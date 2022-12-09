Who Does Tony Stark Kill in Incredible Iron Man #1?

At the end of Iron Man #25, we noted some teased for what the new Gerry Duggan & Juan Frigeri will be bringing to the character with their new Invincible Iron Man series beginning this month.

We had someone trying to kill Tony Stark, but also he is being defended against something in court by Jennifer Walters, the She-Hulk. Both Amazing Spider-Man and Fantastic Four have featured stories in which the lead characters have done something very bad, that others cannot forgive them for, but the nature of what it is, has been kept hidden from the reader. And it looked like Tony Stark was going to join them…

Suspected of being a murderer, according to that graffiti, with the sins of the father, and the return of the Armor Wars suit of the Stark/Stane battles, just ahead of the upcoming Armor Wars TV show.

As well as an X-Men crossover with… Hope?

Comic Book has now run a preview of that first issue out next week and are suggesting that it will all be about Tony Stark's death. "Instead of occupying a fancy mansion or Avengers Tower, Tony Stark is regulated to a workshop in the basement of his brownstone. The working quarters aren't the best, but Tony is still tinkering with a lone Iron Man armor (The Mark 70). In the background is an arc reactor that begins buzzing…"

"…and when Tony takes a look back at it, an explosion takes out the entire brownstone. Amid the rubble are broken family photos from the other residents, a dismantled piece of Iron Man faceplate, and a motionless hand sticking out of the rubble with blood dripping from it…"

"…We're supposed to believe that hand belongs to Tony Stark, but since it has a watch on its wrist – and Tony was never shown to be wearing a hand – it probably belongs to one of his neighbors, who is now dead."

Indeed, especially since a) he has to go to trial and b) is in all the following solicitations. But is blowing up a building the thing Tony did that gets him in the courts and vilified as a murderer? Who in that building died? Are we going to get a storyline looking at corporate responsibility with Tony Stark targeted for running such dangerous experiments with weapons of mass destruction in a residential area?

INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #1

MARVEL COMICS

OCT220792

(W) Gerry Duggan (A) Juan Frigeri (CA) Kael Ngu

IT ALL ENDS!

Tony Stark, the genius-billionaire-playboy-philanthropist, has lost it all: his wealth?his fame?his friends. But Stark doesn't realize he still has so much more to lose, especially when the assassins start to come for him! It's the beginning of the end, as the Golden Avenger must fight for his life and find out what it really means to hit rock bottom. Join Gerry Duggan (X-MEN) and Juan Frigeri (AVENGERS) as they take Iron Man to the darkest corners of the Marvel Universe yet!

Rated T+In Shops: Dec 14, 2022 SRP: $4.99

INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #2

MARVEL COMICS

NOV220781

(W) Gerry Duggan (A) Juan Frigeri (CA) Kael Ngu

IRON MAN VS. IRONHEART! The assassination attempts on Tony's life continue as a familiar foe returns to take him down. It'll be up to Iron Man and Ironheart to stop him?but what secret is Riri Williams harboring from Tony? And will this change their relationship forever?In Shops: Jan 18, 2023

SRP: $3.99

INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #3

MARVEL COMICS

NOV220969

(W) Gerry Duggan (A) Juan Frigeri (CA) Karl Ngu

TONY STARK BREAKS BAD!

No one is safe around Tony Stark! A close friend is dead, and the culprit looks to be Tony himself! But who is the real murderer? And why are they trying to frame Iron Man? All this, plus-a new armor for War Machine!

Rated T+ In Shops: Feb 15, 2023 SRP: $3.99