Bruce Dickinson's Mandrake Comic With Tony Lee & Staz Johnson for 2024

The Mandrake Project is a new comic book project, created by Bruce Dickinson, scripted by Tony Lee and drawn by Staz Johnson published by Z2.

The comic is tied to Dickinson's solo album, tour dates, and described as a dark adult story of power and identity.

An eight-page comic prequel, "Afterglow Of Ragnarok" is included with Dickinson’s single of the same name.

Bruce Dickinson will reveal more about "The Mandrake Project" at CCXP23 in Brazil on November 20th.

The Mandrake Project is a new comic book project, created by Bruce Dickinson, lead vocalist of Iron Maiden, scripted by Tony Lee and drawn by Staz Johnson. It will be published by Z2 Comics in twelve episodes, collected into three graphic novels, in 2024, and is described as "a dark, adult story of power, abuse and a struggle for identity, set against the backdrop of scientific and occult genius." It will tie in with Dickinson's upcoming solo album and Latin American/European tour dates, also known as Bruce Dickinson's The Mandrake Project. Tony Lee writes "You know what? It's an insane feeling when Iron Maiden's actual website announces I'm doing a 12-part series with Bruce Dickinson… This has been a really hard thing to keep secret! Suffice to say, this is a hell of a project, and currently the ONLY work for hire writing I'm concentrating on!"

An eight-page comic prequel to The Mandrake Project, entitled Afterglow Of Ragnarok, is included within the vinyl 7" single booklet which accompanies the single of the same name and sets the scene for the story to come. The 7" single also features Dickinson's original solo demo version of the song 'If Eternity Should Fail', which first appeared on Iron Maiden's album The Book Of Souls in 2015. You can pre-order here.

The first single to be taken from it will be 'Afterglow of Ragnarok', a dramatic and epic track that introduces the world not just to the music of the album but to the compelling narrative that forms the basis of The Mandrake Project.

"It was important to set the tone of the project with this track," Dickinson explains. "As befitting its title, it's a heavy song and there's a great big riff driving it…but there's also a real melody in the chorus that displays the light and shade that the rest of the album brings… and just wait until you see the video!"

More details regarding The Mandrake Project will be revealed when Bruce Dickinson appears as the keynote speaker on the opening day of CCXP23 in Brazil on the 20th of November.

