Infinite-Realities Comic, The Tessellation, Breaks Format Wide Open

Mike Phillips, producer Grant Morrison: Talking with Gods, She Makes Comics, and The Image Revolution and co-creator of comic Necropolitan, has launched a Kickstarter campaign for his new infinite-realities series The Tessellation. He writes;

The elevator pitch: it's Sliding Doors meets The Game and Counterpart in the multiverse.

Ever wonder about the paths you didn't take in life? About what could have been? What if the multiverse is real and every choice you didn't make actually did happen in another reality? Infinite choices you could have made actually were chosen by infinite alternate you's. The Tessellation is a series about all realities, side-by-side.

The series will focus not only on the mundane choices we make – like the hundreds of split-second decisions that occur every time we get behind the wheel – it will also focus on bombastic ideas, like "What does war between alternate realities look like?"

Issue #1 plays with this infinite-realities conceit and takes it a step farther: What if you could visit these other realities? Where would you go? To one where you're a millionaire? To some post-apocalyptic wasteland? Maybe spy on yourself in a reality where your life has imploded? The rabbit hole is deep, and it beckons…

What's more, the issue's four stories are all told on the same page, in rows, throughout the issue. Read the first "reality row" and then loop back to the beginning and read a different row/story. Or absorb each page like a typical comic. Totally up to you!

Some of the rewards are:

The Tessellation #1 in digital and physical versions.

#1 in digital and physical versions. Behind the Scenes: Get digital copies of the script and B&W version of issue #1.

Fave Early-Bird Reward: Get the entire Martian Lit comics library in digital. (That's over 1,000 pages of comics for just $50!)

Art Commission A: The series artist will draw / mail to you the Martian Lit character of your choice.

Art Commission B: The series artist will draw / mail to you the pop-culture character of your choice.

Art Commission C: Tell us three alternate-reality personas for yourself (doctor, astronaut, gangster, Olympian, chef, whatever), and the artist will use photo reference to draw / mail to you a landscape-format, single-page triptych of these keeps you in action!

A Tessellation Story Starring You!: Tell us about a decision in your life that could have led to different possibilities, and we'll produce a 4-page comics story and send it to you in digital. In other words, think of any wild fork-in-the-road you want, and we will write and draw a future The Tessellation story of you having this adventure.

Again, The Tessellation #1's Kickstarter campaign can be found here. See you 'round the multiverse!