Posted in: Bad Idea, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: forbidden planet, mcm

Is This Where All The Million Copies Of Planet Death #0 Went?

Is this where all the million copies of Planet Death #0 from Bad Idea comics went? Out the back of MCM London Comic Con?

Bad Idea claimed a near-one-million copy print run for Planet Death #0, launched ahead of Free Comic Book Day, claiming it as the "largest selling independent comic book since 1992". It's not; even Valiant had bigger print runs of titles in 1993. But the general jist kinda stands, with a massive final print run of 909,560 copies, including 818,850 copies ordered by comic book retailers and an additional 90,800 reserved for comps, damages, and promotional use. Bad Idea Comics stated that the total reflects significant commitments from top retailers taking major positions for Free Comic Book Day, including New Dimension Comics, Midtown Comics, Third Eye Comics, Bedrock City Comics, Collector's Paradise, Borderlands Comics & Games, DCBS, and Atomic Empire.

Well, I'm going to add Forbidden Planet to that. Because at MCM London Comic Con Spring 2025 this past weekend, Forbidden Planet had these Superman shelves behind their stall. They started off with Superman Free Comic Book Day and Superman Day giveaways, but by the end of the show, they were stocked with pretty much one comic book…

Planet Death #0. Planet Death #0. Planet Death #0. I grabbed another copy and thought no, sod it, it's the end of the day…

So they will be handy come Hallowe'en time, when I give out comics instead of candy/sweets at the door. I would have taken more but I was cycling home.

PLANET DEATH #0

Co-written by DEREK KOLSTAD & ROBERT VENDITTI

Illustrated by TOMÁS GIORELLO

Color Art by DAVE STEWART

Lettering by TOM NAPOLITANO

Cover by TOMÁS GIORELLO & DAVE STEWART

PLUS: A Brand-New BAD IDEA B-SIDE

$1.99 | 24 PGS. | ON SALE April 30, 2025

Millions of miles from home, hundreds of ships descend into the stormy atmosphere of a hostile frozen world. On board, an army of resolute men and women brace for the coming assault. They are an invasion force, on an impossible mission — destroy the devastating enemy weapon garrisoned below. Corporal Scott and his battalion are in the vanguard but the human forces are no match for their brutal alien adversaries. Scott's battalion is dead within moments. He is its lone survivor. The landing force annihilated, the battle is lost. Against overwhelming odds, Scott dares the unthinkable — cross behind enemy lines, survive the lethal landscape, evade capture by ruthless enemies, resist natural predators, face human deserters and finish the mission singlehandedly. Locked in his suit of full combat battle armor, sustained only by what he can carry, and driven by Earth's wrath, Scott must do by himself what an entire army could not. Destroy the weapon. Return home.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!