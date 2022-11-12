It Takes Three Men To Fill In For Shelly Bond These Days

As we previously mentioned, Shelly Bond and Phillip Bond didn't make it to the UK this year, for their Gosh signing in London or for Thought Bubble in Harrogate due to inclement weather. We also mentioned that Chip Mosher was taking over for Shelly Bond's portfolio review sessions at the show (although we suspect he has other, hidden plans). But it turns out that it's not just Chip, it takes three men to replace one Shelly Bond. That sounds about right, yes? After (unsuccessfully) badgering Chip Mosher last night in the bar to find out just what he is up to, he did share this e-mail with me, regarding the portfolio reviews which will now be shared between him, famed former Vertigo editor Will Dennis and current ComiXology bod, Bryce Gold.

Hey All, Sadly Shelly Bond has had to cancel – weather issues meaning cancelled flights. But never fear, Will Dennis, Bryce Gold and Chip Mosher are here! The three of us will be splitting duties on portfolio reviews and divvying up all the slots on Saturday and Sunday. We'll be reviewing portfolio from 3-3:40 on Saturday & 11-11:40am on Sunday. If you were scheduled on Saturday, you will still be reviewed on Saturday. If you were scheduled on Sunday, you will still be reviewed on Sunday. So make sure you bring your physical portfolios and arrive at 3pm on Saturday or 11am on Sunday. We will have your names and will call for you for your review. Reviews will be at Shelly's booth 166A as before and last 10 minutes. Don't know who Will, Bryce or Chip are? Well, here's some bios for you: Will Dennis was an editor at Vertigo/DC Comics for fifteen years and worked on such seminal titles as Y: The Last Man, 100 Bullets, Scalped and many more. Since 2015 he has been a freelance editor working for a range of creators and companies, most notably at Comixology and Image. Some of his more recent projects include Nocterra, We Have Demons, The Good Asian, Adora and the Distance and Night of the Ghoul. Find more here: http://www.bespokecomics.com/ Bryce Gold is Head of Content of Comixology Originals, Publisher of Pyrite Press, and former instructor at School of Visual Arts in New York City. He is an editor, publisher, educator, and organizer publishing the gold standard of comics, artist books, and literary zines. Chip Mosher co-created 2020s crowdfunded graphic novel sensation "Blacking Out", written by Mosher with art by co-creator Peter Krause. When not pursuing his own creative outlets, Chip formerly served as Head of Content for comiXology, overseeing the comiXology Originals line of exclusive content. Passing the baton to Bryce Gold this past July, Chip currently refers to himself as "unemployed."

"Unemployed". Come on Chip, it's like you are making this too obvious now.

Thought Bubble is the UK's largest comic art festival; a week-long celebration of comics, illustration, animation, and more that culminates in this weekend's comic convention. Focused on those who create comic books, specifically the artists, and the writers, it is especially supportive of small press. The festival was founded in 2007 by Yorkshire artist, Lisa Wood, also known as Tula Lotay, and was organised as part of the Leeds International Film Festival to raise the profile of comics in the area. The first Thought Bubble was held on Saturday, 10 November 2007 in the basement of Leeds Town Hall and was attended by a couple of hundred people, but has grown a little since then. The convention originally ran throughout Leeds but, in 2019, due to issues with Leeds City Council and the need for more space, the convention moved to nearby Harrogate. And earlier this year, Lisa Wood stepped down from the role of director to be taken by Travelling Man's Nabil Homsi. This week's events are already underway and the convention begins on Saturday the 12th of November until Sunday the 13th of November. Bleeding Cool will be reporting from the show all weekend long. Do feel free to say hi!