORY: GEOFF JOHNS, PETER J. TOMASI & FRANCIS MANAPUL

ART: FRANCIS MANAPUL, PETER SNEJBJERG, STEFANO SIMEONE & JOHN KALISZ

COVER: FRANCIS MANAPUL

Meet Thomas Noble Townsend III, the Trillion Dollar Kid. Money can't buy everything but for a teen with unlimited resources and wealth, the unbelievable is never out of reach. On a search for those across the world who possess remarkable and sometimes unconceivable abilities and origins, Tommy's adventures begin as his hunt leads him to a pair of cosmic youngsters destined to rule heaven and hell, and a family from the far future hiding in our present. Collects THE ROCKETFELLERS #0, THE ROCKETFELLERS #13, HORNSBY & HALO #0, HORNSBY & HALO #14, THE TRILLION DOLLAR KID #1-2.

SUPERHEROES • 160 PAGES FC T $14.99 • ON-SALE: SEP 30

WAYWARD COMPENDIUM TP

STORY: JIM ZUB & ZACK DAVISSON

ART/COVER: STEVEN CUMMINGS & TAMRA BONVILLAIN

Rori Lane is trying to start a new life when she reunites with her mother in Japan, but ancient creatures lurking in the shadows sense something hidden deep within her, threatening everything she holds dear. Can she unlock the secrets of her power before it's too late? Collects WAYWARD #1-30.

FANTASY • 904 PAGES FC M $59.99 • ON-SALE: SEP 2

G.I. JOE, VOL. 4 TP

STORY: JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

ART: TOM REILLY, ANDREA MILANA & LEE LOUGHRIDGE

COVER A: TOM REILLY

Optimus Prime! Matt Trakker! Storm Shadow! Scarlett! The worlds of G.I. Joe, Cobra, the Autobots, and beyond collide as the biggest stars of the Energon Universe meet—and battle—for the very first time! Collects G.I. JOE #19-24.

MEDIA TIE-IN • 128 PAGES FC T+ $16.99 • ON-SALE: SEP 2

G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO SILENT MISSIONS, VOL. 2 TP

STORY: LARRY HAMA, JOËLLE JONES, DECLAN SHALVEY, HOWARD PORTER, GABRIEL HARDMAN, JORGE FORNÉS, PAT OLLIFFE & TOM DEFALCO

ART: JOËLLE JONES, HOWARD PORTER, GABRIEL HARDMAN, JORGE FORNÉS, PAT OLLIFFE, RON WAGNER & KIM DEMULDER

COVER A: JOËLLE JONES

Superstar creators present unforgettable all-new Cobra silent missions. Join Baroness, Firefly, Zartan, Copperhead, and the Crimson Guard for all-new standalone silent issues taking readers on deadly missions across the world. Collects the five SSSILENT MISSION one-shots plus a story from G.I. JOE YEARBOOK #3.

MEDIA TIE-IN • 136 PAGES FC T $16.99 • ON-SALE: SEP 23

INVINCIBLE, VOL. 17 (NEW EDITION) TP

STORY: ROBERT KIRKMAN

ART: RYAN OTTLEY, JOHN RAUCH & CLIFF RATHBURN

COVER: CORY WALKER & DAVE McCAIG

Mark's powers return and not a moment too soon as bombs explode all over the world, igniting an eco-crisis with catastrophic consequences—all thanks to Dinosaurus. Mark Grayson's entire life as a superhero, all he's learned, all he's endured, it's all been leading to this one moment. But can he really prevent the Death of Everyone? Collects INVINCIBLE #97-102.

MEDIA TIE-IN, SUPERHEROES • 152 PAGES FC T+ $14.99 • ON-SALE: SEP 2

INVINCIBLE UNIVERSE: BATTLE BEAST, VOL. 2 TP

STORY: ROBERT KIRKMAN

ART/COVER A: RYAN OTTLEY & ANNALISA LEONI

The galaxy's deadliest warrior has an unquenchable thirst for battle that only death can cure, but no one's been able to kill Battle Beast yet. Will Battle Beast rip the titans from Fantania to shreds? Or will visitors from a faraway empire be the ones to end Battle Beast once and for all? Collects INVINCIBLE UNIVERSE: BATTLE BEAST #7—12.

MEDIA TIE-IN • 128 PAGES FC T+ $16.99 • ON-SALE: SEP 16

THE SCORCHED, VOL. 7 TP

STORY: JOHN LAYMAN & TODD MCFARLANE

ART: STEPHEN SEGOVIA & DINEI RIBEIRO

COVER: VON RANDAL

The Scorched are struggling after a recent attack and are considering a risky final strategy that may involve sacrificing a team member. Meanwhile, the Vicerator is organizing her team for another attack on The Scorched. Collects THE SCORCHED #39-45.

SUPERHEROES • 168 PAGES FC T+ $18.99 • ON-SALE: SEP 16

WITCHBLADE (2024), VOL. 4 TP

STORY: MARGUERITE BENNETT, MARC SILVESTRI, MATT HAWKINS & RYAN CADY

ART: GIUSEPPE CAFARO, PAT BOUTIN, ROBERT WILLIS, J.P. MAYER, ARIF PRIANTO, STEVE FIRCHOW, GIBRAN FERDIAN & TROY PETERI

COVER: GIUSEPPE CAFARO & ARIF PRIANTO

Aphrodite IX returns to the Top Cow Universe! Sara awakens to a bloody corpse in her bed and struggles to recall brief images from the night before. Before she can act, she's assigned to investigate a brutal murder with all clues pointing to a killer with a knack for outsmarting security systems. Collects WITCHBLADE #19-24 and WITCHBLADE (2024) ANNUAL #1.

SUPERHERO, SUPERNATURAL, HORROR • 224 PAGES FC T+ $19.99 • ON-SALE: SEP 23

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