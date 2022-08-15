Is Star Wars Bounty Hunters Cancelled From September?

Star Wars Bounty Hunters is the comic book series published by Marvel Comics, licensed from LucasFilm through joint parent company Disney. Following bounty hunters Valance and Bossk in the Star Wars Universe, occasionally crossing laser rifles with Boba Fett and Nakano Lash, as well as Dengar and T'onga, Tasu Leech joining in, basically anyone who seems to be around at the time and fancies putting a bounty on someone's head.

But it looks like all good things must come to an end, and Star Wars Bounty Hunters' twenty-seventh issue is up for Final Cut Off today – but it seems there are no subsequent solicitations for future issues, or a replacement. Is it time to say goodbye to the bounty hunters? The final issue (so far) is out on the 14th of September, but there is no official confirmation that it is the last. The previous issue had a "To Be Continued" rather than "To Be Concluded" and the Next Issue blurb has no finality to it… but Marvel Comics does love a stealth cancellation. Why get bad publicity from announcing a comic book is canned in advance, when you can just let fans find out on the day?

STAR WARS BOUNTY HUNTERS #27

MARVEL COMICS

JUL220932

(W) Sacks, Ethan (A) Paolo Villanelli (CA) Giuseppe Camuncoli

A DEADLY MISSION ON THE EDGE OF A BLACK HOLE!

Desperate for credits, T'onga and the bounty hunters take a dangerous job for the Pykes But is Tasu Leech ready to take on…the Kanjiklub? And Valance makes a decision that will change everything? In Shops: Sep 14, 2022 SRP: $3.99

STAR WARS BOUNTY HUNTERS #26

MARVEL COMICS

JUN221063

(W) Sacks, Ethan (A) Paolo Villanelli (CA) Giuseppe Camuncoli

THE SHOCKING ENDING TO THE BOUNTY HUNTERS' RAID ON THE VERMILLION!

• T'onga must face Crimson Dawn on her own to save the girl she seeks.

• Meanwhile, one of her crew may not survive Vukorah's deadly revenge.

• And Dengar may finally be getting exactly what he deserves.

RATED TIn Shops: Aug 10, 2022 SRP: $3.99