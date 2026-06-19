Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Doctor Strange, Marvel Comics, Solicits, Spider-Man, Stan Lee, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: Armageddon, avx, Marvel Mangaverse, Queen In Black

Marvel Comics September 2026 Official Full Solicits And Solicitations

Marvel Comics September 2026 solicits with Avengers #1, Amazing Spider-Man #1000, Alien Vs X-Men, Muppets Take The Marvel Universe and more

Article Summary Marvel Comics September 2026 full solicits spotlight Avengers #1, launching a new era after Avengers: Armageddon.

Amazing Spider-Man #1000 headlines Marvel September 2026 solicits with an all-star roster and a major new villain debut.

Alien Vs. X-Men #1, Muppets Take the Marvel Universe and Mangaverse specials fuel a packed September 2026 lineup.

Marvel Comics September 2026 full solicits also feature Doomquest, Queen in Black, X-Men books, Star Wars and collections.

Marvel Comics' September 2026 solicits and solicitations catalogue has dropped, including Avengers #1 by Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto as a new era kicks off in the wake of Avengers: Armageddon. Amazing Spider-Man #1000, with an all-star lineup of creators including Joe Kelly, Pepe Larraz, Frank Miller, Peach Momoko, Dan Slott, Brian Michael Bendis, and more. Alien Vs. X-Men #1 by Kieron Gillen, Chris Claremont, and Geraldo Borges as mutants clash with Xenomorphs that are somehow not The Brood. in a special event decades in the making. A bigger launch and new date for Midnight, Mangaverse 25th Anniversary specials, Big Guns Deadpool/Punisher crossovers, Doomquest, X-Men '97 Season Two, as well as AbramsArt's line of Alex Ross, Doctor Strange and John Byrne X-Men Elsewhen… And catch up with more solicits from more comic book publishers with this Bleeding Cool Solicits tag….

AVENGERS #1

STORY: CHIP ZDARSKY

ART: MARCO CHECCHETTO

COVER A: CHIP ZDARSKY

VARIANT COVER BY KAARE ANDREWS

VARIANT COVER BY JIM CHEUNG

VARIANT COVER BY JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO

VARIANT COVER BY MR. GARCIN

VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

VARIANT COVER BY ARTGERM

VARIANT COVER BY ROSE BESCH

COLOR BLOCK RED WRAPAROUND VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

VARIANT COVER BY SIMONE BIANCHI

IN THE WAKE OF ARMAGEDDON, A NEW TEAM ASSEMBLES…

Superstar team Chip Zdarsky & Marco Checchetto reunite for a trailblazing new era of AVENGERS! With the world order completely rewritten after AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON, there comes a day, a day unlike any other, when a new group of Earth's mightiest heroes find themselves united to avenge the Marvel Universe: Spider-Man, Wolverine, Captain Marvel, Daredevil, Luke Cage and [REDACTED]! The Avengers take center stage once again in the Marvel Universe, and it all starts here.

$5.99 | 40 pages | Rated T+

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 2026

CAPTAIN AMERICA #15

STORY: CHIP ZDARSKY

ART: VALERIO SCHITI

COVER A: (implied main)

TIMELESS VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

TIMELESS VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

VARIANT COVER BY AKA

VARIANT COVER BY SKAN

MUPPETS VARIANT COVER BY TBA

SIEGE OF THE RED SKULL!

A giant battle breaks out as MEPHISTO's volatile ally, RED SKULL, and his army of vengeful spirits fight the free souls of the underworld. Can Captain America rally the dead and form his own army in time to topple Mephisto's restless hordes?

$4.99 | 32 pages | Rated T+

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 2026

AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON #4

STORY: CHIP ZDARSKY

ART: DELIO DIAZ AND FRANK ALPIZAR

COVER A: DIKE RUAN

TIMELESS VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

TIMELESS VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

VARIANT COVER BY JEEHYUNG LEE

SPOILER VARIANT COVER BY MICHAEL CHO

PIXAR 40TH VARIANT COVER BY TBA

MARVEL TOKON: FIGHTING SOULS VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

A KEY MOMENT IN MARVEL HISTORY AS A NEW CHARACTER TAKES THE STAGE…

The Marvel Universe changes forever right here and right now! The Avengers are torn apart as a shocking character makes their debut, setting the stage for November's AVENGERS #1!

$4.99 | 32 pages | Rated T+

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 2026

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1000

STORY: JOE KELLY, NOAH HAWLEY, FRANK MILLER, DAN SLOTT, J.M. DEMATTEIS, BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS, LARRY LIEBER & MORE

ART: PEPE LARRAZ, PATRICK GLEASON, PEACH MOMOKO, MARCOS MARTIN, HUMBERTO RAMOS, STUART IMMONEN & MORE

MAIN COVER BY JOHN ROMITA JR. & PAOLO RIVERA

VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

THE BIGGEST ISSUE IN AMAZING SPIDER-HISTORY!

Spider-Man faces his greatest fear and his most frightening new villain in decades…RAVAGE! Plus, some of the greatest creative minds on Earth honor one thousand issues of THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN! NOAH HAWLEY makes his comic book debut. Frank Miller and Peach Momoko collaborate for the first time, Stuart Immonen and Brian Michael Bendis return to Spider-Man together, and some of the best ASM creators return to the title!

$9.99 | 104 pages | Rated T+

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 2026

THE AMAZING VENOM #1

STORY: JORDAN MORRIS

ART: LUKE ROSS

COVER A: STEFANO CASELLI

VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

VARIANT COVER BY JUAN FERREYRA

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

MARVEL TOKON: FIGHTING SOULS VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

A QUEEN IN BLACK TIE-IN?!?!

When last we left the red-and-blue be-symboted Fred Myers—once Boomerang, now calling themselves "Comeback"—he was trying to keep his life uncomplicated. The last thing he wanted was to get caught up in the symbiote nonsense of Hela and Knull both invading the planet…but the best laid plans of saps and symbiotes often go awry. Now, in the fallout, Fred and his symbiote, Passenger, find themselves on a mission way, way, WAY more complicated than your average Venorang can handle!

$4.99 | 32 pages | Rated T+

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 2026

ALIEN VS. X-MEN #1 (OF 4)

STORY: KIERON GILLEN & CHRIS CLAREMONT

ART: GERALDO BORGES

COVER A: RYAN STEGMAN

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY JOHN ROMITA JR.

POSTER HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY ALAN QUAH

VARIANT COVER BY BJORN BARENDS

VARIANT COVER BY IVAN SHAVRIN

VARIANT COVER BY PABLO VILLALOBOS

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PABLO VILLALOBOS

X-MEN VERSUS XENOMORPHS!

They went looking for a Phoenix egg. They found something else. The X-MEN return to Earth with deadly cargo, and a violent battle between mutant and alien begins. And will an unexpected ally turn the tide in the X-Men's favor? In this special crossover decades in the making, the next evolution of Marvel's mightiest mutants begins! Will anyone survive the experience? Plus: The first chapter of an all-new story by the legendary Chris Claremont featuring Kitty Pryde, the Brood and the Xenomorphs!

$5.99 | 40 pages | Parental Advisory

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 2026

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #2

STORY: BRYAN HILL

ART: NICO LEON & VAL DE LANDRO

COVER A: SIMONE DI MEO

VARIANT COVER BY CAFU

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY CAFU

VARIANT COVER BY SARA PICHELLI

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

MUPPETS VARIANT COVER BY TBA

MARVEL TOKON: FIGHTING SOULS BATTLE VARIANT COVER BY NICO LEON

SINS OF THE FATHER!

ENTER GRENDEL — a super villain from Jeff Morales' past who will stop at nothing to have his revenge against the former S.H.I.E.L.D. agent…but their seemingly perfect plan didn't count on SPIDER-MAN! But how can Miles Morales fight an enemy who has a counter for his every move and power? What tragic events led to Grendel's fall — and what does Miles' dad have to do with it?

$4.99 | 32 pages | Rated T+

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 2026

THE MUPPETS TAKE THE MARVEL UNIVERSE #1

STORY: CHIP ZDARSKY, MACKENZIE CADENHEAD, PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON, KYLE STARKS, ADAM F. GOLDBERG, ASHLEY ALLEN & MORE

ART: PETE WOODS, DAVID BALDEÓN, KIERAN MCKEOWN & MORE

COVER A: NICK BRADSHAW

WRAPAROUND VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY HUMBERTO RAMOS

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

MUPPET TREASURE ISLAND 30TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY MATTEO LOLLI

THE MUPPET SHOW 50TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM

LOGO MASHUP VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

TONIGHT'S VERY SPECIAL GUEST STARS — THE MARVEL UNIVERSE!

To celebrate the 50th Anniversary of THE MUPPET SHOW…we bring you a crossover no one saw coming! Join EISNER-winning writer and one of the world's greatest Muppet fans CHIP ZDARSKY along with a cadre of Marvelously talented creators as they unleash The Muppets' trademark chaos on the MARVEL UNIVERSE. ROWLF THE DOG kidnapped by MOJO? KERMIT THE FROG, MISS PIGGY, FOZZIE BEAR, SPIDER-MAN, BLACK PANTHER and EMMA FROST to the rescue? DR. BUNSEN HONEYDEW and BEAKER experimenting with GAMMA RAYS and PYM PARTICLES? What could go wrong? Find out in this epic tale told in the MIGHTY MARVEL MUPPET MANNER!

$6.99 | 56 pages | One-Shot | All Ages

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 2026

SPIDER-MAN: LONG WAY HOME #3

STORY: JONATHAN HICKMAN

ART: ADAM KUBERT

VARIANT COVER BY GIUSEPPE CAMUCOLI

VARIANT COVER BY JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE BIRTH OF THE PUNISHER!

No team, no family, Frank Castle is a man with nothing left to lose. All he has at his disposal are his skills and the weapon that started it all. A weapon that serves as the perfect bait for the monster that took everything from him. And damn anyone that stands in the way of his revenge. Spider-Man may not know why S.H.I.E.L.D. wants the Cosmic Cube, and he certainly doesn't know what the Hulk wants with it, but he does know that it's too dangerous to be left in the hands of a man on the edge. The fight for the Cosmic Cube reaches its most brutal point yet!

$5.99 | 32 pages | Rated T+

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 2026

INFERNAL HULK VS WOLVERINE #1

STORY: PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

ART: JONAS SCHARF

COVER A: NIC KLEIN

VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

THE MARCH TO HULK WAR RUNS THROUGH WOLVERINE!

When the X-MEN learn the location of mutants abducted and corrupted by INFERNAL HULK, the deadliest X-Man vows to free them…by the most violent means necessary. The MARCH TO HULK WAR begins, as the FATHER OF HORRORS faces the Marvel Universe's perfect killing machine: INFERNAL HULK VS WOLVERINE!

$4.99 | 32 pages | Rated T+

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 2026

SPIDER-WOMAN 50TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL #1

STORY: ANN NOCENTI & DAN WATTERS

ART: STEFANO RAFFAELE AND MORE

COVER A: OLIVIER COIPEL

VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND

VARIANT COVER BY ROSE BESCH

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ROSE BESCH

TO KNOW HER IS TO CHEER HER!

Celebrating 50 years of Marvel's Dark Angel! Ann Nocenti returns Spider-Woman to Los Angeles for a detective story for the ages! Dan Watters gives us a spine-tingling look into Jessica Drew's future! Day 1 and Day 18262 Spider-Woman fans alike won't want to miss this jam-packed issue!

$4.99 | 32 pages | Rated T+

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 2026

SPIDER-MAN/HULK: FIRE AND BRIMSTONE #2

STORY: KEVIN SMITH & ANDREW MCFELFRESH

ART: R.B. SILVA

COVER A: (implied main)

TIMELESS VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

TIMELESS VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

VARIANT COVER BY DOALY

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

MARVEL TOKON: FIGHTING SOULS VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

IT'S SHOWTIME!

Bruce Banner digs deep for an exploration of his spiritual side. But before he can cry out hallelujah, Spider-Man will have to put a stop to the second greatest disaster to hit Broadway, the White Rabbit! Guest starring ol' Horn Head himself: DAREDEVIL!

$4.99 | 32 pages | Rated T+

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 2026

SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY #5 (OF 5)

STORY: DAN SLOTT

ART: MARCUS TO

COVER A: PHIL JIMENEZ

VARIANT COVER BY FEDERICO VICENTINI

MARVEL TOKON: FIGHTING SOULS VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

SPIDEY MUST SAVE…THE PUNISHER?!!

CAN SPIDER-MAN FREE THE PUNISHER FROM MR. NEGATIVE'S CONTROL? HE'D BETTER — OR THE ENTIRE CITY IS DOOMED!

$4.99 | 32 pages | Rated T+

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 2026

PUNISHER VS. SPIDER-MAN #3

STORY: DAN ABNETT

ART: ÁLVARO LÓPEZ

COVER A: JONAS SCHARF

VARIANT COVER BY ERIK LARSEN

VARIANT COVER BY MARK BAGLEY

Recall now the earlier days of the Marvel Universe, when battle lines were still being drawn and Frank Castle and Spider-Man were that much earlier in their crimefighting careers! Younger, leaner and meaner, THE PUNISHER intends to rid the city's streets of the criminal element! But when Frank's lethal sensibilities clash with SPIDER-MAN's sense of responsibility, the stage is set for an explosive confrontation that will set the tone of their relationship for years to come!

$4.99 | 32 pages | Rated T+

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 2026

DNX #1 (OF 5)

STORY: JED MACKAY

ART: FEDERICO VICENTINI

COVER A: KAARE ANDREWS

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY FEDERICO VICENTINI

VARIANT COVER BY CHIP ZDARSKY

VARIANT COVER BY JEEHYUNG LEE

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JEEHYUNG LEE

NEGATIVE SPACE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

DNX COLLECTION VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY JIM LEE

VARIANT COVER BY PUPPETEER LEE

VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN

VARIANT COVER BY MARCO CHECCHETTO

X VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

BLANK VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

THE X-VIRUS UNLEASHED!

The X-Men and 3K. Each steered by an original heir of Xavier, each with their own vision for the mutant people. Each at one another's throats. Cyclops and the Chairman both experienced the future of the Age of Revelation and came home with a renewed mission: the X-Men to prevent that future. 3K to own it. While the X-Men seek out the Fantastic Four to help save one of their own, the White Beast begins his plan to unleash the X-Virus in a major populated area! EVOLUTION IS CONTAGIOUS!

$5.99 | 32 pages | Rated T+

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 2026

DNX #2 (OF 5)

STORY: JED MACKAY

ART: FEDERICO VICENTINI

COVER A: KAARE ANDREWS

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY KAARE ANDREWS

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY FEDERICO VICENTINI

DNX COLLECTION VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

VARIANT COVER BY TONY S. DANIEL

VARIANT COVER BY DIKE RUAN

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

5-PART CONNECTING VARIANT COVERS BY FEDERICO VICENTINI

The X-Men and 3K do battle high above Philadelphia, aided by members of the Fantastic Four, while at the Baxter Building, the greatest minds of each team join forces in a bid to save the life of the master of magnetism, Magneto. But while the X-Men bring war to their enemies for the last time, the Chairman has a last resort…

$4.99 | 32 pages | Rated T+

FANTASTIC FOUR #17

STORY: RYAN NORTH

ART: VINCENZO CARRATÙ

COVER A: HUMBERTO RAMOS

TIMELESS VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

TIMELESS VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

VARIANT COVER BY JORGE FORNES

MUPPETS VARIANT COVER BY TBA

DNX TIE-IN!

The Fantastic Four find themselves in a strange environment, with no memory of how they got there…or worse, of who they actually are. There is a rock monster among them. They seem to have strange powers. And each of them has sustained serious injuries, including burns…burns that it's soon clear only the youngest one could've inflicted. The older man — whose limbs have a strange elasticity — has a single word written in blood on his own arm: SURVIVE. A DNX TIE-IN you won't see coming!

$4.99 | 32 pages | Rated T+

TOMB OF APOCALYPSE #2

STORY: ASHLEY ALLEN

ART: DOMENICO CARBONE

COVER A: FABRIZIO DI TOMMASO

VARIANT COVER BY NOGI SAN

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

ENTOMBED IN THE DARK…BUT FAR FROM ALONE!

Deep in the dark, X-MEN JUBILEE and WOLVERINE find themselves subjected to the twisted, ancient mind of APOCALYPSE…and he doesn't care one bit if they make it out alive! And to make matters worse, there are other mutants delving into Apocalypse's tomb—whose aims aren't exactly aligned with those of the X-MEN. Looks like this dangerous situation just tipped over into a time bomb…

$4.99 | 32 pages | Rated T+

X-MEN #37

STORY: JED MACKAY

ART: NETHO DIAZ

VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

TIMELESS VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

VARIANT COVER BY ANNIE WU

VARIANT COVER BY MARCO FERRARI

PIXAR 40TH VARIANT COVER BY TBA

DNX TIE-IN!

PSI-WAR! While the X-Men battle 3K in a desperate bid to stave off disaster, Kid Omega engages in brain-to-brain combat with Cassandra Nova! It's the telepathic throwdown of the century!

$4.99 | 32 pages | Rated T+

X-MEN #38

STORY: JED MACKAY

ART: NETHO DIAZ

VARIANT COVER BY SUPERLOG

FALL FANTASIES VARIANT COVER BY TBA

MARVEL TOKON: FIGHTING SOULS VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

DNX TIE-IN!

Terrorist, warrior, father, teacher, killer. Magneto has been all of these things. Now he unconsciously assumes a new role: genetic prophet, with a message from the future written in his very blood. But will that message spell deliverance…or doom?

$4.99 | 32 pages | Rated T+

UNCANNY X-MEN #35

STORY: GAIL SIMONE

ART: LUCIANO VECCHIO

VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

TIMELESS VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

VARIANT COVER BY KENDRICK "KUNKKA" LIM

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

WILD RIDE, PART THREE!

An X-MAN faces a terrifying transformation, and the CURE may be worse than the disease! Who or WHAT is REPENT, and why are they the LAST HOPE of a beloved mutant? Meanwhile, the newly formed UNCANNY X-MEN learn of a dark connection between their recent foes, one that may involve one of the OUTLIERS' deepest secrets!

$4.99 | 32 pages | Rated T+

GENERATION X-23 #8

STORY: JODY HOUSER

ART: MARCO RENNA

COVER A: PARTHA PRATIM SARKAR

VARIANT COVER BY DAVI GO

WOLVERINES VS. THE FACILITY!

LOGAN, LAURA and GABBY find themselves caught between the GENERATED and the RETURN OF A FAN-FAVORITE X-CHARACTER when a mission to Facility-23 goes claws up! And with Logan's healing factor on the fritz, will both Wolverines make it out unscathed?

$3.99 | 32 pages | Rated T+

INGLORIOUS X-FORCE #9

STORY: TIM SEELEY

ART: MICHAEL STA. MARIA

COVER A: R.B. SILVA

VARIANT COVER BY TIM SEELEY

X-FORCE VS. X-FORCE!

DOMINO assembles her own X-FORCE! It's NEENA, RICTOR, SHATTERSTAR and PUG-SMASHER vs. ARCHANGEL, HELLVERINE, MS. MARVEL and BOOM-BOOM! But what could turn mutant against mutant when it comes to saving mutantkind — and where does CABLE stand?

$4.99 | 32 pages | Rated T+

UNCANNY X-MEN #36

STORY: GAIL SIMONE

ART: LUCIANO VECCHIO

VARIANT COVER BY DAVID LOPEZ

FALL FANTASIES VARIANT COVER BY TBA

MUPPETS VARIANT COVER BY TBA

WILD RIDE, PART FOUR!

The Harbinger of Demons, REPENT, prepares to make the ultimate sacrifice to free an X-Man from what he believes is a homicidal possession. Can the UNCANNY X-MEN survive the experience? It's MUTANT vs. MALICE in a battle for their eternal SOULS! WILD RIDE comes to a stunning conclusion here!

$4.99 | 32 pages | Rated T+

GAMBIT: WANTED #3 (OF 5)

STORY: CHRIS CLAREMONT

ART: ROBERT GILL

COVER A: LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY CORY SMITH

VARIANT COVER BY RICKIE YAGAWA

FALL FANTASIES VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE SINISTER GAMBIT!

GAMBIT's got a new QUEEN—the mysterious SUZERAIN! But who's playing who in this high stakes game for their lives? Witness the previously unexplored turning point for Gambit in this crucial time just before he joined the X-Men!

$4.99 | 32 pages | Rated T+

BISHOP #4

STORY: SALADIN AHMED

ART: MARIO SANTORO

COVER A: DAVIDE PARATORE

VARIANT COVER BY MATTEO DELLA FONTE

ALL ABOARD!

• Bishop finds himself on a cruise ship where nothing is as it seems — thanks to MIRRORMIND!

• Can Bishop and his sister, Shard, defeat the deadliest member of the Final Brotherhood?

• Or will the Brotherhood complete their mission of eliminating Lucas Bishop once and for all?

$4.99 | 32 pages | Rated T+

X-MEN: OUTBACK #4 (OF 5)

STORY: STEVE ORLANDO

ART: STEPHEN SEGOVIA

COVER A: RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

VARIANT COVER BY C.F. VILLA

VARIANT COVER BY KENDRICK "KUNKKA" LIM

THE MORLOCKS OF THE OUTBACK ARE IN TROUBLE — AND ONLY THE X-MEN CAN HELP!

• HAVOK and MADELYNE PRYOR must help the MORLOCKS of Australia escape from the LAVA MEN!

• Can even Havok withstand the heat?

• Will these X-MEN be able to establish a truce between the Lava Men and the Morlocks before Maddie's fiery visions of the future come true?

$4.99 | 32 pages | Rated T+

X-MEN '97: SEASON TWO #4 (OF 5)

STORY: STEVE FOXE

ART: SALVA ESPÍN

COVER A: TODD NAUCK

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

ANIMATION VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

WHO IS…THE HEIR OF APOCALYPSE?!

In the dystopian future, a band of X-Men fights for survival! While in the present, Cable and his new allies go undercover to expose a cult devoted to Apocalypse! And a surprising new group of mutants loyal to Apocalypse are revealed — including his heir apparent!

$4.99 | 32 pages | Rated T+

WOLVERINE #27

STORY: SALADIN AHMED

ART: JULIUS OHTA

COVER A: DAN PANOSIAN

VARIANT COVER BY SAJAD SHAH

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

FALL FANTASIES VARIANT COVER BY TBA

SAVAGE JOURNEY!

WOLVERINE'S journey takes him far beyond the fields we know…into a conflict that only this mutant warrior can settle — the only way he knows how — even if he's down a set of claws! Featuring the SAVAGE CHAMPIONS!

$4.99 | 32 pages | Rated T+

WOLVERINE #28

STORY: SALADIN AHMED

ART: MARTÍN CÓCCOLO

COVER A: DAN PANOSIAN

VARIANT COVER BY DELIO DIAZ & FRANK ALPÍZAR

VARIANT COVER BY PAULO SIQUEIRA

MUPPETS VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE BEST THERE IS AT WHAT HE DOES…

…and nice or not, WOLVERINE will make a life-changing decision…

$4.99 | 32 pages | Rated T+

X-MEN UNITED #7

STORY: EVE L. EWING

ART: TIAGO PALMA

COVER A: STEFANO CASELLI

TIMELESS VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

TIMELESS VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

VARIANT COVER BY IVAN SHAVRIN

MUPPETS VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE DAUGHTER OF BLADE!

As things are still a mess in their own backyard, the X-Men are called upon to be guns for hire once again. Their mission this time? Locate the missing Brielle Brooks, also known as the daughter of BLADE!

$4.99 | 32 pages | Rated T+

X-MEN: OMEGA RED DAWN #1

STORY: STEVE ORLANDO

ART: ALAN ROBINSON

COVER A: ARIO ANINDITO

VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO

SPACE RACE!

When Omega Red abducts Professor X, the X-Men follow in a hot pursuit that takes them around the globe and beyond. But time is of the essence, as Omega Red unleashes a deadly chemical attack that spreads rage and violence in his wake. With half the team down for the count, do they have what it takes to save their beloved mentor — and everyone else — before the world becomes totally consumed by hate? Reprinting X-Men Infinity Comic (2026) #1-10.

$6.99 | 56 pages | Rated T+

GAMBIT GONE #1

STORY: STEVE ORLANDO

ART: EDUARDO AOUDINO & GERARDO SANDOVAL

COVER A: SIMONE DI MEO

VARIANT COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

VARIANT COVER BY ACO

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

FROM THE PAGES OF X-MEN OF APOCALYPSE!

A saga spinning directly out of the shocking conclusion of X-MEN OF APOCALYPSE: OMEGA — one which will demand more of the man called GAMBIT than ever before! In two intertwined tales, REMY LEBEAU will face his demons… and the demons of all mutantkind… in a story which will see the limits of the reformed Gambit pushed to their breaking point. What kind of man—what kind of husband—what kind of hero—will emerge?!

$4.99 | 32 pages | Rated T+

CHALLENGES OF DOOM: SPIDER-MAN #1

STORY: AL EWING

ART: DAVID MESSINA

COVER A: FABRIZIO DE TOMMASO

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VARIANT COVER BY MIKE HENDERSON

VARIANT COVER BY LUCIO PARRILLO

DOCTOR DOOM VERSUS THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN!

Discover an untold tale from the early days of Peter Parker, A.K.A. SPIDER-MAN — the unlikeliest crossing of paths as DOCTOR DOOM seeks out a young web-slinger in Queens, determined to make him a core part of his next world-dominating scheme! Too bad Pete doesn't really go in for that kind of thing…but even worse, Doom doesn't take "no" for an answer! How will this one end?! There's only one book where you can find out!

$4.99 | 32 pages | One-Shot | Rated T+

WADE WILSON: DEADPOOL #8

STORY: BENJAMIN PERCY

ART: GEOFF SHAW

COVER A: TBA

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY JOSE MARIA CASANOVAS

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

VARIANT COVER BY JOHN ROMITA JR.

VARIANT COVER BY DAVE JOHNSON

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DAVE JOHNSON

MUPPETS VARIANT COVER BY TBA

CROSSOVER LOGO VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

TARGET: FRANK CASTLE / TARGET: WADE WILSON

DEADPOOL's got a NEW MISSION! A new VEHICLE! And a NEW…ENEMY? Wait, are we talking about FRANK CASTLE? "BIG GUNS" starts here, as multiple forces converge on the ultimate weapon…but only one can emerge victorious! Continued in PUNISHER #8, also on sale this month!

$4.99 | 32 pages | Parental Advisory

PUNISHER #8

STORY: BENJAMIN PERCY

ART: JOSÉ LUIS SOARES

COVER A: DAVID MARQUEZ

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY JOSE MARIA CASANOVAS

VARIANT COVER BY NETHO DIAZ

FALL FANTASIES VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY PHILIP TAN

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PHILIP TAN

CROSSOVER LOGO VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

TARGET: WADE WILSON!

As the spectacle of the summer rolls on, Frank Castle finds himself at odds with the Regeneratin' Degenerate, Deadpool! But not all is as it seems, as a mysterious interloper seems to be manipulating circumstances and people alike, setting two of Marvel's most iconic characters on a collision course with calamity!

$4.99 | 32 pages | Parental Advisory

MARVEL MANGAVERSE: WEB OF BLOOD #1

STORY: JOE KELLY & JACK KELLY

ART: KENNY RUIZ

COVER A: YUJI KAKU

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

RETURN TO THE MANGAVERSE – JUST IN TIME TO SEE IT END?!!

Celebrating the 25th Anniversary of MARVEL MANGAVERSE, father-son duo JOE and JACK KELLY are teaming up with acclaimed artist KENNY RUIZ (STAR WARS: PATH OF THE LIGHTSABER) to revisit the Mangaverse as readers have never seen it before! In a world where technology no longer works and magic reigns supreme, a looming apocalypse threatens to end the world in a sea of flames — that is, unless SPIDER-MAN (MILES MORALES), WOLVERINE (LAURA KINNEY) and MAGIK (ILLYANA RASPUTIN) have something to say about it! But as each attempt to stave off Armageddon leads each further down the road of forbidden magic, these friends turned enemies must confront the question of if their choices really will save the world — or doom it entirely!

$5.99 | 32 pages | Rated T+

MARVEL MANGAVERSE: IRON KNIGHT #1

STORY: CODY ZIGLAR

ART: KEI ZAMA

COVER A: YUJI KAKU

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE BLOOD MOON RISES AS A BLOOD FEUD COMES TO A HEAD!

With the city of New Chicago besieged by demonic yokai and trapped within a magical dome, RIRI WILLIAMS has rigged a mana-powered mech suit to dole out justice and keep the streets safe as IRON HEART! But when the opportunity arises to avenge the death of a friend, Riri finds herself entangled on a dangerous quest for vengeance alongside legendary sorcerer, MOON KNIGHT. Strap in, power up and prepare yourself for a heavy-metal, high-octane adventure as CODY ZIGLAR and KEI ZAMA make their mark on MARVEL MANGAVERSE!

$4.99 | 32 pages | Rated T+

MARVEL MANGAVERSE: ARCANE AVENGERS #1

STORY: ASHLEY ALLEN

ART: MIRKA ANDOLFO

COVER A: YUJI KAKU

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

CURSED TO BE A SORCEROR!

Recruited by the TEN HEADS and forced to undergo magical experimentations, the WINTER SOLDIER leads a reluctant squad of sorcerers, BLOODLINE and WICCAN, to defeat and imprison demonic yokai for their captor's nefarious purposes. As a new wave of yokai incursion stretches resources thin, will this be the opportunity BUCKY BARNES needs to make his escape and finally be free? Or will the reappearance of his former childhood friend, HAWKEYE, throw everything into disarray? No matter what, the ARCANE AVENGERS are in for a fight for their lives as rising star ASHLEY ALLEN and lauded MIRKA ANDOLFO make their splash in this MARVEL MANGAVERSE 25th Anniversary special!

$4.99 | 32 pages | Rated T+

MARVEL MANGAVERSE: GHOSTLOCKE #1

STORY: ALYSSA WONG

ART: MICHAEL YG

COVER A: YUJI KAKU

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

WHEN YOU SEEK VENGEANCE — EXPECT CARNAGE!

Renowned creative team ALYSSA WONG and MICHAEL YG reunite for an explosive tale of retribution in this MARVEL MANGAVERSE 25th Anniversary special! CARNAGE has carved a bloody swathe through humans and yokai alike as he seeks to fulfill a cataclysmic prophecy. The only thing standing in his way? The hellacious fury of a righteously pissed-off GHOST RIDER and her Shinigami bike! Riding hell for leather, KWANNON hunts down CLETUS KASADY as they race breakneck down the road to ruin!

$4.99 | 32 pages | Rated T+

MARVEL MANGAVERSE: WEB OF DESTINY #1

STORY: JOE KELLY & JACK KELLY

ART: KENNY RUIZ

COVER A: YUJI KAKU

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

FRIENDS, FOES AND FATE COLLIDE IN THIS EPIC FINALE!

The apocalypse has arrived, and at the center of it all stand SPIDER-MAN, WOLVERINE and MAGIK! Can the trio overcome their differences long enough to set things to rights, or will they be forced to watch the world burn around them? As the ashes fall — pacts are made, friendships are tested and heroes are born in this climactic crescendo!

$5.99 | 32 pages | Rated T+

MARVEL ZOMBIES: WAR ZONE #1

STORY: TOM WALTZ

ART: JAIME INFANTE

COVER A: TONY PARKER

VARIANT COVER BY STEVE SKROCE

VARIANT COVER BY DAVE JOHNSON

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

ESCAPE THE HUNGER!

A ZOMBIE outbreak has hit Manhattan and the whole city is rapidly overrun! As EARTH'S MIGHTIEST HEROES succumb to the virus, a barrier is hastily erected to protect the world – but inside the barrier, a war zone has broken out as survivors fight for their lives against the ever-growing horde. However, one man isn't looking for survival — he's after answers as he carves a bloody swathe of his own through the ravaged city. And if any zombies get in his way? Well, the PUNISHER has plenty of lead that they can eat!

$4.99 | 32 pages | Parental Advisory

QUEEN IN BLACK #4

STORY: AL EWING

ART: IBAN COELLO

COVER A: RYAN STEGMAN

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN

HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN

VARIANT COVER BY MATEUS MANHANINI

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VENOM ASCENDING!

As the war between Hela and Knull gets personal, Tyr unleashes his final weapon on the beleaguered Avengers! Meanwhile, in the Baxter Building, Reed Richards investigates Codex's half-symbiote power…with cataclysmic consequences! Will the end of Venom's golden era coincide with the end of Planet Earth?

$4.99 | 32 pages | Rated T+

VENOM #262

STORY: AL EWING

ART: CARLOS GOMEZ

VARIANT COVER BY ARIO ANINDITO

FINALE VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

WHO IS THE NEW ALL-VENOM?

Mary Jane Watson is Venom…and so is everybody else! VENOMWORLD LIVES! But the war between Knull and Hela just ended — and even Eight Billion Venoms might not be enough to beat the winner! It's the strangest adventure yet for the World's Strangest Roommates…but is the lease finally up?

$4.99 | 32 pages | Rated T+

BLACK CAT #14

STORY: G. WILLOW WILSON

ART: GLEB MELNIKOV

COVER A: JOSE MARIA CASANOVAS

TIMELESS VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

FALL FANTASIES VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY GERARDO SANDOVAL

VARIANT COVER BY LEIRIX

COSMIC THEFT?

The only hope to stop the Knull and the Queen in Black's war is…BLACK CAT?! Oh, wait — she's gotta steal something?! PURRRRFECT! The stakes couldn't be higher for Felicia. Hopefully, she knows how to fly a spaceship!

$4.99 | 32 pages | Rated T+

QUEEN IN BLACK #5

STORY: AL EWING

ART: IBAN COELLO

COVER A: RYAN STEGMAN

HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN

VARIANT COVER BY GERMAN PERALTA

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

OH, THE HUMANITY!

In the war between Light and Dark, the winner's taken their prize…but is it Hela or Knull who's ascended to the Throne Of All? Either way, the only thing standing between them and all life on Earth is…the VENOMWORLD! It's the ultimate symbiote battle — and for Mary Jane Watson, it's the last stand!

$4.99 | 32 pages | Rated T+

QUEEN IN BLACK: DEFENDERS OF LIGHT AND DARK #3

STORY: TOM WALTZ

ART: ZÉ CARLOS

COVER A: MATTEO LOLLI

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

CATACLYSMIC CONTINGENCY!

The Defenders have taken a beating on two fronts, emboldening KNULL and HELA to personally finish off both strike teams once and for all. The time has come for PLAN B — but will this desperate contingency be enough for TEAM LIGHT and TEAM DARK to stop the dual horrors of the QUEEN IN BLACK and the GOD OF LIGHT from turning Planet Earth into yet another battlefield in their cosmic conflict? Light and Dark forces collide (and unite!) in this bombastic grand finale!

$4.99 | 32 pages | Rated T+

QUEEN IN BLACK: VENOM UNCHAINED #3

STORY: CHARLES SOULE

ART: JUANAN RAMÍREZ

COVER A: LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE KING IS BACK?

Eddie Brock was the King in Black…right up until he wasn't. It was him vacating the throne that led to the return of Knull and Hela's rise as Queen in Black. Can he make up for his mistake? Could he take back the crown as god of symbiotes?

$4.99 | 32 pages | Rated T+

FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST FOES – DRAGON MAN #1

STORY: GREG PAK

ART: MARK BUCKINGHAM

COVER A: PHIL NOTO

VARIANT COVER BY ALAN DAVIS

VARIANT COVER BY MIGUEL MERCADO

FROM THE WORLD OF THE BLOCKBUSTER MOVIE!

As the Fantastic Four take the world by storm, Ben Grimm, the ever-lovin' Thing, struggles in the spotlight in his rocky, monstrous form. But could there be a cure for his condition? And what does all of this have to do with the terrifying android known as DRAGON MAN?

$4.99 | 32 pages | One-Shot | Rated T+

BLACK PANTHER/NAMOR: DOOMED #1

STORY: ETHAN S. PARKER & GRIFFIN SHERIDAN

ART: STEFANO NESI

COVER A: DAVE JOHNSON

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

BLACK PANTHER AND NAMOR TRAPPED IN HELL…WITH DOOM!!!

Spinning out of the events of CAPTAIN AMERICA and AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON, Black Panther and Namor must investigate Hell when Wakanda and Atlantis are attacked by demons!!! But once there, these rival kings discover they aren't alone, as they cross paths with the wandering soul of Doctor Doom!

$4.99 | 32 pages | Rated T+

MARVEL GOLD '76 #1

STORY: STEPHANIE PHILLIPS

ART: MADIBEK MUSABEKOV

COVER A: LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY ALEX MALEEV

VARIANT COVER BY HICHAM HABCHI

VARIANT COVER BY JOHN ROMITA JR.

VARIANT COVER BY KENDRICK "KUNKKA" LIM

JACK OF HEARTS, NOVA, STAR-LORD AND…BULLSEYE?!

THANOS has hired BULLSEYE to pull the trigger…and this time, the shot could end everything! As the DEADLIEST ASSASSIN IN THE MARVEL UNIVERSE hunts his target through New York City, STAR-LORD, NOVA and JACK OF HEARTS clash with Bullseye in a brutal, zero-room-for-error fight against the inevitable. Don't miss one of the most intense superhuman battles in Marvel history by best-selling DAREDEVIL writer, STEPHANIE PHILLIPS, and rising star artist of STAR WARS: SHADOW OF MAUL, MADIBEK MUSABEKOV.

$4.99 | 32 pages | One-Shot | Rated T+

DOOMQUEST #5 (OF 10)

STORY: RYAN NORTH

ART: FRANCESCO MOBILI

COVER A: ALEX ROSS

HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO

VARIANT COVER BY MARK CHIARELLO

VARIANT COVER BY BEN SU

VARIANT COVER BY ACO

MUPPETS VARIANT COVER BY TBA

GALACTUS ARRIVES!

• On his voyage through history, Doom has found his mind inside the body of many powerful men, but this is the first time he's in the body of a powerful woman — and better yet, she just might be the most powerful woman on the planet.

• Things are looking up for Victor Von Doom…

• …because he is now SUSAN STORM, the INVISIBLE GIRL.

• And to make matters worse, he's at a moment in history both critical and pivotal…for GALACTUS has arrived on Earth.

• Can Doom keep Earth safe — and get what he wants? And what is to be done about RICHARDS???

• All this and more as Doom's quest reaches new heights!

$4.99 | 32 pages | Rated T+

SORCERER SUPREME #10

STORY: STEVE ORLANDO

ART: BERNARD CHANG

COVER A: LEIRIX

VARIANT COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

THE END OF EXTINCTION?

As the EXTINCTION KING unleashes his ultimate weapon, Wanda must put everything on the line to stop him. But magic always has a cost…

$4.99 | 32 pages | Rated T+

DOCTOR STRANGE #10

STORY: DEREK LANDY

ART: IVAN FIORELLI

COVER A: ALEX HORLEY

BATTLE FOR THE NINE REALMS!

DOWNFALL has Doctor Strange caught in his grips and Strange's last hope is an enemy he can't trust — the dark wizard Vyrbodin. To destroy Downfall and his progenitor, ATHO-TET, the two will have to have faith in each other and tap into a power greater than they ever imagined as the fate of the Nine Realms hangs in the balance…

$4.99 | 32 pages | Rated T+

SILVER SURFER #7 FACSIMILE EDITION

STORY: STAN LEE

ART: JOHN BUSCEMA & HOWARD PURCELL

COVER A: JOHN BUSCEMA

VARIANT COVER BY ARIO ANINDITO

FOIL VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

The Sentinel of the Spaceways meets the heir of Frankenstein! He has the castle, the eager assistant and the family compulsion to create life — if only the local villagers with their torches wouldn't keep getting in the way! But the latest in the Frankenstein line has a plan to write his name into history: Experiment X. And for that, he needs a live subject! Who could be better than the Silver Surfer? When Frankenstein's mad plan is complete, the Surfer will face a battle to the death with a foe who is every bit his equal! Plus: another uncanny tale from the Watcher! It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all!

$6.99 | 64 pages | Rated T+

DOCTOR STRANGE AND DOCTOR DOOM: TRIUMPH AND TORMENT #1

STORY: ROGER STERN

ART: MIKE MIGNOLA

COVER A: TBA

VARIANT COVER BY MIKE MIGNOLA

An all-time-classic graphic novel from fan-favorite Marvel writer Roger Stern and visionary artist Mike Mignola, reprinted in comic book format! Doctor Doom has a plan to rescue the soul of his mother from Mephisto — all he needs is the unwilling help of Doctor Strange! But why would Earth's Sorcerer Supreme join the world's greatest villain on a deadly quest into Mephisto's realm? What price must be paid before the Lord of Lies will release his prize? And will Victor Von Doom be prepared to make the sacrifice?

$8.99 | 88 pages | Rated T+

ULTIMATE IMPACT: REBORN #5 (OF 5)

STORY: CHRIS CONDON

ART: STEFANO CASELLI

COVER A: LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY DIKE RUAN

VARIANT COVER BY STEFANO CASELLI

ARTIST VARIANT BY TBA

TO THE VICTOR…THE ORIGIN BOXES!

The greatest powers of the Marvel Universe and Ultimate Universe clash in a battle that will decide the fate of the Origin Boxes and the world! MILES MORALES and his allies, CAPTAIN AMERICA, NOVA and JACK OF HEARTS, have drawn a line in the sand against HOSTILICUS… Which side will the Origin Box-powered WONDER MAN, SIGHTSEER and MOGUL choose?! And could there be MORE Origin Boxes out there to be claimed?

$4.99 | 32 pages | Rated T+

IRON MAN #9

STORY: JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

ART: CARMEN CARNERO

COVER A: RYAN STEGMAN

TIMELESS VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

TIMELESS VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

VARIANT COVER BY DAVE RAPOZA

VARIANT COVER BY SIMONE DI MEO

WHO IS WHIPLASH?

Whiplash is one of Tony Stark's greatest enemies, but why does he hate Tony so much? As the mysterious Citizen V and Iron Man must work together to stop Whiplash's dangerous plans to destroy everything Tony has built, we take a rough trip down memory lane to learn the true history of WHIPLASH! Also, Madame Masque and Adam Ware use Whiplash's distraction to make a move on the rest of A.I.M. that will change the secret organization forever!

$4.99 | 32 pages | Rated T+

THOR #801

STORY: AL EWING

ART: PASQUAL FERRY

COVER A: ALEX ROSS

TIMELESS VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

TIMELESS VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

PIXAR 40TH VARIANT COVER BY TBA

MARVEL TŌKON FIGHTING SOULS VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

THE QUEST FOR THOR BEGINS!

Sigurd Jarlson is an ordinary man — but he alone can call Asgard's greatest hero back to life. But to rebuild the bridge between humanity and the gods, he must begin his quest in the worst place of all. Somewhere in Hel, a man with a hammer begins a journey into mystery…

$4.99 | 32 pages | Rated T+

DAREDEVIL #6

STORY: STEPHANIE PHILLIPS

ART: FLAVIANO

COVER A: LEE GARBETT

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY FLAVIANO

VARIANT COVER BY JOCK

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JOCK

ICONIC VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY SUPERLOG

"OF MOLES AND OWLS" STARTS HERE!

The dust may be settling after Daredevil's climactic collision with Omen, but they don't call New York the "City That Never Sleeps" for nothing! Just when he could use a break, DAREDEVIL is going to find himself caught in the crossfire as New York's criminal element threaten to tear each other and the entire city apart in this new story arc in Marvel's smash hit of the spring from scribe STEPHANIE PHILLIPS and special guest artist FLAVIANO!

$4.99 | 32 pages | Rated T+

DAREDEVIL #7

STORY: STEPHANIE PHILLIPS

ART: FLAVIANO

COVER A: LEE GARBETT

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY FLAVIANO

VARIANT COVER BY NOGI SAN

MUPPETS VARIANT COVER BY TBA

FALL FANTASIES VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY FRANCESCO MANNA

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY LEE GARBETT

TOO MANY CROOKS IN HELL'S KITCHEN!

New York City is flooded…with crime! When an invaluable piece of evidence is out in the open, it's an all-out assault on the law from New York's most dangerous mobsters and murderers! But when old friend (and foe!) ELEKTRA re-enters Matt Murdock's life after weeks apart, it could spell disaster for the Man Without Fear!

$4.99 | 32 pages | Rated T+

FANTASTIC FOUR #16

STORY: RYAN NORTH

ART: RAMON ROSANAS

COVER A: HUMBERTO RAMOS

TIMELESS VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

TIMELESS VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

ALL FANTASIES VARIANT COVER BY TBA

PIXAR 40TH VARIANT COVER BY TBA

CRASH LANDING!

• The Fantastic Four have crash-landed on a far-off world and have been repairing their spaceship for weeks as they blend in with the aliens who live there, trying to keep a low profile.

• But when an unexpected discovery — shared with the best of intentions — leads to chaos, only the Fantastic Four can stop an entire world from sliding into a destruction of their own creation!

• This won't be easy — and it may not even be possible. Because to save this world…the Fantastic Four must die!

$4.99 | 32 pages | Rated T+

MARC SPECTOR: MOON KNIGHT #8

STORY: JED MACKAY

ART: DEVMALYA PRAMANIK

COVER A: JOSÉ LUÍS SOARES

TIMELESS VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

TIMELESS VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

VARIANT COVER BY ADAM GORHAM

VARIANT COVER BY ROD REIS

MARVEL TŌKON FIGHTING SOULS VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

THE HOUSE ALWAYS WINS!

With the lives of his closest friends and some newly forged allies on the line, Marc Spector makes one hell of a gambit! But will the price be too high?! And will this put MOON KNIGHT at odds with the likes of DAREDEVIL, BLADE, GHOST RIDER and CLEA forever?!

$4.99 | 32 pages | Rated T+

JEFF THE LAND SHARK: SUPERSTAR #3

STORY: KELLY THOMPSON

ART: TOKITOKORO

COVER A: GURIHIRU

TIMELESS VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

TIMELESS VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

MUPPETS VARIANT COVER BY TBA

MOJO STRIKES BACK…BY KIDNAPPING KEN!

• How do you motivate Jeff the Land Shark? THREATEN HIS FRIENDS, OF COURSE!

• Now that Mojo has kidnapped Ken the Heptapus, Jeff must leap into action…

• …and teach his new allies, the Jeff Coast Avengers, the real meaning of heroism! And friendship!

$4.99 | 32 pages | All Ages

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 2026

CIVIL WAR: UNMASKED #5 (OF 5)

STORY: CHRISTOS GAGE

ART: EDGAR SALAZAR

COVER A: GEOFF SHAW

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY PAULO SIQUEIRA

As the Civil War heats up, Captain America is forced to hide his identity and go undercover as a security guard at a mall using the alias BRETT HENDRICK. But when disaster strikes, Cap gets a glimpse of the other side of the registration conflict and experiences firsthand what it's like to live without power in a super-powered world…

$4.99 | 32 pages | Rated T+

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 2026

GODZILLA CONQUERS THE MULTIVERSE #3 (OF 5)

STORY: GERRY DUGGAN

ART: JAVIER GARRÓN

COVER A: DAVID MARQUEZ

HEISEI VS. MARVEL VARIANT COVER BY MARK BAGLEY

VARIANT COVER BY GERARDO SANDOVAL

WHEN GODS FALL…GODZILLA RISES!!!

• With DOCTOR DOOM dead, the Multiverse broken and GODZILLA unstoppable, MILES MORALES, A.K.A. SPIDER-MAN, turns to an unexpected ally… ODIN himself!!!

• Can the wisdom of the All-Father change a war that's already been lost?

• Also featuring THE PUNISHER, MOTHRA, KNULL, KANG, EMMA FROST, DOCTOR STRANGE, MAN-THING and more!

$4.99 | 32 pages | Rated T+

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 2026

PREDATOR VS. THE PLANET OF THE APES #3 (OF 5)

STORY: GREG PAK

ART: ALAN ROBINSON

COVER A: STONEHOUSE

VARIANT COVER BY JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS

SURVIVAL OF THE FITTEST BEGINS IN THE FORBIDDEN ZONE!

• A terrifying fight for survival is about to begin! On the PLANET OF THE APES, an alien PREDATOR has made its way deep into the FORBIDDEN ZONE.

• DR. ZIRA, DR. CORNELIUS and GENERAL URSUS are tracking the deadly threat to APE SOCIETY along with their new captive, the human ARCH.

• But the Forbidden Zone holds many secrets — including one that could unleash mass extinction! Who will be strong enough to survive?!

$4.99 | 32 pages | Parental Advisory

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 2026

STAR WARS: ROGUE ONE — DARTH VADER #1

STORY: CHRIS CONDON

ART: LUKE ROSS

COVER A: DAVID MARQUEZ

ROGUE ONE 10TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO

VARIANT COVER BY WALTER SIMONSON

VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

PHOTO VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

CELEBRATING TEN YEARS OF ROGUE ONE!

WHEN NEGOTIATIONS FAIL, THE EMPIRE SENDS IN ITS ATTACK DOG — DARTH VADER!

• Director ORSON KRENNIC's negotiations with the gem-rich planet of HARRELD have hit a standstill.

• Its leader, HARQQUE, refuses to allow the EMPIRE to mine its rare KYBER deposits for use in the DEATH STAR's deadly super-laser.

• But when the EMPEROR catches wind of Krennic's failure, he sends his most trusted acolyte — DARTH VADER — to pry the kyber from Harreld by any means necessary.

$4.99 | 32 pages | One-Shot | Rated T

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 2026

STAR WARS: THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT #1 (OF 7)

STORY: RODNEY BARNES

ART: WILL SLINEY

COVER A: ALEX MALEEV

VARIANT COVER BY E.M. GIST

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY E.M. GIST

VARIANT COVER BY JERRY ORDWAY

VARIANT COVER BY PETE WOODS

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY RICKIE YAGAWA

BOBA FETT HOLDS COURT!

After escaping from the SARLACC PIT, BOBA FETT has taken over JABBA THE HUTT'S syndicate — but does he have what it takes to keep TATOOINE in order?

$5.99 | 40 pages | Rated T

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 2026

STAR WARS: THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT #2 (OF 7)

STORY: RODNEY BARNES

ART: WILL SLINEY

COVER A: PHIL NOTO

VARIANT COVER BY JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS

VARIANT COVER BY ROD REIS

VARIANT COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE

BOBA FETT FACES NEW CHALLENGES ON TATOOINE!

BOBA FETT attempts to safeguard a fragile peace with the other syndicates while remembering his grueling recovery and training with the TUSKEN RAIDERS!

$5.99 | 40 pages | Rated T

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 2026

STAR WARS: THE FALL OF KYLO REN #2 (OF 5)

STORY: CHARLES SOULE

ART: WILL SLINEY

COVER A: PHIL NOTO

ROGUE ONE 10TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

VARIANT COVER BY DAVE DORMAN

VARIANT COVER BY NOGI SAN

THE RETURN OF TAVA REN AND THE KNIGHTS OF REN!

• TAVA REN returns to KYLO REN and the FIRST ORDER seeking help from a terrifying new DROID threat.

• Can even the SUPREME LEADER stop what is coming?

• The rivalry of HUX and PRYDE intensifies as it threatens to undermine Kylo's aggressive plans for galactic domination!

$4.99 | 32 pages | Rated T

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 2026

CAPTAIN AMERICA: THE DEATH OF CAPTAIN AMERICA [MARVEL PREMIER COLLECTION]

STORY: ED BRUBAKER

ART: STEVE EPTING, MIKE PERKINS & LEE WEEKS

COVER A: STEVE EPTING

IN THE WAKE OF CIVIL WAR COMES THE DEATH OF THE DREAM!

As Steve Rogers' allies find their loyalties divided by the Superhuman Registration Act, Captain America's life is shattered — and when the Civil War is over, it is taken from him! With Steve shot down in cold blood — having given his last final measure for the nation he loved — the Falcon seeks revenge, Sharon Carter spirals out of control and Bucky Barnes must reconcile his own sordid past with the need to seek justice.

$14.99 | 272 pages | Rated T+

ON SALE NOVEMBER 2026

GODZILLA: INFINITY ROAR TPB

STORY: GERRY DUGGAN

ART: JAVIER GARRÓN, IG GUARA & DOMENICO CARBONE

COVER A: KEN LASHLEY

GODZILLA IS UNLEASHED ON THE MIGHTY MARVEL COSMOS!

The combined forces of Earth's mightiest heroes managed to spare the planet by exiling Godzilla into space, but they may have just heralded the end of the larger galaxy! When Knull fans the flames of Godzilla's anger, a new campaign for galactic conquest begins.

$17.99 | 120 pages | Rated T

ON SALE NOVEMBER 2026

IRON MAN VOL. 1: A NEW NIGHTMARE TPB

STORY: JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

ART: CARMEN CARNERO & JUANN CABAL

COVER A: CARMEN CARNERO

TONY STARK: DISASSEMBLED!

The unapologetic Iron Man is a once-in-a-lifetime hero — but the beating heart behind the armor is a once-in-a-century genius. Madame Masque has also asked these questions — and backed by the power of Advanced Idea Mechanics, she's ready to create the next great weapon!

$19.99 | 152 pages | Rated T+

ON SALE OCTOBER 2026

INFERNAL HULK TPB

STORY: PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

ART: NIC KLEIN, KEV WALKER & ADAM GORHAM

COVER A: NIC KLEIN

THE HULK IS INCREDIBLE…IMMORTAL…INFERNAL!

The evil known as Eldest has literally torn Bruce Banner and the Hulk apart and taken the Hulk's body as their own. This new, unstoppable Infernal Hulk is ten times the monster everyone always feared Hulk would be.

$24.99 | 240 pages | Parental Advisory

ON SALE NOVEMBER 2026

MORTAL THOR VOL. 2: COME AT THE KING TPB

STORY: AL EWING

ART: PASQUAL FERRY & JUANN CABAL

COVER A: ALEX ROSS

SOMEWHERE IN THE CITY, A MAN WITH A HAMMER FACES THE FIGHT OF HIS LIFE!

He may be strong and good with a hammer, but Sigurd Jarlson is still only a man. The Cobra is something else. And he's not alone.

$17.99 | 189 pages | Rated T+

ON SALE OCTOBER 2026

PLANET OF THE APES VS. FANTASTIC FOUR TPB

STORY: JOSH TRUJILLO

ART: ANDREA DI VITO

COVER A: GREG LAND

WORLDS COLLIDE WHEN MARVEL'S FIRST FAMILY FINDS ITSELF STRANDED ON THE PLANET OF THE APES!

Witness history in the making as the Fantastic Four cross paths for the first time with Cornelius, Dr. Zira, General Ursus — and, of course, Dr. Zaius!

$15.99 | 112 pages | Rated T+

ON SALE NOVEMBER 2026

KNULL: COMING TO THE LIGHT TPB

STORY: AL EWING & TOM WALTZ

ART: JUANAN RAMÍREZ

COVER A: RYAN STEGMAN

THE RETURN OF THE KING IN BLACK!

Weakened from his last death and trapped by an unexpected enemy, the God of the Void waits in a cage once again.

$17.99 | 120 pages | Rated T+

ON SALE OCTOBER 2026

CYCLOPS: SEEING RED TPB

STORY: ALEX PAKNADEL

ART: ROGÊ ANTÔNIO

COVER A: FEDERICO VICENTINI

THE X-MEN'S LEADER UNLEASHED!

Scott Summers is a mutant who is always in near-total control of his powers and his emotions. But what happens when he's separated from the X-Men, lost in a mountain wilderness without the visor that keeps his devastating powers in check?

$17.99 | 120 pages | Rated T+

ON SALE NOVEMBER 2026

ROGUE: SHADOWS OF THE PAST TPB

STORY: ERICA SCHULTZ

ART: LUIGI ZAGARIA & JAMES TOWE

COVER A: DAVID NAKAYAMA

ROGUE LEARNS YOU CAN'T OUTRUN YOUR PAST!

Rogue has a great life now with her husband, Gambit, and the Uncanny X-Men — but there are still skeletons in her closet.

$17.99 | 120 pages | Rated T+

ON SALE OCTOBER 2026

STORM: EARTH'S MIGHTIEST MUTANT — DEATH'S MACHINATIONS TPB

STORY: MUREWA AYODELE

ART: FEDERICA MANCIN

COVER A: R.B. SILVA

STORM IS EARTH'S PROTECTOR IN THE WAR ABOVE ALL!

The most dangerous conflict in existence thunders louder and closer. As the cosmos braces for annihilation, Ororo turns her gaze inward…to her home.

$17.99 | 120 pages | Rated T+

ON SALE NOVEMBER 2026

MAGIK & COLOSSUS: BOUND BY BLOOD TPB

STORY: ASHLEY ALLEN

ART: GERMÁN PERALTA

COVER A: DAVID NAKAYAMA

THE MUTANT SIBLINGS REUNITE!

Magik is a cynical sorceress with power harnessed from the dark realm of Limbo. Colossus has metal skin, but his heart is much softer than his exterior.

$17.99 | 120 pages | Rated T+

ON SALE NOVEMBER 2026

PSYLOCKE: NINJA — RISE FROM THE FALL TPB

STORY: TIM SEELEY

ART: NICO LEON

COVER A: DERRICK CHEW

BETSY BRADDOCK: MUTANT, X-MAN — NINJA!

Flash back to a time when Psylocke was reborn into the ultimate killing machine in a lost story from the X-Men's past!

$17.99 | 120 pages | Rated T+

ON SALE OCTOBER 2026

PREDATOR KILLS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE OMNIBUS HC

STORY: BENJAMIN PERCY

ART: ANDREA DI VITO, KEN LASHLEY, GREG LAND, CHRIS ALLEN, LEE FERGUSON, SEAN HILL, MARCELO FERREIRA, DANIEL PICCIOTTO & MORE

COVER A: LEINIL FRANCIS YU

ICONS OF FILM AND COMICS COLLIDE AS THE PREDATORS HUNT YOUR FAVORITE HEROES!

Collecting PREDATOR VS. WOLVERINE #1-4, PREDATOR VS. BLACK PANTHER #1-4, PREDATOR VS. SPIDER-MAN #1-4 and PREDATOR KILLS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE #1-5.

$100.00 | 504 pages | Parental Advisory

ON SALE JANUARY 2027

STAR WARS LEGENDS: THE CLONE WARS OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC

STORY: JOHN OSTRANDER, W. HADEN BLACKMAN, SCOTT ALLIE, JEREMY BARLOW & MORE

ART: JAN DUURSEMA, STEPHEN THOMPSON, TOMÁS GIORELLO, BRIAN CHING, HOON, BRANDON BADEAUX, BRUNO REDONDO & MORE

COVER A: JAN DUURSEMA

TALES EXPLORING A PIVOTAL ERA OF STAR WARS HISTORY FIND THE REPUBLIC ROCKED BY WAR!

$100.00 | 848 pages | Rated T

ON SALE JANUARY 2027

RUNAWAYS BY RAINBOW ROWELL OMNIBUS HC

STORY: RAINBOW ROWELL

ART: KRIS ANKA, DAVID LAFUENTE, ANDRÉS GENOLET, NATACHA BUSTOS, ELENA CASAGRANDE, ROBERTA INGRANATA & MORE

COVER A: KRIS ANKA

ACCLAIMED AUTHOR RAINBOW ROWELL REUNITES THE TEEN RENEGADES!

$125.00 | 1024 pages | Rated T+

ON SALE JANUARY 2027

MARVEL TEAM-UP OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC

STORY: GERRY CONWAY, BILL MANTLO & CHRIS CLAREMONT WITH BONNIE WILFORD, ROY THOMAS, TONY ISABELLA, ROGER STERN, SCOTT LOBDELL & BARRY DUTTER

ART: SAL BUSCEMA & JOHN BYRNE WITH JIM MOONEY, ROSS ANDRU, RON WILSON, GEORGE TUSKA, KEITH GIFFEN, VINCENT EVANS & ROBERT WALKER

COVER A: GIL KANE

SPIDER-MAN SERVES AS YOUR GUIDE TO THE ENTIRE MARVEL UNIVERSE!

$125.00 | 984 pages | Rated T

ON SALE JANUARY 2027

X OF SWORDS HC [NEW PRINTING]

STORY: JONATHAN HICKMAN, TINI HOWARD, VITA AYALA, GERRY DUGGAN, BENJAMIN PERCY, ED BRISSON, ZEB WELLS & LEAH WILLIAMS

ART: PEPE LARRAZ, MAHMUD ASRAR, LEINIL FRANCIS YU, R.B. SILVA, PHIL NOTO, STEFANO CASELLI, MATTEO LOLLI, VIKTOR BOGDANOVIC, JOSHUA CASSARA, ROD REIS, CARMEN CARNERO & CARLOS GÓMEZ

COVER A: PEPE LARRAZ

A tower. A mission. A gathering of armies. Swords will be drawn in the first epic crossover of the astonishing Dawn of X!

$100.00 | 720 pages | Parental Advisory

ON SALE FEBRUARY 2027

SECRET WARS: BATTLEWORLD OMNIBUS VOL. 4 HC

STORY: CHRISTOS GAGE, MIKE COSTA, MARC GUGGENHEIM, SAM HUMPHRIES, JASON AARON, BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS, GARTH ENNIS, CHAD BOWERS, CHRIS SIMS, MARGUERITE BENNETT & MORE

ART: PACO DIAZ, ANDRÉ LIMA ARAÚJO, CARLOS PACHECO, ALTI FIRMANSYAH, CHRIS SPROUSE, MARK BAGLEY, MIKE DEL MUNDO, RUSSELL BRAUN, SCOTT KOBLISH, CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO, MIKE NORTON & MORE

COVER A: MARK BAGLEY

COMPLETE YOUR TOUR OF THE RIOTOUS REALMS THAT MAKE UP THE VOLATILE PLANET KNOWN AS BATTLEWORLD!

$150.00 | 1280 pages | Parental Advisory

ON SALE FEBRUARY 2027

ALIENS EPIC COLLECTION: THE ORIGINAL YEARS VOL. 4 TPB

STORY: CHRIS WARNER, KELLEY PUCKETT, PAUL GUINAN, DAN JOLLEY, DAVE GIBBONS & MORE

ART: TONY ATKINS, PAUL GUINAN, ALLEN NUNIS, JOHN NADEAU, MIKE MIGNOLA & MORE

COVER A: ROBERT MENTOR

AN EXPRESS ELEVATOR TO TERROR!

$54.99 | 472 pages | Mature

ON SALE OCTOBER 2026

CAPTAIN AMERICA EPIC COLLECTION: THE LAZARUS CONSPIRACY TPB

STORY: ROGER MCKENZIE, PETER B. GILLIS & STEVE GERBER WITH ROGER STERN, MARK EVANIER, MIKE W. BARR, STEVEN GRANT, ALAN KUPPERBERG, JIM SHOOTER, DAVID MICHELINIE, MICHAEL FLEISHER, CHRIS CLAREMONT & PAUL KUPPERBERG

ART: SAL BUSCEMA WITH DON PERLIN, FRED KIDA, MIKE ZECK, FRANK SPRINGER, RICH BUCKLER, CARMINE INFANTINO & JERRY BINGHAM

COVER A: AL MILGROM

ARTIST MIKE ZECK MAKES HIS CAPTAIN AMERICA DEBUT!

$54.99 | 496 pages | Rated T

ON SALE NOVEMBER 2026

GHOST RIDER EPIC COLLECTION: TO SLAY A DEMON TPB

STORY: MICHAEL FLEISHER WITH JIM SHOOTER & TOM DEFALCO

ART: DON PERLIN & JACK SPARLING WITH TOM SUTTON, RON WILSON, HERB TRIMPE, ALAN KUPPERBERG, LUKE MCDONNELL, BOB HALL, JIM SHOOTER & CARMINE INFANTINO

COVER A: BOB BUDIANSKY

FAN-FAVORITE BAD GUY THE ORB RETURNS IN A PAIR OF EYE-OPENING THROWDOWNS WITH JOHNNY BLAZE!

$49.99 | 440 pages | Rated T

ON SALE NOVEMBER 2026

GENERATION X EPIC COLLECTION: COUNTER X TPB

STORY: BRIAN WOOD, WARREN ELLIS, BRIAN K. VAUGHAN, ANDI WATSON & KEN SIU-CHONG

ART: STEVE PUGH, ALLEN EVANS, RON LIM, LEE FERGUSON, JIM MAHFOOD & CHRISTINA CHEN

COVER A: ARTHUR ADAMS

THE RADICAL REVOLUTION OF COUNTER X BRINGS GENERATION X TO A CLOSE!

$54.99 | 472 pages | Rated T+

ON SALE NOVEMBER 2026

MOON KNIGHT EPIC COLLECTION: THE RESURRECTION WAR TPB

STORY: TERRY KAVANAGH, DOUG MOENCH & CHRISTOPHER PRIEST

ART: JAMES FRY, STEPHEN PLATT, FRED HAYNES, TOMMY LEE EDWARDS, JOHN PAUL LEON, MARK TEXEIRA & SAL VELLUTO

COVER A: TOMMY LEE EDWARDS

AS ONE PHASE ENDS, A NEW ONE BEGINS!

$54.99 | 488 pages | Rated T

ON SALE OCTOBER 2026

HULK MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION: FALL OF THE HULKS TPB

STORY: JEPH LOEB, GREG PAK, JEFF PARKER, RYAN DUNLAVEY & MORE

ART: ED MCGUINNESS, PAUL PELLETIER, JOHN ROMITA JR., CARLOS RODRIGUEZ, FERNANDO BLANCO, SALVA ESPÍN, RYAN DUNLAVEY & MORE

COVER A: ED MCGUINNESS

A CLANDESTINE ALLIANCE OF BRILLIANT SUPER VILLAINS SEEKS TO ENGINEER THE FALL OF THE HULKS!

$54.99 | 472 pages | Rated T+

ON SALE NOVEMBER 2026

CAPTAIN AMERICA MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION: REBORN TPB

STORY: ED BRUBAKER, MARCOS MARTIN & MORE

ART: LUKE ROSS, MARCOS MARTIN, GENE COLAN, BRYAN HITCH, BUTCH GUICE & MORE

COVER A: BRYAN HITCH

THE LIVING LEGEND RETURNS TO THE LAND OF THE LIVING!

$49.99 | 456 pages | Rated T+

ON SALE OCTOBER 2026

Alex Ross, the award-winning and bestselling creator of Marvels, Kingdom Come, and Fantastic Four: Full Circle, takes readers through the Marvel Universe―but all is not as it seems Marvel Dimensions is legendary artist Alex Ross' second book in the Marvel Arts series, following the national bestselling, critically acclaimed, and award-winning Fantastic Four: Full Circle. The story opens with a sweeping tour through the classic origins of Marvel's most iconic characters. Spider-Man, the Incredible Hulk, Iron Man, Wolverine, and many others appear in dramatic, fully painted spreads that echo their earliest stories. A narrator describes each moment with confidence, guiding the reader through these touchstones of Marvel's history. But as the story moves forward, the tone begins to shift. The voice behind the narration is not who the readers expect and carries a motive that slowly pushes the narrative somewhere darker and far more unpredictable. Once this change becomes clear, the book expands into something larger and more surprising. Storylines twist in on themselves, characters behave in unexpected ways, and events ripple across the Marvel Universe with growing tensions. Ross uses the structure of the book to create anticipation and pull the reader deeper into a mystery that keeps widening. Every new sequence reveals another layer, building toward a final act that reframes everything that came before it. A bonus 32-page comic book is included that is pivotal to the storyline. With Marvel Dimensions, Ross approaches the Marvel Universe from a new angle with new character invention that invites readers to question what they think and what they know. Marvel Dimensions may be the latest title in the Marvel Arts line . . . but it is only the beginning.

The latest book in the critically acclaimed, award-winning Marvel Arts line of stand-alone graphic novels curated by Alex Ross, featuring Doctor Strange in a psychedelic trip to the Nightmare Realm, brought to life by the creative team behind the national bestselling graphic novel adaptations of Dune When Stephen Strange encounters a mysterious patient at his hospital who won't stop raving about how life is "nothing but the dream of a sleeping god," the rest of the world is suddenly struck with insomnia. In order to prevent chaos from unfolding as the people around him become more and more desperate for sleep, Doctor Strange must embark into the mind of the madman who seems to have heralded this disaster, taking a psychedelic trip into the Nightmare Realm. Kevin J. Anderson, Raúl Allén, and Patricia Martín, the creative team behind our trilogy of bestselling graphic novel adaptations of Dune, reunite to combine their creative talents once again. In this visually stunning, fantastical adventure that has shades of Winsor McCay's Little Nemo, Doctor Strange: Endless Nightmare explores the boundary between dreams and reality, combining forces with an unlikely ally in order to end a waking nightmare that threatens to destroy the world.

Legendary comic book creator John Byrne returns to the title he first drew 50 years ago, Uncanny X-Men, with this one-of-a-kind new graphic novel series, X-Men: Elsewhen. This three-volume graphic novel series picks up the story from Byrne's original run, taking the characters in new and unexpected directions. In Volume 1 of X-Men: Elsewhen, the Dark Phoenix Saga is over and Phoenix is . . . alive?! Diverging from the epic finale of the original storyline from 1984, X-Men: Elsewhen presents a universe where Jean Grey's powers and intellect have been greatly reduced, and from there, everything you thought you know about the X-Men is forever changed. John Byrne's monumental return to the X-Men heads in entirely new and surprising directions, as the X-Men head back to the Savage Land, face their climactic adventure with the Sentinels, and contend with special guest–stars such as the Avengers and the Fantastic Four along the way. X-Men: Elsewhen is a three-volume graphic novel series in the Marvel Arts line that sees the return of acclaimed X-Men artist Byrne decades after his last work on the series. Byrne has written and penciled every page and inked multiple chapters, all of which pick up the story from where his first go–round ended, taking this beloved lineup of characters―and his fans―in exciting new directions.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!