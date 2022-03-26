Iron Fist #2 Preview: The Grass is Always Greener

Mei Min likes the world outside Kun Lun better because of the internet in this preview of Iron Fist #2… but has she been on Twitter? Or Bleeding Cool, for that matter! It might cause her to change her mind. Check out the preview below.

Iron Fist #2

by Alyssa Wong & Michael Yg, cover by Leinil Yu

THE HUNT IS ON! As the NEW IRON FIST adjusts to his role, he struggles to handle the WARRING SOURCES of his power! Can he find balance before they consume him? The answers he seeks may lie at the heart of K'UN-LUN – with the PAST IRON FISTS! Meanwhile, DANNY RAND'S hunt for the Mysterious Iron Fist heats up! In order to catch him, Danny will have to cash in a favor…from an old friend!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.17"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Mar 30, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620237900211

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620237900221 – IRON FIST 2 CHEUNG VARIANT – $3.99 US

