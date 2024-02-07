Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: fall of x, orchis, xspoilers

Invasion, Insurrection & Kissing in Today's X-Men Comics (XSpoilers)

This week sees the publication of X-Men #31 and X-Men Unlimited Infinity Comic #125. And war is coming... I know the feeling.

This week sees the publication of X-Men #31 and X-Men Unlimited Infinity Comic #125. War is coming. An invasion of Earth by the Arakkii and Krakoan mutants Mars to depose Orchis. That's the attempt anyway.

As Nightcrawler gets a rematch with a certain Nimrod. Remember….

But that was some time ago. Because the X-Men are busy doing all the prep work. Even as Talon and Synch deal with the former's death being held at bay by the latter.

While in X-Men Unlimited, Betsy Braddock catched up with other issues, regardig Orchis' kidnapping of mutants for their own use.

With Emma Frost in Manhattan appointed as invasion co-ordinator…

While in Britain, Betsy Braddock is going up against another power associated with Orchis.

In Manhattan, the entire DNA of humanity is being hacked to remove the kill switches that Orchis placed in them, which might stop any such invasion even being attempted.

And Betsy Braddock is off to take down November 10 Downing Street. Usually that sort of thing is called insurrection.

But amongst all of the war, there is love. We see the moment, before current Spider-Man comic books that Typhoid Mary is reunited with Wilson Fisk, The Kingpin.

After being away in the Realm Of X… and a certain moment back in November may be of relevance…

Though Typhoid Mary does have a fairly unique excuse…

And Wilson Fisk doesn't want to know.

Not the only mujtant kissing reuinion this week though.

But none quite as long as Talon and Synch, who spent certuries together in The Vault…

And it's time to bring in Polaris, who was last seen cathering the cosmic troops over with Broo in the Fall Of The House Of X…

X-Men Unlimited Infinity Comic (2021) #125

Published: February 05, 2024

Writer: Steve Orlando, Steve Foxe, Nick Roche, Yen Nitro and Travis Lanham

X-MEN #31

MARVEL COMICS

NOV230664

(W) Gerry Duggan (A) Phil Noto (CA) Joshua Cassara

THE ULTIMATE MUTANT HUNTER! The X-Men lived in fear of Nimrod's creation, and now it's clear why! The ultimate weapon of mutant extinction is ever-adapting, ever-evolving, with only one goal – DEATH TO MUTANTKIND! Rated T+In Shops: Feb 07, 2024 SRP: $3.99

