Iron Man/X-Men Crossover From Gerry Duggan For Free Comic Book Day

In Iron Man #25, Bleeding Cool noted what appeared to be an upcoming Iron Man/X-Men crossover.

There was then evidence of it in the new Incredible Iron Man #1.

Now it is confirmed. And Feilong has bought Stark Enterprises and is going to use it to build Sentinels.

"Stark Industries is pursuing a new venture—the extermination of mutants! New mutant-hunting sentinels upgraded with Stark technology will emerge and make their first moves against mutantkind in the pages of Gerry Duggan and Juan Frigeri's current run of INVINCIBLE IRON MAN! Last week's debut issue saw Tony Stark hitting rock bottom after losing everything—including his own company. Feilong, the mutant-hating industrialist from Duggan's X-MEN, is now in control of Stark Unlimited's incredible resources and plans to use them in Orchis' vicious war against mutants. In the months ahead, this will cause the trajectory of Iron Man's super hero career to change radically and in the process, he'll evolve into one of mutantkind's staunchest allies. The X-Men will need his genius intellect more than ever as Krakoa braces itself for THE FALL OF X! The upcoming story arc is set to upend mutantkind's current status quo, and INVINCIBLE IRON MAN will play a key role…" And apparently the Stark Sentinels will be leading the Free Comic Book Day 2023: Avengers/X-Men #1 on the 6th of May 2023."

FCBD 2023 AVENGERS X-MEN #1

MARVEL COMICS

DEC220014

This issue features a pair of all-new stories that set the stage for the next evolution in mutant adventures, FALL OF X, and introduces an uncanny new lineup for a new team book launching next year. PLUS: a preview of Jonathan Hickman and Valerio Schiti's upcoming mystery project. Exclusive Original Material Rating: TeenIn Shops: Mar 15, 2023 INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #4

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • JUAN FRIGERI (A) • Cover by KAEL NGU

GENIUS, BILLIONAIRE, PLAYBOY…MADMAN?!

• Tony Stark has met his dark counterpart, and his name is Feilong!

• This mutant-hating industrialist is the new owner of Stark Unlimited, and that includes all of Tony's tech!

• Can a furious Tony keep his cool, or will vengeance get the better of him?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99