Iron Maiden Creates A Piece Of Mind Graphic Novel With Z2 Comics

Released in 1983, Piece Of Mind was Iron Maiden's first album to enter the American Billboard Top 20, peaking at #14, achieving RIAA platinum certification in the US. This autumn, the band whose rise from London's East End to rock'n'roll stardom are turning that album into a graphic novel, Iron Maiden: Piece Of Mind with Z2 Comics and launching it on the 21st of November, which happens to be my birthday. How nice of them.

"When the idea of a Piece of Mind 40th Anniversary graphic novel first came up, I felt it was the perfect medium to expand outside the confines of the songs and to create new storylines and new dimensions through short-form narrative and imagery. With 'Revelations,' it allowed me to add more layers and dimensions to the lyrics and add a new twist. Equally as exciting was bringing together some of the top writers and illustrators in the industry who are all actual fans of the band, to add their own creative ideas inspired by the songs, Eddie, and the album itself. Z2 did a tremendous job in pulling this all together to create more than just a graphic novel, it's what I consider a work of art" says Bruce Dickinson. Dickinson is also working on The Mandrake Project comic scripted by Tony Lee and drawn by Staz Johnson published by Z2 Comics.

Iron Maiden: Piece of Mind features original stories for each of the nine album tracks including Where Eagles Dare written by Steven Grant, Revelations by Bruce Dickinson with Tony Lee and illustrated by Damien Worm; Flight of Icarus by Ivan Brandon illustrated by Francesco Dossena, Die With Your Boots On by Sacha Gervasi with art by Christian Rosado, The Trooper by Antony Johnston illustrated by Staz Johnson, Still Life by Leah Moore & John Reppion painted by John Pearson, Quest for Fire from Brian Posehn with art by Michael Avon Oeming, Sun and Steel by Chris Roberson with art by Danijel Žeželj, and To Tame a Land, written and illustrated by Alison Sampson. In addition, between each story, the book contains original pieces of art by illustrators, including Montos, Ghoulish Gary, Steve Chanks, Jan Meininghaus, Kyle Hotz, Jay Geldhof, Darin Hazmat, Travis Knight, Akirant and Na.

"Piece Of Mind, the source of 'Where Eagles Dare,' is the album where I'd say the group really became Iron Maiden, and it's great to be able to pay homage to their inspired musical vision with my first war comic." – Steven Grant

"'Still Life' has always been one of John's favourite Maiden tracks, not least because of its fabled connection to the work of legendary Liverpool horror writer Ramsey Campbell. We were both delighted to have the opportunity to further muddy those waters with our contribution to this anthology." – Leah Moore & John Reppion

"Growing up in the 1980s New Jersey suburbs, Iron Maiden was part of the local soundscape and Eddie was on every jean jacket!" – Michael Avon Oeming

"My first time hearing Iron Maiden was when I was about eleven years old in the late 90's. And it was thanks to one of my best friends. He showed me the live version of 'Hallowed Be Thy Name' included in 'Live After Death,' and I fell in love. Right after that I devoured the whole discography!" – Damien Worm

"The road to working with Iron Maiden began over 40 years ago for the Z2 staff, on both our turntables and in our sketchbooks. Iron Maiden's impact on art, music and culture is immeasurable and to get a chance to celebrate the legend and the lore of Piece of Mind with the band and management is an honor we don't take lightly," says Josh Bernstein, President of Z2. "I hope fans enjoy what has become an incredible global love letter to Iron Maiden."

Editor Rantz Hoseley put the project in context "If you had told me when I snuck out of the house at 16 to see the Piece of Mind tour in Spokane, that 40 years later I'd be working on this tribute… and getting a story from Bruce Dickinson to boot?! Well, that's one of those rare and precious moments in your creative career where you literally crash up against your youthful dreams coming true. Being entrusted by Maiden to edit this book has been the honor and privilege of a lifetime."

Opening with an introduction titled "Piece of Mind at 40" by manager Rod Smallwood, this book contains comics, art, and testimonials from writers, artists, actors and musicians. The Oversized Deluxe and Asylum Editions of Iron Maiden: Piece Of Mind are encased in an asylum clamshell with locking mechanism with their mascot Eddie trapped behind the die cut bars on the asylum doors. When they opeb the book, Eddie, breaks free of his chains and straitjacket. Testimonials contained within, including Simon Gallup, Matt Bellamy, Chris Jericho, Josh Barnett, Chuck D, Jonas Akerlund, and Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian.

Iron Maiden: Piece of Mind, collectors will have five variants available to purchase, including: The Trooper cover by Wanted co-creator J.G. Jones, Asylum Edition with cover by Jason Edmiston, Die With Your Boots On cover by UK Iron Maiden illustrator Dan Mumford, and The Flight of the Icarus cover by Martin Simmonds with an additional The Trooper Cutaway cover by poster artist Travis Knight.

The standard edition graphic novel (HC) with cover art by Dan Mumford ($40).

The FLIGHT OF ICARUS Edition featuring the standard edition graphic novel (HC) with cover art by Martin Simmonds – limited to only 3,000 copies and exclusive to Independent Comic Shops ($40).

THE TROOPER Edition featuring the standard edition graphic novel (HC) with cover art by J.G. Jones – limited to 500 copies and exclusive to Project M/Revolver Magazine ($40).

THE TROOPER Cutaway Edition featuring the standard edition graphic novel (HC) with cover art by Travis Knight – limited to 666 copies and exclusive to Rockabilia.com ($40).

DELUXE Edition including the oversized graphic novel (HC) w/bonus pages and a POP-UP insert featuring cover art by Jason Edmiston encased in the Piece of Mind Asylum Clamshell box with locking Cell Door Action and three (3) Piece of Mind Art Prints Triptych set by Hydro 74, ($150.00) – website only.

And for the true collector, Z2 offers the THE ASYLUM Edition which includes the oversized graphic novel w/bonus pages and a POP-UP insert featuring cover art by Jason Edmiston, encased in the Piece of Mind Asylum Clamshell box with locking Cell Door Action, three (3) Piece of Mind Art Prints Triptych set by Hydro 74, one (1) 1983 Piece of Mind replica concert ticket, one (1) Die With Your Boots On Art Print, signed and numbered by Dan Mumford (only available to the first 500 orders), four (4) Iron Maiden Collectors Cards in a display case featuring the works of Dan Mumford, Jason Edmiston, J.G. Jones, and Martin Simmonds ($300.00). Additionally, The Asylum Edition includes one (1) Eddie Asylum Model Kit, which will be shipped separately.

