Inside The World Of Raina Telgemeier Memoir Gets A 200,000 Print Run

The book blends memoir and showcase, drawing from a celebrated 2023 exhibit at Ohio State University.

Features rare artwork, interviews, and behind-the-scenes stories from the creator of Smile and Sisters.

Explores Telgemeier's journey as a top graphic novelist and the impact of her beloved graphic novels.

Facing Feelings: Inside The World of Raina Telgemeier by one of the world's best-selling comic book creators, Raina Telgemeier, is to be published by Scholastic/Graphix on the 21st of October, has set a print run of 200,000 copies. It's kind of a clip show of her many best-selling graphic novels, used to talk about her life and her inspirations, as well as the reaction they have had from her readers. The closest she has created to a memoir, outside of her standard graphic novels, the book is based on an exhibit of her work at The Ohio State University's Billy Ireland Cartoon Library & Museum back in 2o23, a mix of text, artwork, and comics, across 240 pages.

Facing Feelings: Inside the World of Raina Telgemeier Hardcover – October 21, 2025 by Raina Telgemeier

Spend an afternoon with Raina as she shares her artwork and tells stories about a range of topics spanning from her childhood to the creation of her graphic novels Smile, Sisters, Guts, Drama, and Ghosts! Raina Telgemeier is the #1 New York Times bestselling, multiple Eisner Award-winning cartoonist who has been at the forefront of today's middle-grade graphic novel boom and has published several beloved books that are widely regarded as modern classics. The idea to create FacingFeelings was born from an exhibition featuring Raina's work that was shown at The Ohio State University's Billy Ireland Cartoon Library & Museum. This book explores how Raina developed into a legendary cartoonist, looks at the artists who influenced her work, and considers why her art resonates so strongly with readers of all ages. Rare artwork, an interview, special commentary from Raina, and more are included!

