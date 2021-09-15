Trials, Resurrections & Space Travel – Krakoan X-Men Today (Spoilers)

Two print X-Men Krakoan comic books out today and one digital-only… this is going to be the way it is going forward, as the third X-Men Unlimited Weekly hits. So what's going down in and around Krakoan territory this week, what common threads can be pulled and conclusions drawn? We start with Hickman and Shalvey in space with Wolverine, tackling an AIM incursion on mutant space.

Looks like MODOK's AIM has no interest in working with pro-human anti-mutant Project Orchis like all the other AIM scientists who defected, along with Hydra, SHIELD, and others.

And kidnapping mutants is their bag. What could they be doing with them… looking for signs of resurrection? In Trial Of Magneto #2, that remains a big secret.

Although not so much of a secret that they won't blurt it out around visiting humanoid aliens looking to blow up bits of Arakko.

Keep it quiet, Sebastian! And if that looks like a hive of scum and villainy, well yes, it does have a Tattooine flavour to it on Arakko.

While in X-Men: The Trial Of Magneto #2, it does look like someone is getting resurrected, even if she's not meant to be…

It's not just the life and death of Scarlet Witch – and Magneto -that are up for grabs. Three members of th Quiet Council may have survived Arakko, but not its departure.

Resurrection awaits. While back up in space, Wolverine has freed another member of the Quiet Council from such a need.

And it's time for a digital road trip it seems. Not too far from each other… just three thousand miles.

X-MEN TRIAL OF MAGNETO #2 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

JUL210615

(W) Leah Williams (A) Lucas Werneck (CA) Valerio Schiti

HABEAS CORPSES! Heroes of the Marvel Universe came to Krakoa for a memorial. Now they've got a fight. Magneto pushes Krakoa and the Council to the brink! Also… there's something wrong with the body… Rated T+ In Shops: Sep 15, 2021 SRP: $3.99 MARAUDERS #24

MARVEL COMICS

JUL210649

(W) Gerry Duggan (A) Phil Noto (CA) Russell Dauterman

SPACE PIRATES!

The Marauders hit the highest seas of all when they point their bow to the stars! But what threat awaits them… and why has it sworn vengeance?! Rated T+In Shops: Sep 15, 2021 SRP: $3.99 X-Men Unlimited Infinity Comic (2021) #3

Writer: Jonathan Hickman

Artist: Declan Shalvey

Letterer: Vc Joe Sabino

Editor: Jordan D. White

Format: Digital Vertical Comic

Description: Wolverine's battle against A.I.M. hits a (giant) head… Guest-starring M.O.D.O.K. and Nightcrawler!

September 13, 2021