Is Karma About to Make a Hasty Decision in New Mutants #18? [Preview]

In Marvel Comics, death is meaningless. And that's especially true for the X-Men now that they can literally resurrect any mutant at any time. And for Karma, that could be a way out of being psychically merged with her twin brother, Tran. If they can both be resurrected, they can come back as two separate people. But for that to happen, Karma will have to die in the crucible. In this preview of New Mutants #18, in stores from Marvel Comics next week, it appears to be a risk she finds worth taking. If nothing else, maybe we're finally getting something close to an ending to New Mutants: Dead Souls!

But the solicit for this issue teases bigger problems for the titular New Mutants. How wrong could their mentoring of the latest class of young mutants on Krakoa go? You've read comics before, right? It can go pretty bad. Especially if some of those mutants have been getting extra-curricular tutoring from the Shadow King. Check out the preview of New Mutants #18 below and look for the issue in stores on Wednesday.