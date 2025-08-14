Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: black mirror, inkypen, Steam

Comics Come To Steam Platform With InkyPen, Starting With Black Mirror

Comics come to the Steam gaming platform with InkyPen, starting with Black Mirror from Twisted Comics

Article Summary InkyPen launches on Steam, bringing comic book reading to over 150 million gamers worldwide.

First up is an exclusive preview of the Black Mirror: USS Callister graphic novel by Twisted Comics.

Partnership marks a move to feature graphic novels on major gaming platforms like Steam and PC.

Gamers can expect related comics, with Black Mirror: San Junipero likely following on Steam soon.

InkyPen, a comic book all-you-can-eat subscription service best known for being available on the Nintendo Switch, though not on the Switch 2, will now be available on the PC and Mac gaming system Steam. The new reading platform on Steam will also give comic books a new 150 million audience, and the tie-up between gaming and comic book reading may be easier going forward. Hopefully, Dark Horse and Titan Comics are paying attention.

But rather than those publishers, Inkypen will begin with a sneak peek of the first 20 pages of the upcoming official Black Mirror graphic novel adaptation of USS Callister, written by Charlie Brooker and published by Twisted Comics, and the first title to launch on InkyPen on Steam.

The exclusive preview, scripted by Neil Gibson and Silvano Beltramo, marks the launch of Black Mirror Comics and begins a long-term partnership with InkyPen, which will see the graphic novels featured on gaming platforms. Twisted Comics is also launching the series on Kickstarter with exclusives, rarities, and the first chance to own the graphic novel featuring a brand new cover by Black Mirror artist Butcher Billy.

So, who else will join Twisted Comics next? There are an awful lot of gamers on Steam who might be inclined to read a linked or themed comic or two while they wait for the latest update on whatever they were planning on downloading to play that day. And certainly expect Black Mirror: San Junipero to follow.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!