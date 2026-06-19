Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: Amazing Spider-Man #1000, john romita jr, Mark Millar, Mark Millar Productions, pepe larraz

Marvel Pulls Amazing Spider-Man #1000 John Romita/Paolo Rivera Cover

Marvel Comics pulls the Amazing Spider-Man #1000 painted cover by John Romita Jr and Paolo Rivera... will the internet shrug it off?

This was one of the main planned covers for Amazing Spider-Man #1000, drawn by John Romita Jr and then painted by Paolo Rivera. It was intended to show Spider-Man from a pedestrian's perspective, looking up and seeing Him being pulled by the elasticity of his webbing at high speed, hit by the G-forces of inertia, momentum, and acceleration, warping his body out of shape.

That is not exactly how it came across. Instead, it was widely mocked for showing Spider-Man, well, shrugging. As if it were "one thousand issues? Really? Who cares?" Bleeding Cool has had it confirmed that the cover has now been pulled by Marvel Comics' editorial, even though it's in the new Marvel catalogue; retailers won't be able to order it. Indeed, John Romita Jr is stepping away from Amazing Spider-Man after #1000 to work on other projects, including those with Mark Millar at his new company, Mark Millar Productions. Instead, they have a new Pepe Larraz cover …

Here's hjow itr's looking so far… Frank Miller and Peach Momoko will be teaming up for the first time to tell a comic book story for the upcoming Amazing Spider-Man #1000. Tears of the Spider-Queen by the pair will see Spider-Man go up against the deadly ninjas of the Hand. Other stories will include Now I Can Rest by Dan Slott and Marcos Martin, which brings readers back to the night that changed Peter Parker's life in a revelatory and heartbreaking story exploring Uncle Ben's death. The Gesture by Brian Michael Bendis and Stuart Immonen teams up Spider-Man and the Avengers against some of Spidey's greatest foes. And then there's Still Standing by Noah Hawley and Patrick Gleason.

While Joe Kelly and Pepe Larraz are telling a main story

I had a lovely chat with Joe Kelly and Pepe Larraz inspired by a moment in the second Spider-Man film when Spider-Man stopped the runaway subway train before it crashed into the city… this time, with Spider-Man fighting the new Ravage, Peter Parker's life flashes before his eyes and a cable car snaps… Joe said, "We were talking about how there's that excellent moment in Sam Raimi's second movie where New Yorkers help Spider-Man. It's such a beautiful moment, and they're just so into it. And so, we were trying to capture that idea. And literally at dinner that night, we're like, what if there was this spirit of New York and that came to life? And we kind of pitched it the next day. It did not fly. And I was glad it did not fly." So… what did??? This did. Fighting a new villain called Ravage. With his life flashing before his eyes…

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #36 (LGY #1000)

JOE KELLY, NOAH HAWLEY, FRANK MILLER, DAN SLOTT,

J.M. DEMATTEIS & BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS & MORE! (W)

PEPE LARRAZ, PATRICK GLEASON, PEACH MOMOKO, MARCOS MARTIN,

JOHN ROMITA JR., STUART IMMONEN & MORE! (A)

Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR. & PAOLO RIVERA • VARIANT COVER BY STUART IMMONEN

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY ED MCGUINNESS • VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

VARIANT COVER BY ERIK LARSEN • VARIANT COVER BY HUMBERTO RAMOS

VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

AMAZING VISIONS VARIANT COVER BY LEE BERMEJO

AMAZING VISIONS VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY LEE BERMEJO

VARIANT COVER BY MARCOS MARTIN • VARIANT COVER BY MARK BAGLEY

VARIANT COVER BY MR GARCIN • WEBHEAD VARIANT COVER BY PATRICK GLEASON

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO • VARIANT COVER BY PEPE LARRAZ

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG • VARIANT COVER BY STEVE DITKO

BLACK AND WHITE VARIANT COVER BY STEVE DITKO

SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY MARVEL STUDIOS VARIANT COVER BY TBA

MARVEL ANIMATION SPIDER-MAN 1967 WRAPAROUND VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

MARVEL TŌKON: FIGHTING SOULS VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

THE BIGGEST ISSUE IN AMAZING SPIDER-HISTORY!

Spider-Man faces his greatest fear and his most frightening new villain in decades…RAVAGE! Plus, some of the greatest creative minds on Earth honor one thousand issues of THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN! NOAH HAWLEY (Alien: Earth, Fargo, LEGION) makes his comic book debut, Frank Miller and Peach Momoko collaborate for the first time, Stuart Immonen and Brian Michael Bendis return to Spider-Man together, and some of the best ASM creators return to the title!

104 PGS./Rated T …$9.99

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