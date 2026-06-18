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DC Comics Official Full September 2026 Solicits And Solicitations

DC Comics September 2026 Solicits with Doom Patrol, Legion Of Super-Heroes, Teen Titans, Gotham Central, Absolute Cassandra Cain and more

Article Summary DC Comics Official Full September 2026 Solicits spotlight Teen Titans #1, Legion of Super-Heroes #1, and Doom Patrol #1.

Batman: Bad Seeds drives Gotham with Batman, Detective Comics, Batwoman, Batgirl, Catwoman, Harley Quinn, and Poison Ivy.

Absolute Universe expands with Absolute Cassandra Cain, Absolute Batman, Superman, Flash, Green Lantern, and Green Arrow.

September 2026 DC solicits also feature Superman family finales, Wonder Woman, Justice League, Weird Al, and more.

DC Comics' official September 2026 solicits and solicitations have dropped. With Absolute Batman, Batman: Bad Seeds, Gotham Central, Gotham General, Teen Titans, Legion Of Super-Heroes, Doom Patrol, DC's Quoth The Raven, Absolute Cassandra Cain, Weird Al Yankovic, General Zod, Superman: The Stranger and more… much more…

TEEN TITANS #1

STORY: KYLE HIGGINS

ART: DANIELE DI NICUOLO

COVER A: DANIELE DI NICUOLO

When one of their own vanishes after attending a rally for Ascend, a fast-growing youth movement training kids to survive in a world shaped by superhuman conflict, Fairplay, Cheshire Cat, Proxy, and Wildcard will do whatever it takes to find their friend, including teaming up with Red Hood!

Jason thinks they're soft and reckless. They don't understand how he can still kill people. Now they have to work together, whether they like it or not!

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/2/26

LEGION OF SUPER-HEROES #1

STORY: JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

ART: HAYDEN SHERMAN

COVER A: HAYDEN SHERMAN

Can the mysterious Brainiac 1 of 5 solve Brande's murder? To restore hope to the universe, he must assemble a legion of gifted young rebels from across the cosmos! But they are scattered across the universe!

Witness the dawn of a new future in DC Comics architect Joshua Williamson and Eisner-winning superstar artist Hayden Sherman's Legion of Super-Heroes … you will never look at tomorrow the same way again!

$5.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/2/26

THE DOOM PATROL #1

STORY: DARCY VAN POELGEEST

ART: NIKO HENRICHON

COVER A: NIKO HENRICHON

The Doom Patrol is broke. Adopting a heroes-for-hire business model to stave off financial and emotional ruin, the team finds itself responding to a simple case, a missing cat. But when this case proves to be far from simple, the world's strangest heroes find themselves pulled into a truly out-of-this-world situation! And elsewhere, beyond the view of Robotman, Elasti-Girl, and Negative Man, and perhaps even beyond the veil of our reality, a ghost of the team's past is preparing to cross into their world.

The visionary team of Eisner Award-winning writer Darcy Van Poelgeest (Little Bird) and legendary artist Niko Henrichon (Spectators, Pride of Baghdad) ushers the Doom Patrol into a new age for DC Next Level.

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock) | Variant $6.99 US (foil)

ON SALE 9/2/26

LOBO #7

STORY: SKOTTIE YOUNG

ART: JORGE CORONA

COVER A: JORGE CORONA

The road to the LAST DEATH OF LOBO starts here! The day you never thought would come again has come. Again.

Beloved by many, recognized universally as (that wrestler guy, Mr. Kiss, Pagliacci, or) DC's most space-faring antihero, the Man of Main is about to meet his match and his mortality! Do not miss a single chapter of this multipart magnum opus and the revelation of the unstoppable force that will totally, permanently kill fraggin' Lobo, of all people!

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/16/26

BARBARA GORDON: BREAKOUT #5

STORY: MARIKO TAMAKI

ART: AMANCAY NAHUELPAN

COVER A: KARL KERSCHL

Another attack makes Barbara question everything she thought she knew about the murders inside Supermax, and a new political prisoner finds herself trapped in the center of the mystery.

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/9/26

THE FURY OF FIRESTORM #6

STORY: JEFF LEMIRE

ART: RAFAEL DE LATORRE

COVER A: RAFAEL DE LATORRE

Firestorm has the city of Pittsburgh trapped and is going to start dismantling it atom by atom. Can Firehawk finally break through the Matrix's control and reach Ronnie before it's too late?!

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 6 of 8 | Variant $4.99 (cardstock)

ON SALE 9/9/26

ZATANNA #6

STORY: JAMAL CAMPBELL

ART: JAMAL CAMPBELL

COVER A: JAMAL CAMPBELL

A Great Black Dragon has risen from the malcontent of the Hidden City citizens, bringing with it a storm of fire and ruin. Can Zatanna unite hearts and minds and vanquish the beast of calamity, or is the city of the Homo Magi doomed to a future of ash?

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/23/26

DEATHSTROKE: THE TERMINATOR #7

STORY: TONY FLEECS

ART: CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO AND DAVE WACHTER

COVER A: CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO AND DAVE WACHTER

After the shocking events of the last issue, Slade's ex, Adeline, has taken on a new role. Witness her climb through the ranks of the army to become the unstoppable killer she is today. Does the DCU stand a chance once caught in her crosshairs?

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/16/26

THE DEADMAN #4

STORY: W. MAXWELL PRINCE

ART: MARTIN MORAZZO

COVER A: MARTIN MORAZZO

After last issue's truth-telling trek through the tortuous, torturous terrain of Torment Town, Boston Brand must balance the scales and make his way to that … other place. But this ain't the Heaven you know, man. Prepare yourself for an Elysium like you've never seen 'em, as the Deadman continues to unravel the mystery of the Soul-Eaters … while the Realm of the Living bears the cost! Plus: a brief history of Mr. M!

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/2/26

ABSOLUTE CASSANDRA CAIN: THE SHADOW'S HAND #1

STORY: CHE GRAYSON

ART: MATIAS BERGARA

COVER A: BENGAL

Years ago, The Joker trained with the League of Assassins, and when he learned all he could, he slaughtered everyone. But out of the wreckage of what was left came Lady Shiva and her daughter, CASSANDRA CAIN. Learn the origin of the Absolute Universe's most formidable assassin and how her story is one that is intertwined with the world's greatest thief, Selina Kyle, Catwoman!

$4.99 US | 32 pages | ONE-SHOT | variant $5.99 (cardstock)

ON SALE 9/9/26

ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN #24

STORY: KELLY THOMPSON

ART: HAYDEN SHERMAN

COVER A: HAYDEN SHERMAN

Diana has lost so much in the last month that she's not about to give up on the search for her friend, but with Gateway City descending into chaos as the gods put their fingers on the scale, she may have no other choice. Diana's return to the surface came with new weapons from hell, forged by Diana, Circe, and Hephaestus … will they be enough to beat back even gods?

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/23/26

ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN #23

STORY: JASON AARON

ART: JUAN FERREYRA

COVER A: RAFA SANDOVAL

Superman's hunt for Brainiac brings him up against the Toyman, who may just be the most terrifying villain the Man of Steel has faced yet, and their confrontation will leave Superman shaken in ways he never thought possible!

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/2/26

ABSOLUTE FLASH #19

STORY: JEFF LEMIRE

ART: NICK ROBLES

COVER A: NICK ROBLES

Wally West is plagued by two threats terrorizing Central City! This young speedster will need to learn how to be in two places at once if he's going to save his newfound city and family!

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (cardstock)

ON SALE 9/16/26

ABSOLUTE GREEN LANTERN #18

STORY: AL EWING

ART: JAHNOY LINDSAY

COVER A: JAHNOY LINDSAY

After Jo's showdown with Sinestro and the Blackstars, she understands the harsh reality of this intergalactic war she finds herself in the middle of. But even with more knowledge of her powers and place in the universe, is she ready for the horrors that lurk in the unseen?

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 (cardstock)

ON SALE 9/2/26

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #24

STORY: SCOTT SNYDER

ART: NICK DRAGOTTA

COVER A: NICK DRAGOTTA

In the battle of self, of Batman versus Batman, there can be only one. Everyone Bruce has ever known, ever cared about, or ever loved will face their ultimate inner demons.

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (cardstock)

ON SALE 9/9/26

ABSOLUTE GREEN ARROW #5

STORY: PORNSAK PICHETSHOTE

ART: RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE

COVER A: RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE

At the mercy of Hector Hammond, Black Canary and the Green Arrow Killer finally bear witness to the depraved horrors Hammond has been hiding. But when a horrible sacrifice evens the odds … will Dinah have traded one threat for an even more terrifying danger?

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 5 of 6 | Variant $5.99 US (cardstock)

ON SALE 9/16/26

GOTHAM GENERAL #1

STORY: GREG RUCKA

ART: ROSA EKEDAL

COVER A: ROSA EKEDAL

Welcome to General, Gotham City's tier one trauma center.

Power is out, fires are burning, transpo is shot, and the calls just keep coming. There are more patients than beds, half presenting with respiratory complications, the other half suffering hallucinogenic psychotic episodes. In every other emergency department in the DCU, this would be a catastrophe.

For Dr. Ava Dastur and the men and women working at General, it's a Tuesday.

DC Comics is pleased to introduce you to the staff of Gotham General. No capes, no costumes, and don't call them heroes, this is their job.

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 2 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock) | Variant $7.99 US (foil)

ON SALE 9/9/26

GOTHAM CENTRAL #1

STORY: CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL

ART: JACOB PHILLIPS

COVER A: JACOB PHILLIPS

A killer is on the loose, someone is stalking Arkham Towers' Dr. Zeller, the subways are out of control, and Anarky's just pulled a big-time heist! With Vandal Savage diverting the GCPD's resources to his single-minded war against the Bats and the Bat-Family trying to stop Poison Ivy while evading the GCPD, there's almost no one left to do actual police work! Looks like officers Gordon and Espinoza have their work cut out for them.

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 2 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock) | Variant $7.99 US (foil)

ON SALE 9/9/26

BATMAN #13

STORY: MATT FRACTION

ART: MATTEO SCALERA

COVER A: MATTEO SCALERA

Somewhere in the headquarters of the Gotham City Police Department, Vandal Savage hides a chemical weapon designed to kill Poison Ivy … but if Ivy dies, there will be no ending the bad night of Bad Seeds, for Gotham City or anywhere else.

No power. No comms. A heavily-armed private militia tasked with bringing him down on orders of the worst person in Gotham. All holed up together within an impenetrable fortress.

This sounds like a job for Batman.

Eisner winner Matt Fraction and superstar artist Matteo Scalera deliver a crucial chapter of the Batman: Bad Seeds event!

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock) | Variant $7.99 US (foil)

ON SALE 9/2/26

DETECTIVE COMICS #1113

STORY: TOM TAYLOR

ART: JEFF SPOKES

COVER A: MIKEL JANÍN

Spores, vines, and lumbering floronic monsters have invaded the Dark Knight's city. Now, as chaos runs rampant in the streets Batman has sworn to protect, Batman finds that Vandal Savage and his TUCO squads may prove even more deadly than the prehistoric flora that has taken the city for its own. Can Batman save Gotham from this lethal convergence of human evil and verdant violence before it's too late? Find out in this can't-miss issue that continues directly where Batman #13 leaves off!

Also featuring a back-up story showcasing the winning villain design from the BUILDING BAD sweepstakes!

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock) | Variant $7.99 US (foil)

ON SALE 9/16/26

BATWOMAN #7

STORY: GREG RUCKA

ART: DaNi

COVER A: DaNi

It was supposed to be a quick return trip before heading back to Greece, but with Batwoman now seen as a cold-blooded killer in the public eye, Commissioner Savage declaring open season on anyone who wears the Bat, and Poison Ivy's "urban renewal initiative" sprouting chaos in the streets, it's going to be a long night … especially when Batman reaches out with a mission to get comms back up between the heroes. Maybe she should've watered her plants before she left …

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock) | Variant $6.99 US (foil)

ON SALE 9/16/26

BATGIRL #23

STORY: TATE BROMBAL

ART: TAKESHI MIYAZAWA

COVER A: DAVID TALASKI

Batgirl was supposed to finally have one night off at Bà Bao's noodle shop, but when Gotham erupts into a nightmare of prehistoric plant life, suddenly she is the sole protector of an entire restaurant of Gotham citizens. With a bounty on her head and a lethal jungle crawling with monsters outside, will Batgirl survive the night … or will this night off actually kill her?

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock) | Variant $6.99 US (foil)

ON SALE 9/2/26

CATWOMAN #91

STORY: TORUNN GRØNBEKK

ART: DANILO BEYRUTH

COVER A: SEBA FIUMARA

With the city in disarray, Catwoman sets out to make the best of the situation and do the one thing absolutely no one else would dare: break into Vandal Savage's home.

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock) | Variant $6.99 US (foil)

ON SALE 9/16/26

NIGHTWING #142

STORY: DAN WATTERS

ART: DAVID LAPHAM

COVER A: JORGE FORNÉS

When Gotham is struck by a terraforming disaster, the downwind city of Blüdhaven falls victim to unanticipated side effects. After a truck full of TNT is stolen from a Bludhaven construction yard, Nightwing learns it's headed toward Gotham as a form of righteous vengeance for everything the city has done to Blüdhaven … and only he might be fast enough to stop it before things get explosive.

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock) | Variant $7.99 US (foil)

ON SALE 9/16/26

HARLEY QUINN #66

STORY: ELLIOTT KALAN

ART: CARLOS OLIVARES

COVER A: BAILIE ROSENLUND

Ahh, finally time for a nice relaxing, what the heck?! I just got my life back to normal, and now the whole city is gettin' torn apart by prehistoric plants, poisonous pollen, and ahhh … dangit, I ran outta P words for alliteration, so uhhh … terrible treeoids? I got a bad feeling my one true love, Poison Ivy, is behind alla this. I guess I gotta get my butt down to City Hall stat!

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock) | Variant $6.99 US (foil)

ON SALE 9/23/26

POISON IVY #48

STORY: G. WILLOW WILSON

ART: MARCIO TAKARA

COVER A: JESSICA FONG

With Gotham City firmly in Poison Ivy's grasp, the verdant villainess's powers are at an all-time high. Now that Batman's forces and Ivy's traitorous former allies are all ground down to a pulp beneath her, is there anyone left to stand in Ivy's way? Absolutely not. It's time to get in line or die.

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock) | Variant $6.99 US (foil)

ON SALE 9/30/26

SUPERMAN: KINGDOM OF ZOD SPECIAL #1

STORY: JOSHUA WILLIAMSON, MARK WAID, DAN SLOTT, AND SOPHIE CAMPBELL

ART: PAOLO VILLANELLI, BRUNO FRENDA, DAVID MESSINA, AND SOPHIE CAMPBELL

COVER A: DAN MORA

This is it! The startling conclusion to "Kingdom of Zod." The Kryptonite Kingdom has fallen. The only way to stop the war comes with great costs and shocks! Supergirl versus Ursa! Superman versus Zod! The Super-Force against Zod's army! The Super-Family will never be the same after this issue!

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/16/26

SUPERMAN UNLIMITED #17

STORY: DAN SLOTT

ART: RACHAEL STOTT

COVER A: LUCAS MEYER

Ever since Superman saved the world from the Kryptonite asteroid, he's had a new power to absorb Kryptonite's deadly radiation. Will his new power be enough to stop Zod's plans? But what is the cost this time? Superboy-Prime, Conner Kent, and Tomorrow Man must work together to hold off Zod's army so Superman can save the world!

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/16/26

SUPERMAN #42

STORY: JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

ART: EDDY BARROWS

COVER A: LUCAS MEYER

Superman, Supergirl, and Lois Lane gather all the members of the Super-Force for a Hail Mary play to restore order to the Kryptonite Kingdom. But Zod and Ursa stand in their way! But not the Zod you might expect …

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/23/26

SUPERGIRL #17

STORY: SOPHIE CAMPBELL

ART: JOE QUINONES

COVER A: LUCAS MEYER

After the shocking events of last month's crossover, Ursa and Supergirl are on a time-traveling battle to Krypton's past! They have beef with each other, but they must be careful not to get lost in time! Or, y'know … accidentally rewrite time again! The rest of Super-Force are either locked up in the Kryptonite Kingdom, injured, or fighting a losing battle to stop the spread of Zod's deadly K-Zone!

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/9/26

ACTION COMICS #1102

STORY: MARK WAID

ART: MONTOS

COVER A: LUCAS MEYER

Young Clark Kent is trapped in Krypton's past, forced to witness a world he never knew for the first time. His only hope of getting home is to break Supergirl out of Zod's prison! But the present day is not safe either! Can Steel find a cure for the spread of the K-Zone before all of Earth is covered in Kryptonite?!

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/9/26

WONDER WOMAN #37

STORY: TOM KING

ART: DANIEL SAMPERE

COVER A: DANIEL SAMPERE

Steve Trevor and his daughter Trinity arrive in the present after a heartbreaking defeat at the hands of the Matriarch 20 years in the future. Now they must find Wonder Woman and convince her of the threat a seemingly innocent child will pose in the years to come. Will the truth prevail? Don't miss the exciting first chapter of "The Wonder War Act 2"!

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/16/26

WONDER WOMAN 2026 ANNUAL: WONDER WAR – THE MATRIARCH SPECIAL #1

STORY: STEPHANIE WILLIAMS AND LEAH WILLIAMS

ART: EDUARDO PANSICA AND BELEN ORTEGA

COVER A: DANIEL SAMPERE

After the shocking events of Wonder Woman #34, the Matriarch must crawl her way through Hell and back to the land of the living to stop Steve Trevor and Trinity from changing the past. The only thing that stands in her way is a river filled with the souls of heroes and villains alike that perished by her hand. Retribution is coming for the Matriarch. Will she survive it, or is she doomed to fate?

$5.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/30/26

JUSTICE LEAGUE UNLIMITED #23

STORY: MARK WAID

ART: DAN MORA

COVER A: DAN MORA

When the Justice League are forced to incarcerate their own, something has gone horribly wrong with the best of intentions. The villain-amnesty epic concludes with a bang, a whimper, and a surprise reveal of who will lead the team into the future.

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/23/26

JSA #23

STORY: JEFF LEMIRE

ART: TEDDY KRISTIANSEN

COVER A: DIEGO OLORTEGUI

After the JSA disbanded in the 1950s, the heroes retired in order to maintain their secret identities, but that doesn't mean there weren't still people in need. Witness a secret JSA mission set in the 1960s!

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/2/26

GREEN LANTERN #39

STORY: JEREMY ADAMS

ART: IG GUARA

COVER A: SCOTT GODLEWSKI

Between extraterrestrial plastic surgeons, trolls, and hideous murder-monster Big Belly Burger mascots, has Kyle Rayner finally found love with JSA/JLU hero Jade? And will he have to give it all up to save Hal somewhere beyond the outer sectors? Talk about a city of broken dreams!

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/23/26

GREEN LANTERN CORPS #20

STORY: MORGAN HAMPTON

ART: FERNANDO PASARÍN AND OCLAIR ALBERT

COVER A: FERNANDO PASARÍN AND OCLAIR ALBERT

In the aftermath of multiple conflicts, the Lanterns take advantage of some much-needed downtime. John and Katma go to Earth, Jo Mullein picks a fight with space bandits, and Jessica Cruz micromanages the remaining Lanterns on Oa as a mounting superpower gains a foothold in the galaxy.

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/9/26

THE FLASH #37

STORY: RYAN NORTH

ART: GAVIN GUIDRY

COVER A: GAVIN GUIDRY

Wally West is now the savior of three cities, depending on how you count: Central, Keystone, and Metropolis. And for once, it's going great! In fact, it's going better than great, because Wally's Flashes of Insight are now letting him see even further into the future, so he can stop accidents (and crimes!) well before they happen, including a simultaneous attack on three bridges in three cities! But there are some forces that really don't like what Wally is up to, and they intend to stop him whether Wally likes it or not.

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/23/26

EMPEROR AQUAMAN #21

STORY: JEREMY ADAMS

ART: JOHN TIMMS

COVER A: JOHN TIMMS

It's an epic clash of good versus evil in the ultimate battle on the seven seas in "Tidal War: Part One"! When Ocean Master, Black Manta, the Crimson Queen, and more forged an alliance to destroy their shared archenemy, they had no idea that the destruction of Aquaman would also signal the vacated throne of the new Empire of the Blue! But now a massive tidal wave offers the opening salvo to a conflict that will span all the kingdoms of the heavens themselves. Do not miss the start of this new Aquaman adventure!

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/9/26

NEW TITANS #39

STORY: TATE BROMBAL

ART: SAMI BASRI

COVER A: TAURIN CLARKE

When the Amazons of the Esquecida come calling for their Wonder Girl's aid, Yara Flor and her teammates set course for the forests of Brazil and the hidden city of Akahim, where they find a land ravaged by fires and raging spirits … but who is responsible? The Titans are here to help, but the Amazons aren't quite so eager to accept help from outsiders!

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/16/26

DC'S QUOTH THE RAVEN … WHATEVER #1

STORY: TINI HOWARD, PATRICK R. YOUNG, DOMO STANTON, NINA VAKUEVA, REBECCA MOCK, AND OTHERS

ART: ISAAC GOODHART, DOMO STANTON, NINA VAKUEVA, REBECCA MOCK, FRANCESCO TOMASELLI, AND OTHERS

COVER A: SWEENEY BOO

Welcome, foolish mortals. Not far from the shores of Gotham City, when the nights grow long, the leaves turn red, and a certain crisp chill comes into the air on a twilight lit by the full moon, the lives of heroes and antiheroes from Raven to Swamp Thing, Constantine, Zatanna, Deadman, and more … turn toward the strange and unusual, the occult and delightful, the odd and the audacious. For those looking to give themselves a good, warm dose of the shivers, this anthology of scary stories to tell in the dark is the perfect assortment of fairy tales for troubled times and troubled souls alike. Pick up a copy wherever needful things and comic books are sold. We think you'll find it the perfect companion to your handbook for the recently deceased.

$9.99 US | One-shot | 80 pages

ON SALE 9/30/26

BATMAN & ROBIN: YEAR ONE – DYNAMIC DUOS #2

STORY: MARK WAID AND CHRIS SAMNEE

ART: CHRIS SAMNEE

COVER A: CHRIS SAMNEE

Robin's successfully infiltrated the gang of kids terrorizing Gotham. In order to gather intel, he'll need to get even closer and prove his worth to the person in charge of this group. But will Robin have to break Batman's code in order to do it?

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 2 of 12 | Variant $5.99 US (cardstock)

ON SALE 9/9/26

CLAYFACE: CELEBRITY DIRT #3

STORY: JUDE ELLISON S. DOYLE

ART: FRAN GALÁN

COVER A: RILEY ROSSMO

Hot on the trail of his double, Basil Karlo's investigation continues with shocking videos of a designer supplement's side effects. Surely there's no connection to the missing women in the other Basil Karlo's orbit … And how will the real Basil convince Dr. Victoria October to help him after she learns his most deeply buried secret, especially now that his only friend in L.A. has gone missing?

Horror sensation Jude Ellison S. Doyle and rising star Fran Galán push their body horror noir to terrifying new extremes.

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 3 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/9/26

BATMAN/SUPERMAN: WORLD'S FINEST #55

STORY: MARK WAID

ART: ADRIÁN GUTIÉRREZ

COVER A: DAN MORA

A new story arc begins and leads our heroes into the crosshairs of the League of Assassins and their leader, Ra's al Ghul! Will Talia stand between her father's goals and her beloved Dark Knight?

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/16/26

BIZARRO: YEAR NONE #3

STORY: KEVIN SMITH AND ERIC CARRASCO

ART: NICK PITARRA

COVER A: NICK PITARRA

As Jimmy and Perry adjust to life on Bizarro World, this backwards planet of opposites reveals itself to be more than a mirror reflection … there's something sinister in the madness. It's almost as if everyone on the planet is a plaything … a draft to be tossed away and re-worked … a deranged game of life, death, rinse, and repeat that me no like at all! This am a terrible installment of the official Bizarro origin you need to miss!

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 3 of 4 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/30/26

BATMAN/SUPERMAN/WEIRD AL: WORLD'S WEIRDEST #1

STORY: MARK WAID

"VIBES" BY "WEIRD AL" YANKOVIC

ART: DAN SCHOENING

COVER A: DAN SCHOENING

The fifth dimension is being hit with an affliction that turns everything dull and ordinary, but as Mr. Mxyzptlk reaches out to Superman and Batman for help, the same plague has hit Earth! There's only one person to call: "Weird Al"! Get ready for a wild one-shot where the one and only "Weird Al" Yankovic joins the World's Finest team!

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/2/26

ADVENTURES OF SUPERMAN: BOOK OF EL #12

STORY: PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

ART: SCOTT GODLEWSKI

COVER A: SCOTT GODLEWSKI

In the final chapter of the Book of El, Starchild and Red Son are reunited with the surviving heads of the House of El to save existence from a man driven beyond madness, to godhood, by grief. If Superman lives up to the legends, he'll find a way to save the universe from Kryl-Ux and save Kryl-Ux from himself. The heartrending, inspiring conclusion of Phillip Kennedy Johnson's vision for Kal-El.

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 12 of 12 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/2/26

DC X SONIC THE HEDGEHOG: METAL LEGION #5

STORY: IAN FLYNN

ART: PABLO M. COLLAR

COVER A: PABLO M. COLLAR

Lex Luthor and the Legion of Doom have invaded Sonic the Hedgehog's world! Thankfully, Aquaman is leading a backup squad of heroes from across the two worlds! But can they defeat the villains before it's too late? Time is ticking down because the very power that links their worlds is on the verge of destroying them both!

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 5 of 5 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/2/26

SUPERMAN: THE STRANGER #1

STORY: WES CRAIG

ART: WES CRAIG

COVER A: WES CRAIG

Step into the Golden Age and witness the first adventures of Superman! During the day, Clark Kent does what he can to make ends meet in the bustling city of Metropolis, but when the sun goes down, he leaps into action to keep the city streets safe! As Superman, Clark fights for a better tomorrow, but he feels like he's not affecting change. The rich keep getting richer, and the poor struggle to survive. Can Superman truly save the downtrodden? The next Superman epic brought to you by superstar creator Wes Craig!

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 6 | All covers cardstock

ON SALE 9/2/26

BLEEDING HEARTS VOL. 1: OUT-BREAK

STORY: DENIZ CAMP

ART: STIPAN MORIAN

The zombies won, and 10 years after the fall of humanity, they're the dominant form of life (or not-life) on Earth. They've developed their own cultural practices, their own language, and their own society, all organized around hunting and devouring the few living humans unlucky enough to still be fighting for survival. Mouse-Pokes-Golf-Ball-Through-Hole-in-Head ("Poke" for short) is a valued and beloved member of the Brain-Splashes-and-Sizzles-on-Hot-Rocks Horde of the Undead, and with his brother-in-arm Mush, he's happy to shamble along through the only world he can remember … until the day his heart mysteriously starts beating again. And in a blink, the first humans he sees have stopped looking like food and have started looking like … friends …?

The team behind 20th Century Men, the bold mission statement that launched writer Deniz Camp and artist Stipan Morian to the next level of the comics industry, has reunited at last to bring you a world ruled by ruthless kill-or-be-killed logic, pitted against the demands of a single beating, bleeding, emotional heart!

$17.99 US | 168 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Softcover ISBN: 978-1-79950-556-3

ON SALE 10/20/26

THE PERIL OF THE BRUTAL DARK: AN EZRA CAIN MYSTERY

STORY: CHRIS CONDON

ART: JACOB PHILLIPS

New York City, 1941. Ezra Cain is a private investigator with a reputation for taking it on the chin if it means solving a case. But it's his former life as an archaeology student that makes him the only man to track down an artifact that's gone missing from the Museum of Natural History … an ancient anvil said to hold the power of the Greek god Hephaestus. If someone could harness that power, they could bend nations to their will. Science fiction quickly becomes Cain's reality when a shadowy sect calling themselves the Brutal Dark appears in the city wielding resources that defy human logic. Now Ezra is the only thing that stands between it and its plot to overthrow America!

Writer Chris Condon and artist Jacob Phillips, creators of the hit series That Texas Blood and The Enfield Gang Massacre, introduce us to a private eye whose business is exposing our deepest secrets … but on this job, he'll learn that some mysteries are better off buried!

$17.99 US | 168 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Softcover ISBN: 978-1-79951-519-7

ON SALE 10/27/26

THE NICE HOUSE BY THE SEA #12

STORY: JAMES TYNION IV

ART: ÁLVARO MARTÍNEZ BUENO

COVER A: ÁLVARO MARTÍNEZ BUENO

It's the end of the worlds as they know them … again. Both the House by the Sea and the House on the Lake are collapsing, the body count is growing, and Walter and Max are at war … and depending on who wins, the fate of humanity either hangs by a thread or is cut short completely!

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 12 of 12 | Variant $4.99 (card stock)

ON SALE 9/23/26

BLEEDING HEARTS #8

STORY: DENIZ CAMP

ART: STIPAN MORIAN

COVER A: STIPAN MORIAN

Poke knows he can't keep the secret of his beating heart and changing sympathies forever … but who can he trust without bringing the whole Horde down on his head? And what has Rabbit found in her new hiding place?

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 (card stock)

ON SALE 9/9/26

END OF LIFE #8

STORY: KYLE STARKS

ART: STEVE PUGH

COVER A: GERALD PAREL

Eddie's nightmare with Neils and Rumplemindt is almost at its end, but he's got a bigger problem with Little Cock, the revenge-seeking partner of Menagerie hitman and Wrongdog super-fan Big Cock. But with Eddie and Little Cock both held captive, can the two actually work together to escape?

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/16/26

100 BULLETS: THE US OF ANGER #3

STORY: BRIAN AZZARELLO

ART: EDUARDO RISSO

COVER A: DAVE JOHNSON

The truth is dangerous, and the corporate media will never tell it. But here on our podcast, we're the only ones fearless enough to say it plain … that there's a cabal that runs this country, a criminal enterprise dating back to the founding fathers. Our futures are held by the Trust … and we're ready to blow it all wide open if you like and subscribe. But first we just gotta answer this knock at the door …

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 3 of 8 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/2/26

BLACK TOWER: THE RAVEN CONSPIRACY #2

STORY: RAM V

ART: MIKE PERKINS

COVER A: MIKE PERKINS

Daniel Burroughs, a young American CIA trainee, is acclimating to his new London lifestyle … but it's not easy to get used to his strange new coworkers at Black Tower. His boss is getting buddy-buddy with the Russians, his colleague is a witch who's sleeping with a demon, and there's an assassin circling their sorcerous spy agency … one who can slip in and out of his targets' dreams!

$3.99 US | 40 pages | 2 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/23/26

DARK KNIGHTS OF STEEL II #3

STORY: TOM TAYLOR

ART: OTTO SCHMIDT

COVER A: YASMINE PUTRI

With the House of El's queen, crown prince, and princess bedridden, Lois of Amazonia jailed, the Amazons expelled, and the threat beneath the waves growing with each passing day, Amanda Waller has everything to gain as she assumes emergency control of the Kingdom of El. Harley Quinn, the Els' advisor, must recruit to her cause a young Barbara Gordon, for the aid of her visions, and Dick Grayson, who's just about the only person who might stand a chance of finding the missing Prince Bruce. But even as our heroes gather in secret, they're about to discover that there isn't much a power-hungry Waller wouldn't do to cement her reign …

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 3 of 12 | Variants $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/16/26

SUPERGIRL: SURVIVE #4

STORY: ETHAN PARKER AND GRIFFIN SHERIDAN

ART: ROD REIS

COVER A: ROD REIS

Kara and Kal experience something they've never felt before … the restorative power of a yellow sun. But a storm is coming, and with it, a challenge that will push the young adventurers to their very limit. But from the dark clouds comes a helping hand … but are they friend or foe?

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 4 of 6 | Variants $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/2/26

SUPERMAN: FATHER OF TOMORROW #5

STORY: KENNY PORTER

ART: DANNY EARLS

COVER A: DANNY EARLS

After Jor-El's battle with General Sam Lane and his WildC.A.T.s goes sideways, he retreats to the Kent farm to heal and come up with a new plan of action. But is the Man of Steel ready for a new threat looming on the horizon in the form of his old partner, fresh from his magical walkabout? Enter: Hex Luthor!

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 5 of 6 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 9/23/26

JOE KUBERT: 100 YEARS – A LIFE IN COVERS #1

ART: JOE KUBERT

COVER A: JOE KUBERT

The greatest covers by one of DC's most legendary artists!

In honor of what would have been his 100th birthday, DC Comics proudly presents a centennial celebration of the cover art of Joe Kubert. Take a journey through some of the most iconic DC covers from a career that spanned multiple eras, including covers from The Brave and the Bold, House of Mystery, Sgt. Rock, Ragman, and more!

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $7.99 US (foil)

ON SALE 9/16/26

MAD MAGAZINE #602

ART: THE USUAL GANG OF IDIOTS

Why play nice when you can play naughty with MAD #602? Don't be a Scrooge, treat yourself to a stocking full of festive foolishness and give your brain the gift of laughs it didn't know it needed.

Inside, you'll find classic chaos from Spy vs. Spy, a brand-new "A MAD Look at …" by the legendary Sergio Aragonés, plus a freshly frosted Fold-In from Johnny Sampson that'll make your belly shake like it's full of jelly. And that's just the start of the nutcracking nonsense!

We've also packed in vintage movie and TV parodies, plus gag-filled gems from the Usual Gang of Idiots past. So go ahead, skip the fruitcake and grab MAD #602 … the only holiday gift guaranteed to crack you up.

$5.99 US | 56 pages

ON SALE 10/14/26

DC WIP: BATMAN: THE DARK KNIGHT RETURNS #1

STORY: FRANK MILLER

ART: FRANK MILLER AND KLAUS JANSON

COVER A: FRANK MILLER

Often regarded as one of comics' greatest masterpieces, The Dark Knight Returns presented a grittier Batman emerging from retirement to protect his beloved city once again. This oversize edition consisting of original-page scans from issue #1 showcases the brilliance of Frank Miller's 16-panel page compositions and the nuances of Klaus Janson's masterful brushstrokes.

$14.99 US | 48 pages | 11″ x 17″

ON SALE 9/16/26

DC WIP: WATCHMEN #1

STORY: ALAN MOORE

ART: DAVE GIBBONS

COVER A: DAVE GIBBONS

Step into the world of comics like never before with DC W.I.P. Get up close and personal with the stunning artwork from one of comics' greatest artists. Featuring the art of Watchmen #1 from Dave Gibbons! The brilliance of Gibbons's work can be seen like never before in this massive oversize presentation with a brand-new introduction by Gibbons. Don't miss your chance to own this incredible, one-of-a-kind piece of comics history.

$14.99 | 40 pages | 11″ x 17″

ON SALE 9/23/26

WATCHMEN #1 FACSIMILE EDITION

STORY: ALAN MOORE

ART: DAVE GIBBONS

COVER A: DAVE GIBBONS

The epic series that changed comics forever, now in full facsimile format!

$3.99 | 32 pages

ON SALE 9/23/26

BATMAN #11 FACSIMILE EDITION

STORY: BILL FINGER, HENRY BOLTINOFF, AND EDMOND HAMILTON

ART: BOB KANE AND HENRY BOLTINOFF

COVER A: FRED RAY

The Joker challenges Batman and Robin to thwart his next crimes by leaving cryptic clues in the local want ads, but these funny pages could end up meaning death for the Boy Wonder! Then the Penguin returns (along with some fowl felonious friends) to give Bruce Wayne a run for his money, but a crack shot and a killer hurricane may cause the Caped Crusader to cash in his chips! Plus, two more tales of crime and comeuppance courtesy of the Dynamic Duo!

$6.99 US | 64 pages

ON SALE 9/2/26

BATMAN #251 FACSIMILE EDITION

STORY: DENNY O'NEIL

ART: NEAL ADAMS

COVER A: NEAL ADAMS

The Clown Prince of Crime once again proves he always gets the last laugh as he permanently pays his old crew their delinquent debts in this classic tale by comics superstars Denny O'Neil and Neal Adams, "The Joker's Five-Way Revenge"!

$3.99 US | 32 pages

ON SALE 9/9/26

V FOR VENDETTA #1 FACSIMILE EDITION

STORY: ALAN MOORE

ART: DAVID LLOYD

COVER A: DAVID LLOYD

In a post-nuclear world, Great Britain has emerged as a Fascist state. When young Evey Hammond is saved by a mysterious masked stranger, she is pulled into his quest to fight back and overthrow the government.

$3.99 US | 32 pages

ON SALE 9/23/26

DC SPECIAL #5 FACSIMILE EDITION

STORY: JOE KUBERT, ROBERT KANIGHER, GARDNER FOX, AND BOB HANEY

ART: JOE KUBERT

COVER A: JOE KUBERT

Four of his own favorite works are presented for your approval by the master himself, Joe Kubert! Featuring an artist jam homage variant cover in honor of Joe's 100th birthday with art by his family and students, including Adam Kubert, Andy Kubert, Emma Kubert, Amanda Conner, Steve Lieber, and more! A must-have for any fan!

$6.99 US | 64 pages

ON SALE 9/16/26

SUPERMAN #141 FACSIMILE EDITION

STORY: JERRY SIEGEL

ART: WAYNE BORING

COVER A: CURT SWAN

The Man of Steel finds himself thrown back in both space and time to the planet Krypton before its destruction! There (now a normal Kryptonian with no special powers), Kal-El must resign himself to building a life on the world of his birth before he is even born! Luckily, he will have two caring friends to help him, newlyweds Jor-El and Lara! But when Kal-El also finds love with the glamorous Lyla Lerrol, will he decide to rewrite Krypton's future as well as his own? It's the astounding three-part comic novel by Superman creator Jerry Siegel, "Superman's Return to Krypton"!

$3.99 US | 32 pages

ON SALE 9/23/26

WONDER WOMAN #72 FACSIMILE EDITION

STORY: WILLIAM MESSNER-LOEBS

ART: LEE MODER

COVER A: BRIAN BOLLAND

Having returned from her exile in space, Wonder Woman recounts to her friends the story of the Amazons (as well as her own incredible origin), while discovering with growing alarm that circumstances have changed for herself and Themyscira in her absence.

$3.99 US | 32 pages

ON SALE 9/23/26

ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN VOL. 3: THE NEVERENDING BEGINS

STORY: JASON AARON

ART: RAFA SANDOVAL AND JUAN FERREYRA

COVER A: RAFA SANDOVAL

In the shocking aftermath of the Battle of Kansas, Superman wrestles with profound changes to his life, his allies, and even his costume. And there's no time to rest, the Lazarus Corporation may be in retreat, but its hidden caches of weapons and world-ending secrets remain. The most dangerous of all? The sarcophagus of the legendary King Shazam!

Don't miss the start of a new epic that will change the hierarchy of power in the Absolute Universe.

$29.99 US | 176 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-892-2

$19.99 US | 176 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-893-9

ON SALE 11/3/26

ABSOLUTE GREEN LANTERN VOL. 3: ANOMALIES

STORY: AL EWING

ART: SID KOTIAN, PRESSY, ELEONORA CARLINI, AND IVAN PLASCENCIA

COVER A: JAHNOY LINDSAY

Tomar-Re is here, and he will not allow Jo Mullein's inexperience as a Lantern to compromise his mission. She will join him on a journey into the icy-cold depths of space, where they will take the fight directly to Mogo and the Blackstars, but what they find out there might be more than they are ready for!

What intergalactic war has Jo found herself in the middle of, and can she save Earth before it's too late?

$29.99 US | 160 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-995-0

$19.99 US | 160 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-996-7

ON SALE 12/1/26

BATMAN VOL. 2: BLOOD & MONEY

STORY: MATT FRACTION

ART: JORGE JIMÉNEZ AND RYAN SOOK

COVER A: JORGE JIMÉNEZ

Gotham's criminal underbelly has been transformed from unruly chaos into a labyrinth of mutual profit by the Torus. At the center of it all, the Minotaur oversees everything with a ruthless fist. But tracking down Gotham's newest criminal mastermind is the least of Batman's worries: Word has come from Arkham Towers that the Joker wants to talk.

Meanwhile, Police Commissioner Vandal Savage approaches the recently elected Mayor Pamela Isley with a new plan to rid Gotham's streets of the caped crusaders for good. The war between GCPD and the Bat-Family heats up … and not everyone will walk away free.

$29.99 US | 184 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-988-2

$19.99 US | 184 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-989-9

ON SALE 9/7/26

WONDER WOMAN VOL. 5: THE WONDER WAR ACT 1

STORY: TOM KING AND STEPHANIE WILLIAMS

ART: DANIEL SAMPERE AND CLAYTON HENRY

COVER A: DANIEL SAMPERE

The Matriarch commences her crusade to rule over the DC Universe. As heroes and villains alike fall to her insurmountable power, Wonder Woman and her daughter Trinity must unite to save all that they hold dear. Time's up for the princesses of Themyscira, and the Queen of America will not rest until they bow to her will.

Plus, the origin of Wonder Woman as you've never seen it before, told through the eyes of the man who loved her, Steve Trevor! Could Diana's past hold the key to saving the future? From rising star writer Stephanie Williams (Nubia and the Amazons) and epic artist Clayton Henry (Adventures of Superman: Jon Kent).

$17.99 US | 152 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-939-4

ON SALE 11/17/26

ADVENTURES OF SUPERMAN: BOOK OF EL

STORY: PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

ART: SCOTT GODLEWSKI AND CIAN TORMEY

COVER A: SCOTT GODLEWSKI

From Eisner-nominated writer Phillip Kennedy Johnson (Action Comics, Future State: House of El) and artist Scott Godlewski (Superman, Justice League) comes a monumental Superman saga that bridges eras, defines the legacy of the Man of Tomorrow, and serves as the conclusion of Johnson's epic that began in Future State and Action Comics.

When peace returns to Earth, an old ally becomes its greatest threat, armed with the divine force of Olgrun, the mad god of the First World. Flung into a distant future, Superman finds Earth shattered, his lineage fractured, and Brainiac reborn. To save his descendants and the universe, Superman must rebuild the House of El and restore hope. A cosmic odyssey, Book of El redefines what it means to be a hero, and what it costs to keep hope alive.

$29.99 US | 304 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-624-9

ON SALE 11/10/26

JUSTICE LEAGUE UNLIMITED VOL. 4: VILLAIN AMNESTY

STORY: MARK WAID

ART: DAN MORA AND CLAYTON HENRY

In the aftermath of DC K.O., the Justice League has to work even harder to protect mankind, and that means it's time for new blood to face new challenges! The strongest voices in the Justice League have begun granting amnesty, and membership, to super-villains, and mutiny is brewing. Plus, Guy Gardner leads a mission that will have startling consequences for the entire galaxy as he and the space-faring Leaguers come face-to-face with the Brainiac Queen!

The superstar creative team of writer Mark Waid and artist Dan Mora continues their fan-favorite run in this volume chock-full of shocks and surprises!

$24.99 US | 144 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-79951-285-1

$17.99 US | 144 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-79951-286-8

ON SALE 12/1/26

ROBIN & BATMAN: JASON TODD

STORY: JEFF LEMIRE

ART: DUSTIN NGUYEN

COVER A: DUSTIN NGUYEN

Batman has a new Robin. Jason Todd is a rash, impulsive, and reckless kid with a troubled past whom the Dark Knight was certain he could mold into Gotham's next protector. But can he save Jason from the darkness within himself? When a strange new villain, shrouded in white cloth and mystery, sets his sights on Robin, Batman realizes that even he may not have what it takes to train the anger and torment out of his new young ward.

The Eisner-winning team of Jeff Lemire and Dustin Nguyen (Descender) previously delved into the history of Bruce Wayne and Dick Grayson. Now they've reunited to tell the story of Batman's most tortured and complex Robin.

$17.99 US | 144 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-970-7

ON SALE 11/3/26

SUPERMAN: ACTION COMICS: VOL. 2: REIGN OF THE SUPERBOYS – FUTURE SHOCK

STORY: MARK WAID, JOSHUA WILLIAMSON, SOPHIE CAMPBELL, AND DAN SLOTT

ART: SKYLAR PATRIDGE, PATRICIO DELPECHE, DANIEL SAMPERE, DAN MORA, AND LUCAS MEYER

COVER A: DAN MORA

Today's Leaguers have traveled back in time in hopes of tracking down the missing Superman, but first they'll need Superboy's help to stop one of their oldest villains from finding Clark's Kryptonian rocket on the Kent farm! The ship may provide a clue to finding the Man of Steel, but not if our heroes fail to save Smallville from the time-twisting threat of Epoch, the Lord of Time!

Collecting Action Comics #1096 to the historic issue #1100, this volume also features that landmark issue's glimpses of Superboy's thrilling future adventures, from Superman architects Joshua Williamson, Sophie Campbell, Dan Slott, Daniel Sampere, Dan Mora, and Lucas Meyer!

$17.99 US | 168 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-919-6

ON SALE 11/17/26

GREEN LANTERN CORPS VOL. 3: GUY GARDNER – BORN AGAIN?

STORY: MORGAN HAMPTON

ART: FERNANDO PASARÍN, JUAN JOSÉ RYP, AND OCLAIR ALBERT

COVER A: FERNANDO PASARÍN AND OCLAIR ALBERT

The embodiment of fear isn't the only challenge for the Lanterns, as Guy Gardner leaves Oa with an elite team, setting out to track down all the vanished Emotional Entities across the galaxies! Will even Guy's new powers be enough to navigate a war amongst the stars? And what shocking change to the Corps will come at the end of a showdown with the Manhunters?

$17.99 US | 144 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-969-1

ON SALE 11/17/26

JOSÉ LUIS GARCÍA-LÓPEZ'S DC CLASSICS ARTIST'S EDITION

ART: JOSÉ LUIS GARCÍA-LÓPEZ

COVER A: JOSÉ LUIS GARCÍA-LÓPEZ

José Luis García-López, the maestro of comic art, is at long last featured in an Artist's Edition! In a career at DC Comics spanning six decades, García-López has drawn nearly every character in the publishing company's illustrious pantheon. His DC Comics Style Guide literally wrote the book on how these heroes are portrayed. Included herein are seven complete stories (Batman, Jonah Hex, Cinder and Ashe, and others), as well as numerous wonderful pages and covers, many inked by the artist himself. Fine vintage examples of DC Comics Presents, Deadman, Jonah Hex, and DC Comics Style Guide are featured. If you are a fan of García-López, this is the book for you! This Artist's Edition was curated and compiled by Scott Dunbier, the originator of the format. Each page was scanned from the original art in high resolution and is printed at full size, these books are massive. The art has been scanned in full color to ensure all the subtle nuances are shown, blue pencil notations, ink gradients, corrections, all allowing the reader to experience the art as never before. The only better way to view this art would be if you were holding the originals in your hands.

RORSCHACH BY TOM KING AND JORGE FORNÉS: DELUXE EDITION

Written by TOM KING

Art and cover by JORGE FORNÉS

$49.99 US | 336 pages | 7 1/16″ x 10 7/8″ | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-972-1

ON SALE 12/1/26 |

More than three decades have passed since the events of Watchmen. Although Ozymandias's plan for world peace initially shocked the globe, it didn't create the utopia he had hoped for. When an assassin dressed as Rorschach and his partner attempt to murder a presidential candidate, a lone detective follows their trail to uncover their motives. As he comes to understand his suspects, he also discovers that the original Rorschach's message resonates with him more than he expected: The truth must be told.This deluxe edition hardcover of the acclaimed Black Label miniseries collects the entire 12-issue story by Tom King and Jorge Fornés and features a new cover by Fornés with a foreword by editor Jamie S. Rich.

SWAMP THING BY RICK VEITCH BOOK THREE

Written by RICK VEITCH AND OTHERS

Art by RICK VEITCH, TOM MANDRAKE, THOMAS YEATES, MICHAEL ZULLI, and others

Cover by MICHAEL ZULLI

$39.99 US | 424 pages | 7 1/16″ x 10 7/8″ | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-692-8

ON SALE 10/20/26

Thrust backward in time, Swamp Thing must make sense of a universe drawing him toward its inception. As Abby searches for answers to find her missing husband, their child's birth approaches. All the while, villains of times past are watching and waiting … whatever this child becomes, its ties to the Green, Constantine, and Hell itself make its future all-powerful. On a quest across the globe, John Constantine will do whatever it takes to bring Swamp Thing home before it's too late. The final chapter of one of Swamp Thing's most legendary sagas is here. This final volume collects Swamp Thing #80-87, Swamp Thing Annual #5, and Swamp Thing 1989 #1-4 (the lost Swamp Thing #88-91 issues).

CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS: DC COMPACT COMICS EDITION

Written by MARV WOLFMAN

Art by GEORGE PÉREZ and others

Cover by GEORGE PÉREZ and TOM ZIUKO

$9.99 US | 368 pages | 5 1/2″ x 8 1/2″ | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-960-8

ON SALE 8/4/26

As their worlds are erased from existence one by one, can the heroes from different Earths band together to stop the destruction of all existence? It's going to take the combined powers of two Supermans, the Flash, a new Superboy, Supergirl, Alexander Luthor, and countless others to fight the madness, and not all will survive.

An unforgettable and defining event in comics history, Crisis on Infinite Earths was the first company-wide crossover to make good on its promise of lasting change. Written by Marv Wolfman and pencilled by George Pérez, the entire 12-issue Crisis on Infinite Earths saga is collected here in a pocketable, DC Compact Comics edition!

DC FINEST: DOOM PATROL: THE END SANCTIFIES THE MEANS

Written by RACHEL POLLACK

Art by TED MCKEEVER, LINDA MEDLEY, RICHARD CASE, TOM SUTTON, MARK WHEATLEY, and others

Cover by BRIAN BOLLAND

$39.99 US | 672 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-931-8

ON SALE 10/20/26

The World's Strangest Heroes stretch the bounds of sanity beyond all reason in this era-defining collection of the seminal Vertigo series from World Fantasy Award-winning writer Rachel Pollack! Collecting Doom Patrol (vol. 2) #64-87, Doom Patrol Annual #2, and the Spooks Return Satisfied story from Vertigo Jam #1, DC Finest: Doom Patrol: The End Sanctifies the Means follows Cliff Steele, Dorothy Spinner, Kate Godwin, George and Marion, and the disembodied head of Niles Caulder as they tumble down multiple rabbit holes of reality in their never-ending quest to achieve Doom Patrol Normal!;

DC FINEST: EVENTS: LEGENDS PART ONE

Written by JOHN OSTRANDER, LEN WEIN, ROY THOMAS, TONY ISABELLA, STEVE ENGLEHART, PAUL LEVITZ, and others

Art by JOHN BYRNE, KARL KESEL, TODD MCFARLANE, JOE BROZOWSKI, RICHARD HOWELL, JOE STATON, KEITH GIFFEN, and others

Cover by JOHN BYRNE and TOM ZIUKO

$39.99 US | 504 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-962-2

ON SALE 11/3/26

The first major crossover to follow the reality-shattering events of Crisis on Infinite Earths begins here in an all-new DC Finest series! Emerging from the chaos of multi-dimensional destruction, a new generation of superheroes is rising. But before they can take their place at the front line of Earth's defenders, they must first confront Darkseid and somehow counter his insidious plan to eradicate the very concept of heroism from the world!

Written and illustrated by a host of bona fide comics legends, including John Ostrander, Len Wein, John Byrne, Roy Thomas, Karl Kesel, and Todd McFarlane, DC Finest: Events: Legends Part One collects Legends #1-3, Infinity, Inc. #34-36, Cosmic Boy #1-2, Hawkman #5-6, Green Lantern Corps #207-208, Secret Origins #10, Batman #401, Detective Comics #568, The Fury of Firestorm #55-56, Blue Beetle #9, Justice League of America #258, and Hawkman #6.

DC FINEST: EVENTS: CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS PART 3

Written by MARV WOLFMAN, ROY THOMAS, GERRY CONWAY, PAUL LEVITZ, ELLIOT S! MAGGIN, STEVE ENGLEHART, PAUL KUPPERBERG, DAN MISHKIN, and others

Art by GEORGE PÉREZ, JERRY ORDWAY, CURT SWAN, AL WILLIAMSON, ALAN KUPPERBERG, MIKE CLARK, JOE STATON, RICK HOBERG, and others

Cover by GEORGE PÉREZ and TOM ZIUKO

$39.99 US | 576 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-79951-031-4

ON SALE 11/17/26

In the aftermath of the Monitor's ultimate sacrifice to preserve their worlds, the heroes of the Multiverse's last surviving Earths prepare to bring the battle directly to the Anti-Monitor's headquarters, forcing an apocalyptic confrontation with their seemingly unstoppable foe! Collects Crisis on Infinite Earths #6-9, Blue Devil #17-18, Infinity, Inc. #23-24, Legion of Super-Heroes #16 and #18, DC Comics Presents #87-88, Superman #414-415, All-Star Squadron #53-56, Green Lantern #195-196, Omega Men #31, Vigilante #22, Justice League of America #245, and Justice League of America Annual #3.

DC FINEST: SUPERMAN: THE MAN OF STEEL

Written by JOHN BYRNE, MARV WOLFMAN, and others

Art by JOHN BYRNE, JERRY ORDWAY, and others

Cover by JOHN BYRNE

$39.99 US | 624 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Softcover | ISBN: 9781799510321

ON SALE 11/10/26

Following Crisis on Infinite Earths, comic book superstar John Byrne reimagined Superman for a new era! Starting with the six-issue Man of Steel miniseries, Byrne fundamentally changed Superman's origins and propelled him into the present, featuring stories with Lex Luthor, Metallo, the Titans, Darkseid, and more! This title collects The Man of Steel #1-6, Superman #1-6, Adventures of Superman #424-429, Action Comics #584-588, Legends #6, and pages from Legends #1-5 and Hawkman #10.

DC FINEST: TEEN TITANS: TERRA IN THE NIGHT!

Written by MARV WOLFMAN, GEORGE PÉREZ, and PAUL KUPPERBERG

Art by GEORGE PÉREZ, ROMEO TANGHAL, BRETT BREEDING, JOE STATON, GENE DAY, DICK GIORDANO, and others

Cover by GEORGE PÉREZ and ANTHONY TOLLIN

$39.99 US | 568 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-933-2

ON SALE 10/27/26

The saga of the New Teen Titans continues with this landmark new volume kicking off one of the most celebrated eras in the team's storied history! After taking on Brother Blood and Starfire's deadly sister, Blackfire, the team is on high alert when it is suddenly confronted with a new super-criminal who can manipulate the elemental forces of the Earth itself. But does the teenager who calls herself Terra ultimately intend to use her powers for evil, or for good?

DC Finest: Teen Titans: Terra in the Night! reprints Tales of the New Teen Titans #1-4, The New Teen Titans #21-32, The New Teen Titans Annual #1, Action Comics #536, and a series of never-before-collected stories from the three New Teen Titans specials published in cooperation with the President's Drug Awareness Campaign.

AMERICAN VAMPIRE BOOK THREE

Written by SCOTT SNYDER and RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE

Art by RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE, DUSTIN NGUYEN, and others

Cover by DUSTIN NGUYEN

$29.99 US | 376 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-935-6

ON SALE 10/20/26 |

After surviving a war that nearly shattered the world, Pearl Jones, the American vampire, thought her family's fighting days were done for good. But after a decade of peace, her human husband is nearly slain by a coven of vampires Pearl long thought destroyed. With the aid of unlikely allies, can Pearl end these un-American blood-suckers once and for all, or will her efforts be sabotaged from within?

American Vampire Book Three collects American Vampire #26-34, American Vampire: Lord of Nightmares #1-5, and the special issue American Vampire: The Long Road to Hell #1!

BATMAN: THE GOLDEN AGE OMNIBUS VOL. 4 (2026 EDITION)

Written by JOSEPH GREENE, ALVIN SCHWARTZ, BILL FINGER, DONALD C. CAMERON, and others

Art by CHARLES PARIS, DICK SPRANG, JACK BURNLEY, WIN MORTIMER, and others

Cover by J. BONE

$100.00 US | 784 pages | 7 1/4″ x 10 7/8″ | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-959-2

ON SALE 11/3/26

Batman: The Golden Age Omnibus Vol. 4 collects all of the Dark Knight Detective tales from Detective Comics #93-112, Batman #26-35, and World's Finest Comics #15-22 and includes a foreword by comics historian Michael Eury.

BATMAN: JEKYLL & HYDE (2026 EDITION)

Written by PAUL JENKINS

Art by JAE LEE and SEAN PHILLIPS

Cover by SEAN PHILLIPS

$17.99 US | 144 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-967-7

ON SALE 11/3/26 |

One is a masked hero, the other a horribly scarred criminal. The war between these two men has left them bitter enemies. But for all their differences, there is one thing they share: Like Jekyll and Hyde, they both lead double lives.

BATMAN: THE SILVER AGE OMNIBUS VOL. 2

Written by BILL FINGER, DAVE WOOD, JERRY COLEMAN, and others

Art by SHELDON MOLDOFF, DICK SPRANG, BOB KANE, CHARLES PARIS, and others

Cover by CURT SWAN and STAN KAYE

$100.00 US | 768 pages | 7 1/16″ x 10 7/8″ | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-974-5

ON SALE 12/1/26

The Dynamic Duo swing into more action in this second Silver Age omnibus containing the first appearance of the coldhearted villain, Mr. Zero, who would later be known by a much more chilling nom de guerre: Mr. Freeze! Also debuting in this volume is the interdimensional fanboy Bat-Mite, whose attempts to help Batman only create more chaos!

Collects Batman #117-132 and Detective Comics #258-281 with additional Bat-tales from Adventure Comics #253 and Superman's Girl Friend Lois Lane #6.

DEATHSTROKE BY CHRISTOPHER PRIEST OMNIBUS (2026 EDITION)

Written by CHRISTOPHER PRIEST, BENJAMIN PERCY, DAN ABNETT, and ADAM GLASS

Art by CARLO PAGULAYAN, FERNANDO PASARÍN, LARRY HAMA, JOE BENNETT, and others

Cover by DAVE JOHNSON

$175.00 US | 1392 pages | 7 1/16″ x 10 7/8″ | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-957-8

ON SALE 11/3/26 |

Deathstroke by Christopher Priest Omnibus takes us inside the head of one of DC's most morally complex characters and shows the titular mercenary at his most ruthless and vulnerable moments as he attempts redemption, reaches his mental breaking point, and ultimately learns to embrace what he is. Collects Deathstroke: Rebirth #1, Deathstroke #1-50, Deathstroke Annual #1, DC Holiday Special 2017 #1, Teen Titans #8 and #28-30, Titans #11, and Teen Titans: The Lazarus Contract Special #1.

JUSTICE LEAGUE OF AMERICA: THE BRONZE AGE OMNIBUS VOL. 4

Written by GERRY CONWAY, PAUL LEVITZ, MARV WOLFMAN, and others

Art by GEORGE PÉREZ, DON HECK, RICH BUCKLER, and others

Cover by GEORGE PÉREZ

$125.00 US | 912 pages | 7 1/16″ x 10 7/8″ | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-283-8

ON SALE 11/17/26

This fourth volume of adventures continues Gerry Conway's tenure writing for the world's greatest superheroes. Collects Justice League of America #183-206, tie-in stories from Wonder Woman #291-293, The New Teen Titans #4, The Fury of Firestorm #4, The Flash #289-293, Action Comics #534-535, and the Secret Origin of the Justice League minicomic that was sold exclusively through the Leaf Candy Company!

HAL JORDAN AND THE GREEN LANTERN CORPS BY ROBERT VENDITTI OMNIBUS VOL. 1

Written by ROBERT VENDITTI

Art by RAFA SANDOVAL, ETHAN VAN SCIVER, JESÚS SAÍZ, and others

Cover by RAFA SANDOVAL, JORDI TARRAGONA, and TOMEU MOREY

$100.00 US | 784 pages | 7 1/16″ x 10 7/8″ | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-976-9

ON SALE 12/1/26

It's up to the Green Lanterns to free the universe from the Yellow Lanterns' sinister light. But no sooner does the war end than the Green Lanterns find they must combine their light with their archenemies to police the galaxy together, battling Larfleeze, the Orange Lantern of Avarice, and searching for Saint Walker, the Blue Lantern of Hope.

Collecting Green Lantern: Lost Army Sneak Peek, Green Lantern: Lost Army #1-6, Green Lantern Corps: Edge of Oblivion #1-6, Hal Jordan and the Green Lantern Corps: Rebirth #1, and Hal Jordan and the Green Lantern Corps #1-21.

NEW TEEN TITANS OMNIBUS VOL. 3 (2026 EDITION)

Written by MARV WOLFMAN

Art by GEORGE PÉREZ, RICH BUCKLER, JOSÉ LUIS GARCÍA-LÓPEZ and others

Cover by GEORGE PÉREZ

$100.00 US | 720 pages | 7 1/4″ x 10 7/8″ | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-977-6

ON SALE 12/1/26

Crafted by comics legends Marv Wolfman and George Perez, this all-new super-team featured greater dangers, fiercer emotions, and more tangled relationships than any that had come before. The Titans' celebrated stories have ensured that the names of Starfire, Cyborg, Raven, and the Changeling will be passed down through history alongside those famous aliases employed by Dick Grayson, Donna Troy, and Wally West.

Collects issues #42-58 of the classic series with its third annual and The New Teen Titans (Series 2) #1-9 and includes introductory pieces from Marv Wolfman and George Pérez.

NIGHTWING: YEAR ONE

Written by CHUCK DIXON and SCOTT BEATTY

Art and cover by SCOTT McDANIEL

$17.99 US | 160 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-968-4

ON SALE 11/17/26

Fired by Batman, Dick Grayson is adrift. Unsure of what to do and where to turn, he seeks solace from familiar sources, including the Man of Steel, Superman. Grayson's odyssey clarifies his thinking and gives him direction. Donning a brand-new uniform, he takes a new name and charts a course that makes the Boy Wonder a man! Collects Nightwing #101-106.

WORLD'S FINEST: THE DELUXE EDITION (2026 EDITION)

Written by DAVE GIBBONS

Art by STEVE RUDE and KARL KESEL

Cover by STEVE RUDE

$34.99 US | 176 pages | 7 1/16″ x 10 7/8″ | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-973-8

ON SALE 12/1/26

The worlds of Metropolis and Gotham are about to collide in the deluxe edition of the classic World's Finest, by writer Dave Gibbons and artists Steve Rude and Karl Kesel. This oversize volume also features story and art notes from Gibbons, thumbnails and sketches by Rude, and more!

PREACHER COMPENDIUM ONE

Written by GARTH ENNIS

Art by STEVE DILLON, STEVE PUGH, and others

Cover by GLENN FABRY

$59.99 US | 1040 pages | 6 5/8″ x 10 3/16″ | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-934-9

ON SALE 10/27/26

A masterpiece of violence, depravity, love, and redemption, this Eisner Award-winning series follows an epic quest to track down an absent God and force Him to answer for the sufferings of His creation.

Preacher Compendium One collects Preacher #1-33, Preacher Special: Saint of Killers #1-4, and Preacher Special: Cassidy, Blood and Whiskey #1!

THE WARLORD BY MIKE GRELL OMNIBUS VOL. 2

Written by MIKE GRELL and SHARON WRIGHT

Art by MIKE GRELL, MARK TEXEIRA, DAN JURGENS, and others

Cover by MIKE GRELL

$100.00 US | 744 pages | 7 1/16″ x 10 7/8″ | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-615-7

ON SALE 11/03/26

From the creator behind the groundbreaking Green Arrow: Longbow Hunters Saga comes The Warlord by Mike Grell Omnibus Vol. 2. Collects in original colors and with high-end period-appropriate paper The Warlord #37-71 and The Warlord Annual #1. Featuring a brand-new introduction by Grell and an afterword by Dan Jurgens, along with essays by writer Sharon Wright and editor Laurie Sutton, a treasure trove of original art, and more!

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