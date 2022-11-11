Shelly Bond Debuts Expanded Filth & Grammar At Thought Bubble

UPDATE: Sadly not. Shelly Bond and hubby Philip Bond have had their entire journey scuppered by what she calls "the only time in decades that LA and SF have had inclement weather". Anyway, this is what would have run if they had made it over. Shelly tells Bleeding Cool "We still have an OFF REGISTER PRESS booth (Comixology Hall, 166A), and a banner, and GEEZER #1, GEEZER T-shirts, and F&G softcovers will be available. We have loads of free GEEZER #2 mini previews too. So that part is still good. GEEZER writer William Potter and the F&G crew — artists Imogen Mangle, Laura Hole, and Sofie Dodgson— are still attending the show, and they'll be signing at the booth. We'll have the other items from the photo available from our website as early as next week."

Originally planned article: Former DC Vertigo and IDW editor Shelly Bond will be debuting the expanded edition of Filth & Grammar: The Comic Book Editor's (Secret) Handbook at Thought Bubble, which includes sixteen extra pages.

Alongside her UK art team of Imogen Mangle, Laura Hole and Sofie Dodgson, she will also be doing a panel on Sunday called The Editor's Guide to Comics at 2.30pm.

She'll have lots of copies of Filth & Grammar and Philip Bond and Will Cotton's Geezer #1 at the show, as well as a Geezer #2 free mini comic preview, badges, stickers, and other cool merch available. She tells me "Here's a smattering of the major stuff! We'll have a bunch of 1" badges and vinyl stickers going cheap too! And merch/swag packs for Heavy Rotation and F&G for a fiver!"

For someone who is a bit of an honorary Brit, Shelly Bond hasn't been in the UK for three years. Everyone should buy her Jaffa cake, ginger cake, pork pies, scotch eggs, Ribena, Creme Eggs and every teabag known to humanity. Maybe get fellow attendee Gail Simone to make her a cuppa straight from the microwave. Or just heat it up using Cyclops' optic blasts.

Thought Bubble is the UK's largest comic art festival; a week-long celebration of comics, illustration, animation, and more that culminates in this weekend's comic convention. Focused on those who create comic books, specifically the artists, and the writers, it is especially supportive of small press. The festival was founded in 2007 by Yorkshire artist, Lisa Wood, also known as Tula Lotay, and was organised as part of the Leeds International Film Festival to raise the profile of comics in the area. The first Thought Bubble was held on Saturday, 10 November 2007 in the basement of Leeds Town Hall and was attended by a couple of hundred people, but has grown a little since then. The convention originally ran throughout Leeds but, in 2019, due to issues with Leeds City Council and the need for more space, the convention moved to nearby Harrogate. And earlier this year, Lisa Wood stepped down from the role of director to be taken by Travelling Man's Nabil Homsi. This week's events are already underway and the convention begins on Saturday the 12th of November until Sunday the 13th of November. Bleeding Cool will be reporting from the show all weekend long. Do feel free to say hi!