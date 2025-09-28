Posted in: Comics, Image | Tagged: Energon Universe, gi joe, Invbincible, NYCC, skybound, transformers, Void rivals

Invincible VS Energon Universe With Skybound At New York Comic Con

Article Summary Skybound brings Invincible Season 4 teases and exclusive cast panel to New York Comic Con

First public hands-on gameplay of Invincible VS fighting game at the OS NYC barcade takeover

Energon Universe panel reveals big updates for Transformers, GI Joe, Void Rivals, and MASK

Energon Universe creators host major Midtown Comics Times Square signing with all-star talent

Skybound Entertainment's plans for New York Comic Con include an Invincible Season 4 panel with first look teases, as well as the first chance for the public to play the upcoming fighting game Invincible VS in a barcade takeover experience. As well as a glimpse into a new era of the Energon Universe line that includes Transformers, GI Joe, Void Rivals, MASK, as well as their third annual Midtown Comics Times Square signing event.

Probably the Best Invincible Panel in the History of Invincible Panels

Friday, October 10 from 5:30pm – 6:30pm | Javits Center Empire Stage

Join Emmy-Award winner Steven Yeun, Gillian Jacobs, co-creator, co-showrunner, executive producer Robert Kirkman, and members of the star-studded voice cast for exclusive conversation filled with Season 4 teases, behind-the-scenes insights, and surprises Invincible fans won't want to miss. Has Invincible recovered from the fight with Conquest? Will things ever be the same with Eve? Will there be more Omni-Man in Season 4? Where is Season 5, William? All questions that may or may not be answered!

Saturday, October 11 from 1:15pm – 2:15pm | Javits Center Room 406.1

The worlds of TRANSFORMERS, G.I. JOE, and Void Rivals change forever – and this is THE panel to get all the details! Join superstars Robert Kirkman, Joshua Williamson, Tom Reilly, Jorge Corona, Conor Hughes, and more for all-new Energon Universe revelations…and a special surprise giveaway for fans. Moderated by Skybound Executive Editor Ben Abernathy.

Friday, October 10 beginning at 3:00pm | OS NYC (50 Bowery, New York, NY 10013)

For the first time ever, Invincible VS, the upcoming 3v3 tag fighting game set in the Invincible universe, will be playable to the public. Fans can stop by, drink Voodoo Ranger beer, and go hands-on with an all-new Invincible VS character, in addition to the roster of playable characters already announced by Skybound's first in-house game studio, Quarter Up.

Friday, October 10 from 7:00pm – 9:00pm

Midtown Comics Signing,Times Square, 200 W 40th Street (corner of 7th Avenue) New York, NY 10018

Join the all-star lineup of creative talent Joshua Williamson (Writer, G.I. JOE, Duke, Cobra Commander), Tom Reilly (Artist, G.I. JOE, Duke), Jorge Corona (Artist, TRANSFORMERS), Andrea Milana (Artist, G.I. JOE, Cobra Commander), Andrei Bressan (Artist, Void Rivals), Conor Hughes (Artist, Void Rivals) and more for the third annual Energon Universe group signing at the iconic Midtown Comics Times Square.

