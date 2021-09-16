Is The New Captain Krakoa… Actually Dr Stasis From X-Men #1 and #2?

The new Marvel December solicitations are out, and they promise a brand new superhero character for December's X-Men #6, Captain Krakoa. A patriotic Marvel hero for this nation-state of mutants, just as Captain America and Captain Britain. And whoever this white handsome fellow is, he seems to be sprouting a little Krakoan flora.

X-Men #6 cover

But does he come from Krakoa? Or does he come from New Jersey? Because in previous issues of X-Men, we have met a Dr Stasis, doing some very dodgy experimentation of live subjects before destroying them. And, as Hamilton fans know, everything's legal in New Jersey.

Is The New Captain Krakoa... Actually Dr Stasis From X-Men #1 and #2?
X-Men #1

With Dr Stasis looking for some kind of immortality.

Is The New Captain Krakoa... Actually Dr Stasis From X-Men #1 and #2?
X-Men #1

And finding ways, creating new bodies, in which he might prosper.

Is The New Captain Krakoa... Actually Dr Stasis From X-Men #1 and #2?
X-Men #1

While noting that the Krakoan mutants seem to have it sewn up.

Is The New Captain Krakoa... Actually Dr Stasis From X-Men #1 and #2?
X-Men #1

It has been noted that the Resurrection Protocols of Krakoa, in which mutants are backed up and revived if they die, are a secret from the rest of the world. Even if some are a little loose-lipped in Arakko bars. And Dr Stasis, certainly does have a bizarre home life.

Is The New Captain Krakoa... Actually Dr Stasis From X-Men #1 and #2?
X-Men #2

As he places his armour down, and lives a suburban dream… but one that he quickly disposes of if the details aren't right, and shows a propensity for Dr Moreau creation from a Bornean tiger…

Is The New Captain Krakoa... Actually Dr Stasis From X-Men #1 and #2?
X-Men #2

Bornan… could that be, as in, "Born And Bred"? And the autopsy reports are of the mutants' first assault on the Orchis sun-station, revealing that Dr Stasis is in contact with Orchis.

Is The New Captain Krakoa... Actually Dr Stasis From X-Men #1 and #2?
X-Men #2

But his own position is as Chairman of the Oblivion Institute. Never a great name for a company if you want to instill confidence, right? So is Captain Krakoa the new look for Dr Stasis? Or am I reading too much into a helmet here?

X-MEN #6
GERRY DUGGAN (W) • PEPE LARRAZ (A/C)
VARIANT COVER BY Pepe Larraz
TRADING CARD VARIANT COVER BY Russell Dauterman
WHATEVER HAPPENED TO CAPTAIN KRAKOA? There's a new hero on the X-Men. Who is he? Why is here? And why does Cyclops not want him on the team?
32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

