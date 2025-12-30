InkyPen, Digital Comics Subscription On Steam, Declares Bankruptcy

Posted in: Comics, Dark Horse Comics, Dynamite, IDW, Mad Cave Studios, Titan, Valiant | Tagged: inkypen, Steam, switch

InkyPen, the digital comics subscription service available on Steam and Nintendo Switch, declares bankruptcy

InkyPen is a comic book all-you-can-eat subscription service best known for being available on the Nintendo Switch since 2018, with comics from Valiant, Dynamite, IDW, Titan, Humanoids, Archie, Studio Foglio, Dark Horse, Andrews McMeel Universal, Papercutz, Daniel Lieske, Zilo, Twisted Comics, Ubisoft, Soaring Penguin, Snowcastle and more. In November, Inkypen made itself available on the PC and Mac gaming system Steam, kicking off with the official Black Mirror graphic novel adaptation of USS Callister. However, it seems that, just before Christmas, InkyPen declared bankruptcy. They posted the following;

"We have some unfortunate news to share with you today. InkyPen has filed for bankruptcy, and the business and its operations will cease immediately. We apologize for this sudden event. There were events that happened throughout the year that created an impossible situation for us to continue, despite our best efforts. Due to bankruptcy we are required by law to immediately suspend our servers and publically available software.

"The InkyPen servers will shut down by end of business on Friday the 19th of December. The InkyPen app on Steam will be removed by Valve. If you have installed InkyPen previously, the app will most likely be available in your Steam Library after removal, however it will not function correctly since the servers are unavailable. If you want to remove the InkyPen app permanently from your library, please contact Steam Support. If you have an InkyPen subscription, the subscription will be automatically canceled by us, and it will no longer be possible to subscribe to InkyPen or renew an existing subscription on any platform InkyPen is available. If you have any issues with the subscription after our automatic cancellation, either contact your bank or Steam Support for assistance. Once your subscription on Steam has been canceled, you should receive a "Subscription Canceled" email from InkyPen. You can also check that the subscription has been canceled on Steam in your Account Details"