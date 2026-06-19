Posted in: Comics, Dynamite, Solicits | Tagged: angel, buffy, firefly, talespin, thundercats

Dynamite Official Full September 2026 Solicits And Solicitations

Dynamite Official Full September 2026 Solicits And Solicitations with Firefly, Buffy, Angel, Supernatural, Talespin, ThunderCats, Space Ghost and more..

Article Summary Dynamite Full September 2026 Solicits headline Firefly #1 by Mark Russell and Lorenzo Re, launching new Serenity adventures.

ThunderCats: Cheetara #1 by Saladin Ahmed joins major September launches with Space Ghost vs. The Herculoids #1.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer #3, Angel #2, Supernatural: Wayward Special #1 and Vampirella/Witchblade fuel the horror slate.

Dynamite September 2026 collections add Nightmare Before Christmas, Elvira memoir, Gargoyles, DuckTales and Thundarr.

This month's highlights from Dynamite Entertainment's September 2026 solicits and solicitations as Mark Russell and Lorenzo Re launch an all-new Firefly #1 series aboard the Serenity. Saladin Ahmed makes his Dynamite debut with Andrea Acari on Thundercats: Cheetara #1. Kelly Thompson continues writing both Angel #2 and Buffy the Vampire Slayer #3. Other major releases include Space Ghost vs. The Herculoids #1 and Elvira the memoir graphic novel… And catch up with more solicits from more comic book publishers with this Bleeding Cool Solicits tag….

FIREFLY #1

STORY: MARK RUSSELL

ART: LORENZO RE

COVER A: ROBERT QUINN

Eisner Award-winning writer MARK RUSSELL (Superman: Space Age, Batman: Dark Age) and rising star artist LORENZO RE (The Terminator) invite you aboard the Firefly-class spaceship Serenity for all new renegade adventures! As this series begins, Mal Reynolds is desperate for cash to keep Serenity flying, while Simon and Kaylee must pose as a married couple to pull off a heist, but end up with more than they bargained for when an old caper comes back to haunt them. This issue features a PREMIUM MYSTERY BLIND BAG which contains three limited editions of the issue selected randomly from a range of variant covers exclusive to this offering.

SCIENCE FICTION • 32 PAGES FC $4.99 • ON-SALE: SEP 2

THUNDERCATS: CHEETARA #1

STORY: SALADIN AHMED

ART: ANDREA ARCARI

COVER A: MARK SPEARS

Don't miss a bold new beginning for the Thunderverse from Eisner Award-winning writer SALADIN AHMED and amazing artist ANDREA ARCARI! Cheetara is used to hearing what others can't… but this is different. Bold, relentless voices that contradict the Book of Omens and praise the Mu'Tants. Cheetara is fast, but even she can't outrun these new visions that threaten to send her on a journey of discovery and danger…

ADVENTURE • 32 PAGES FC $4.99 • ON-SALE: SEP 9

DISNEY TIM BURTON'S THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS: THE HOUR OF THE PUMPKIN QUEEN GRAPHIC NOVEL

STORY: AMANDA DEIBERT

ART: ALESSIO PETILLO, SANDRA MARIA PEREA, NICOLETTA BALDARI

A new story inspired by Disney Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas. Jack Skellington and Sally have been married for a year now, and through that, Sally has taken to her role as queen with boundless determination. However, balancing being a queen of Halloween Town with the expectations of others has brought about just as much uncertainty to her life. While visiting her parents in Dream Town, Sally sees something special in a patchwork girl named Luna Slumberly, and decides to take on the young girl as an apprentice.

ADVENTURE • 240 PAGES FC $23.99 (HC) / $16.99 (TP) • ON-SALE: SEP 9

SPACE GHOST VS. THE HERCULOIDS #1

STORY: DAVID PEPOSE

ART: JONATHAN LAU

COVER A: FRANCESCO MATTINA

When Space Ghost and the Twins stop a brutal hijacking of a Federation cruiser, they discover a new arms race involving a rare mineral known as Quasarite. But when the Federation invades the hidden planet of Amzot to retrieve it, they'll trigger an unspeakable tragedy that will put the intergalactic barbarian Zandor and the Herculoids on a harrowing quest for revenge! With civilians caught in the crossfire, can Space Ghost and company stop the Herculoids' attack before they reach the heart of the Federation? The countdown to Space Ghost Season Three begins here!

ADVENTURE • 32 PAGES FC $4.99 • ON-SALE: SEP 16

YOURS CRUELLY, BECOMING ELVIRA GRAPHIC NOVEL

STORY: CASSANDRA PETERSON & DAVID AVALLONE

ART: MARIANO BENITEZ-CHAPO

COVER: BEN CALDWELL

In 2021, Cassandra Peterson (better known to the world as the horror hostess with the mostest Elvira, Mistress of the Dark) told the story of her personal life, her experiences in show business, and the creation of her iconic character. Now David Avallone, the prolific modern writer of Elvira's comic-book exploits, teams up with illustrator Mariano Benitez-Chapo to reanimate her memoir – this time, as a graphic novel that delves into her struggles with self-image, relationships, and career in a candid and revealing account of her life. This is the indispensable behind the curtains look at one of the biggest icons of horror and entertainment.

HORROR / HUMOR / MEMOIR • 160 PAGES FC $29.99 (HC) • ON-SALE: SEP 30

VAMPIRELLA / WITCHBLADE ONE-SHOT

STORY: ERICA SCHULTZ

ART: VALENTINA PINTI

Two titans of comics collide as Dynamite Entertainment and Top Cow Productions unleash the fury of the Witchblade and Vampirella in this special red-hot one-shot! This incredible, extra-sized epic is brought to you by writer Erica Schultz and artist Valentina Pinti, along with cover artists Lucio Parrillo, Francesco Mattina, Carla Cohen, Joseph Michael Linsner, John Royle, and Stjepan Sejic. When an ancient curse is unleashed on New York City, Det. Sara Pezzini – the Witchblade – is on the case. But when she herself is infected, who can defeat her?! Enter Vampirella…

HORROR / ADVENTURE • 48 PAGES FC $5.99 • ON-SALE: SEP 23

SUPERNATURAL: WAYWARD SPECIAL #1

STORY: PAULINA GANUCHEUA

ART: JOHN AMOR

The split starts here in a shocking one-shot issue that sets the table for the explosive event to come! Sam and Dean Winchester are bound by blood and purpose – so what horrible, hellish forces could drive these brothers to travel separate roads? You'll find the answers here… This issue features a MYSTERY BLIND BAG which contains one limited edition of the issue selected randomly from a range of variant covers exclusive to this offering.

HORROR / ADVENTURE • 48 PAGES FC $5.99 • ON-SALE: SEP 2

ANGEL #2

STORY: KELLY THOMPSON

ART: GIULIA GIACOMINO

COVER A: DAVID NAKAYAMA

It's time to get moving. Angel has picked his "Away Team," and now they must jump off into complete… hellish… chaos. The all-new title continues from Eisner Award-winning writer KELLY THOMPSON (Absolute Wonder Woman) and incredible artist GIULIA GIACOMINO! This issue features a PREMIUM MYSTERY BLIND BAG which contains three limited editions of the issue selected randomly from a range of variant covers exclusive to this offering.

HORROR / ADVENTURE • 48 PAGES FC $4.99 • ON-SALE: SEP 9

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #3

STORY: KELLY THOMPSON

ART: STEPHEN BYRNE

COVER A: DAVID NAKAYAMA

Darla claims to be searching for Angel – but instead she finds a very, VERY angry Buffy. The all-new adventures continue from Eisner Award-winning writer KELLY THOMPSON (Absolute Wonder Woman) and superstar artist STEPHEN BYRNE (Wonder Twins). This issue features a PREMIUM MYSTERY BLIND BAG which contains three limited editions of the issue selected randomly from a range of variant covers exclusive to this offering.

HORROR / ADVENTURE • 32 PAGES FC $4.99 • ON-SALE: SEP 23

GARGOYLES #2

STORY: GREG WEISMAN

ART: GERARDO GAMBONE

COVER A: MEGHAN HETRICK

On AVALON, the GREEN KNIGHT emerges from a slumber of more than a thousand years. And in MANHATTAN, the GARGOYLES are still desperate to recover the GARGOYLE EGG, stolen by DEMONA. The clock is ticking, because they must recover it before it hatches…

FANTASY • 32 PAGES FC $4.99 • ON-SALE: SEP 9

GARGOYLES: THE CLASSIC YEARS VOL. 1 HC – RETRO SOLICIT

STORY: MARTIN PAKO, MORT TODD, AMANDA CONNER, ALBERTA SAI CHANN

ART: VARIOUS

COVER: AMANDA CONNER

Workers at a construction site are being threatened by a fearsome creature who looks like a Gargoyle – but may be something much deadlier! It's up to Goliath and his fellow Gargoyles, along with NYPD Detective Elisa Maza, to get to the bottom of this mystery and keep more people from getting hurt. Originally published in 1995, this Gargoyles tale spun out of the smash hit animated TV series and featured early work by comics superstar Amanda Conner! Collects issues #1-11 of the original 1995 run of comics.

FANTASY • 272 PAGES FC $49.99 • ON-SALE: AUG 18

GARGOYLES QUEST COLLECTIONS

STORY: GREG WEISMAN

ART: DREW MOSS, CLAYTON CRAIN

The year is 971 AD. It is an age of adventure, and of darkness… It is the time of the Gargoyles! The long-anticipated tale of the Manhattan Clan's formative days in medieval Scotland and the forging of the Human-Gargoyle Alliance is finally here — expertly crafted by Gargoyles creator GREG WEISMAN and acclaimed artist DREW MOSS!

FANTASY • 240 PAGES FC $23.99 (HC) / $16.99 (TP) • ON-SALE: SEP 23

TALESPIN #2

STORY: AMANDA DEIBERT

ART: CARLO LAURO

COVER A: CARLO LAURO

Where the heck did all these new planes come from?! An influx of fancy flyers are making it hard for Baloo and Kit to get customers interested in the old Sea Duck. So they've only got one option: upgrade! Can promises of fancy stunts and homemade snacks entice new passengers to take a flyer with our favorite flyers?

ADVENTURE • 32 PAGES FC $4.99 • ON-SALE: SEP 9

FIRE AND ICE: DARKWOLF #3

STORY: DAN PANOSIAN

ART: ANDREY LUNATIK

COVER A: DAN PANOSIAN

The forces of evil are closing in with precision, and Darkwolf is running out of pathways to safety. Outnumbered and overmatched, the hero meets his limits as the shadow of darkness blanket all. This savage epic takes a dark turn courtesy of Dan "Urban Barbarian" and Andrey "Suburban Barbarian" Lunatik.

FANTASY • 32 PAGES FC $4.99 • ON-SALE: SEP 9

RED SONJA: SHE-DEVIL WITH A SWORD #5

STORY: RORY McCONVILLE

ART: PABLO DE BONIS

COVER A: STUART SAYGER

The battle against Demoroq continues as the Rising Sun attacks! A bold new series, continuing the Dynamite debut of writer Rory McConville and artist Pablo de Bonis! In this issue: Red Sonja vs. Demoroq as the hordes of Rising Sun engulf Khorshemish! Who will live? Who will die? Find out in this stunning issue!

SWORD AND SORCERY • 32 PAGES FC $4.99 • ON-SALE: SEP 2

THE POWERPUFF GIRLS VOL. 3: NEW YEAR, NEW YOU COLLECTIONS

STORY: AMANDA DEIBERT

ART: SILVIA DE VENTURA, PAULINA GANUCHEUA

The Powerpuff Girls are the best super-powered defenders a city could ever dream of – but that doesn't mean there isn't any room for improvement! What better way is there to try and do better than to come up with some really solid New Year's resolutions? Then, the Powerpuff Girls know that doing good deeds means more than just battling armored megalomaniacs in the streets – there's also real challenges, like helping out at the Townsville Animal Shelter during their pet adoption fair! Plus, it's time for Townsville's Battle of the Bands, and everyone who's anyone is signing up to be a star for a day! Finally, Summer is here, and all the citizens of Townsville are heading out into the sunshine and fresh air to enjoy the happiest and most carefree season of the year — including the city's surprisingly substantial population of supervillains!

ADVENTURE • 128 PAGES FC $20.99 (HC) / $15.99 (TP) • ON-SALE: SEP 2

THUNDARR THE BARBARIAN COLLECTIONS

STORY: JASON AARON

ART: KEWBAR BAAL

COVER: MICHAEL CHO

"ARIEL! OOKLA! RIDE!" When a runaway planet hurtled between the Earth and the Moon, cosmic destruction was unleashed – and mankind's proud civilizations were cast into ruin! Two millennia later, the planet is nearly unrecognizable – a harsh and savage realm where sorcery and super-science both reign over the powerless masses. Now, rising up from their ranks, one man is brashing the bonds that restrained him. With the help of his faithful companions, Ariel and Ookla the Mok, he has dedicated his life – and the power of his mystical blade, the Sunsword – to liberating his world from the forces of evil. He is Thundarr the Barbarian, and his story begins here!

ADVENTURE • 144 PAGES FC $24.99 (HC) / $19.99 (TP) • ON-SALE: SEP 30

ALTERED STATES: WARLORDS #4

STORY: DAVID AVALLONE

ART: MARIANO BENITEZ-CHAPO

COVER A: JOSEPH MICHAEL LINSNER

Welcome to Altered States… Dynamite Entertainment's parallel reality in the vein of DC's Elseworlds and Marvel's What If! Even with the help of Tarzan and Red Sonja, Helium's war against the Holy Therns and their death cult is going badly…when a mysterious starship arrives with a solo passenger: A Princess of Draculeon. Will Vampirella join John Carter and Dejah Thoris and save Barsoom… or destroy it? Sink your fangs into the grand finale of our epic saga of swords, sorcery, and science fantasy.

ADVENTURE • 32 PAGES FC $4.99 • ON-SALE: SEP 16

BEN 10 #5

STORY: STEVEN T. SEAGLE

ART: ROBERT CAREY

COVER A: ROBERT CAREY

Ben has all the power of a number of new and strange alien forms at his disposal, but will any of them be enough to stop crazed clown Zombozo's mission to spread his brainwashed circus across the entire nation? Ben has an ally with a strategy he doesn't want to believe is true, but with Grandpa Max's life on the line Ben has to decide: Is it hero time? Or something else entirely…? And don't miss the comics debut of Grey Matter!

ADVENTURE • 32 PAGES FC $4.99 • ON-SALE: SEP 2

VAMPIRELLA #6

STORY: CHRISTOPHER PRIEST

ART: DAVIS GOETTEN

COVER A: LUCIO PARRILLO

Broke and facing eviction, Vampirella finds herself at a crossroads when she discovers exactly who she has been working for: the dark agents of the demon Belial! Does she keep doing their bidding just to make rent, or does she risk homelessness by revolting against her mysterious employers? Meanwhile, Dracula – now empowered by alien Vampire blood – explores his new life free from conventional limitations of a vampiric existence, making him an even deadlier threat to both Earth and Drakulon!

HORROR • 32 PAGES FC $4.99 • ON-SALE: SEP 23

THE LION KING #8

STORY: EDWIN GALMON

ART: GEORGE KAMBADAIS

COVER A: EDWIN GALMON

A lazy day with Mufasa and Simba turns dangerous when a mysterious animal upsets every herd around Pride Rock! Can the father and son team discover the danger and bring peace to the kingdom?

ADVENTURE • 32 PAGES FC $4.99 • ON-SALE: SEP 23

ALADDIN #4

STORY: JAMES III

ART: AGNESE ETERNO

COVER A: NICOLETTA BALDARI

Welcome to the Bottle city of Agrabah! Chaos reigns as citizens attempt to escape their glass prison! It's up to Jasmine to keep a cool head and lead her people, while Aladdin and Genie rush to rescue the entire city!

ADVENTURE • 32 PAGES FC $4.99 • ON-SALE: SEP 30

DUCKTALES VOL. 2: OUT THERE ADVENTURES COLLECTIONS

STORY: BRANDON MONTCLARE

ART: TOMMASO RONDA

COVER: IVAN BIGARELLA

The gang's all here for a flock of adventures! Everybody has a favorite DuckTales character – and everyone's favorite character is in this book! And Uncle Scrooge will need all of his friends (and even a few familiar foes) to stop his precious Money Bin from losing all its dough! As Scrooge McDuck, Huey, Dewey, Louie and more travel to the moon, go on wild camping adventures, have a Christmas to remember, return to the Klondike, and voyage under the sea. Guest-stars galore join writer BRANDON MONTCLARE and artist TOMMASO RONDA in the jam-packed story that is DuckTales! Collecting issues #7 – 12.

ADVENTURE • 160 PAGES FC $24.99 (HC) / $19.99 (TP) • ON-SALE: SEP 23

LILO & STITCH 626 COLLECTIONS

STORY: VARIOUS

ART: VARIOUS

COVER: SEAN "CHEEKS" GALLOWAY

Dynamite is proud to present this spectacular 96-page graphic novel honoring everyone's favorite furball, STITCH — a.k.a. EXPERIMENT 626, collecting the three-issue miniseries! This anthology features multiple brand-new tales starring Stitch, Lilo, Nani, Jumba, Pleakley, Bubbles, David, Myrtle, and all of your other favorite characters from the animated classic Lilo & Stitch! Packed full of stories written and drawn by such superstars as MOANA MOADAMS, GIULIA GIACOMINO, DANIEL KIBBLESMITH, GEORGE KAMBADAIS, CHUCK BROWN, MIRIANA PUGLIA, JEFF PARKER, and EMILIANA PINNA, Lilo & Stitch #626 collects the entire three-issue miniseries and features a cover by renowned talent SEAN "CHEEKS" GALLOWAY!

ADVENTURE • 96 PAGES FC $21.99 (HC) / $15.99 (TP) • ON-SALE: SEP 16

ARCHIE X ARMY OF DARKNESS TRADE PAPERBACK

STORY: ERIK BURNHAM

ART: BILL GALVAN

COVER: ROBERT HACK

There's a certain man – name's Ash, you may have heard of him – who is doomed to battle against the forces of evil, over and over again, whether he likes it or not. No matter where he goes, the cycle of violence always repeats itself – until the day that he arrives in the picturesque town of Riverdale. This supernaturally wholesome community seems to break the curse that has plagued Ash ever since he first encountered its otherworldly evil all those years ago. Or rather, the curse was broken – until an over-curious teenager named Archie finds a copy of the Necronomicon Ex Mortis and reads a portion of it aloud, summoning the horrifying Deadites once again! Now Ash and the good townsfolk of Riverdale must hold back the undead hordes long enough for Archie to undo what he's unwittingly done. Otherwise, an Army of Darkness will roll over Riverdale and destroy everything and everyone in its path – and that's just not going to happen on Ashley J. Williams' watch! Fresh-faced author ERIK BURNHAM joins legendary Archie artist BILL GALVAN, collecting the five-issue miniseries in its entirety.

HORROR / HUMOR • 128 PAGES FC $19.99 • ON-SALE: SEP 23

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