I've Been Giving Away Comics For Halloween Trick Or Treat Night Again

I've been giving away comics for Halloween and Trick Or Treat night again... why don't you do the same tonight?

Article Summary For two decades, I’ve handed out comic books instead of candy for Halloween trick-or-treaters.

Kids—and now their kids—flock to my door for age-appropriate picks like Star Wars, Turtles, and Batman.

Giving comics sparks excitement, clears out cupboards, and turns my house into a Halloween hotspot.

Rain or shine, nothing beats seeing kids thrilled over grabbing Ghostbusters and Stranger Things comics.

For the last twenty years, I have given away comic books at the door for Halloween, rather than sweets, chocolates or candy. Notably, "American comic books", you know the kind that will rot their brain rather than their teeth. And in the process, have become quite the destination location for the kids… and now the kids of the original kids. Man, time passes. I generally arrange them in age suitability with a rule of, if you can reach it, you can have it.

Sadly, we got a bit of wind and rain tonight, which put some off, but other regulars peat a path to our door with waterproof bags to put the comic books in. They came prepared! The Harley Quinn comics went fast, as did the Star Wars, and someone walked off with about thirty quids' worth of Stranger Things comics since she loved the TV show. Usagi Yojimbo, also a popular choice… as was Avatar, Turtles, Batman, Superman and Fantastic Four. The Hellboys went to the slightly older teenagers… and a couple of the dads as well. A good mixture of freebies, Free Comic Book Day titles, and me grabbing a bunch of Planet Deaths at MCM in the Spring all helped…

It's also a great way to clear out some cupboard space. If you can do it and have the right kind of neighbourhood, you should give it a try. There's nothing quite like a kid dressed as Frankenstein running off screaming, "I got a Ghostbusters comic, I got a Ghostbusters comic", is there? This is the kind of night where you can fudge the suitability labels just a little bit. But no, obviously, I didn't give them any Mark Millar comics; I am not entirely mad. If you do this, please, share your own photos…

