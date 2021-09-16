Is The New Captain Krakoa… Actually Dr Stasis From X-Men #1 and #2?

The new Marvel December solicitations are out, and they promise a brand new superhero character for December's X-Men #6, Captain Krakoa. A patriotic Marvel hero for this nation-state of mutants, just as Captain America and Captain Britain. And whoever this white handsome fellow is, he seems to be sprouting a little Krakoan flora.

But does he come from Krakoa? Or does he come from New Jersey? Because in previous issues of X-Men, we have met a Dr Stasis, doing some very dodgy experimentation of live subjects before destroying them. And, as Hamilton fans know, everything's legal in New Jersey.

With Dr Stasis looking for some kind of immortality.

And finding ways, creating new bodies, in which he might prosper.

While noting that the Krakoan mutants seem to have it sewn up.

It has been noted that the Resurrection Protocols of Krakoa, in which mutants are backed up and revived if they die, are a secret from the rest of the world. Even if some are a little loose-lipped in Arakko bars. And Dr Stasis, certainly does have a bizarre home life.

As he places his armour down, and lives a suburban dream… but one that he quickly disposes of if the details aren't right, and shows a propensity for Dr Moreau creation from a Bornean tiger…

Bornan… could that be, as in, "Born And Bred"? And the autopsy reports are of the mutants' first assault on the Orchis sun-station, revealing that Dr Stasis is in contact with Orchis.

But his own position is as Chairman of the Oblivion Institute. Never a great name for a company if you want to instill confidence, right? So is Captain Krakoa the new look for Dr Stasis? Or am I reading too much into a helmet here?

X-MEN #6

WHATEVER HAPPENED TO CAPTAIN KRAKOA? There's a new hero on the X-Men. Who is he? Why is here? And why does Cyclops not want him on the team?

