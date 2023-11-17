Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: fcbd, free comic book day, gail simone

Is Gail Simone The New X-Men Writer At Marvel?

Gail Simone and David Marquez are creators on the X-Men comic for Free Comic Book Day, which will tease the X-Men books for 2024.

Article Summary Gail Simone could be steering the X-Men series post-Krakoa era.

Free Comic Book Day 2024 teases the crossover event Blood Hunt.

David Marquez joins Simone on X-Men, hinting at a fresh creative team.

Jubilee's story evolves, suggesting challenges for mutantkind's future.

Marvel Comics released more information about their upcoming Free Comic Book Day titles for 2024. Four books, for the Avengers/Blade event Blood Hunt, Marvel's Voices, Star Wars, Spider-Man, Ultimate Universe and X-Men.

The Blood Hunt/X-Men book promises "exciting lead-ins to Marvel's next crossover event Blood Hunt, the X-Men's post-Krakoa era" saying reaers can "First, witness the overture to this summer's major crossover event starring the Avengers – BLOOD HUNT! And then get a glimpse of the future of mutant-kind as Jubilee learns that you cannot go home again!" And credited to writers Jed MacKay and Gail Simone, and artists Sara Pichelli and David Marquez.

This means that Gail Simone and David Marquez will be on the X-Men half of the comic. And suggests that, with Tom Brevoort taking over the X-Men editorially, as the Krakoan Age comes to an end after five years, Gail Simone may be the writer of X-Men going forward. How long before it's canon that Cyclops' optic blasts are hot?

FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2024: BLOOD HUNT/X-MEN #1

Written by JED MacKAY & GAIL SIMONE

Art by SARA PICHELLI & DAVID MARQUEZ

Cover by KAEL NGU

Time once again for a shot of all-new Marvel goodness, absolutely free! First, witness the overture to this summer's major crossover event starring the Avengers – BLOOD HUNT! And then get a glimpse of the future of mutantkind as Jubilee learns that you cannot go home again!

FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2024: SPIDER-MAN & THE ULTIMATE UNIVERSE #1

Written by ZEB WELLS & DENIZ CAMP

Art by RYAN STEGMAN & JUAN FRIGERI

Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

Just weeks ahead of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #50, get the first taste of THE RETURN OF THE GOBLIN! Plus, prepare for the next evolutionary step of the Ultimate Universe as a powerful new hero debuts! But it doesn't end there! Oh no, there are some surprises up our sleeve on this one!

FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2024: MARVEL'S VOICES #1

Written by NIKESH SHUKLA & MORE

Art by TADAM GYADU & MORE

Cover by ANAND RAMCHERON

CELEBRATING A YEAR OF MARVEL'S VOICES WITH A BRAND-NEW STORY STARRING SPIDER-MAN INDIA!

Discover the legacy of the last Black Panther! Join Web-Weaver in hot pursuit of a thief in NYC! Jam out with Spider-Gwen! And see the world of the X-Men through a whole new lens. All this and more awaits in a special edition of MARVEL'S VOICES! Plus, return to Earth-50101 – the home of Pavitr Prabhakar, Spider-Man of Mumbai – for a new pulse-pounding adventure by celebrated writer Nikesh Shukla and artist Tadam Gyadu!

FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2024: STAR WARS/DARTH VADER #1

Written by CHARLES SOULE & GREG PAK

Penciled by IBRIAM ROBERSON & RAMON ROSANAS

Cover by PHIL NOTO

Are there Rebel survivors stranded on Hoth? Luke Skywalker, Leia Organa, Lando Calrissian, and Chewbacca mount a dangerous rescue mission to Echo Base! Lightsabers! Blasters! Snowtroopers! All-out action amongst the wreckage of AT-AT walkers, Rebel airspeeders and frozen weapons of mass destruction!

Darth Vader employes a surprise character from the past to help him find Luke Skywalker. But Sabé, former handmaiden of Padmé Amidala is also on a quest for the son of Vader. Having worked for him as an Imperial Commander, Sabé has enough resources to cause chaos for anyone who stands in her path. How will this affect the Dark Lord's plans to remove Palpatine from power?

FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2024: SPIDEY & HIS AMAZING FRIENDS #1

SWING INTO ADVENTURE WITH SPIDEY!

Spidey, Ghost-Spider, and Miles will face off against Green Goblin, Doc Ock and more in this spectacular special. Filled with easy-to-read comic stories based on the hit Disney Junior show, this book is perfect for the youngest readers aged 5-7. Young fans will even be able to test their wall-crawling skills with thrilling interactive activity pages! Kids will love this not-to-be-missed comic: the perfect primer for the newest generation of Spider-Fans!

