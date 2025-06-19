Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: j. michael straczynski, Pere Perez

J. Michael Straczynski "Torn" Over Writing Amazing Spider-Man Again

J. Michael Straczynski "Torn" over writing Amazing Spider-Man again, with Pere Perez for Marvel Comics in October

Article Summary J. Michael Straczynski returns to Amazing Spider-Man for a new five-issue mini-series launching October 2025

The series, titled Amazing Spider-Man: Torn, features Pere Pérez on art and introduces a brand-new villain

Set during Peter Parker's college days, the story includes classic characters like Gwen, MJ, Harry, and Flash

Spider-Editor Nick Lowe and artist Pere Pérez express excitement about JMS revisiting Spidey's iconic legacy

J. Michael Straczynski is returning to Amazing Spider-Man with artist Pere Pérez for a new five-issue mini-series Amazing Spider-Man: Torn, launching in October 2025. Presumably, he will want to keep his name on this one.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: TORN #1 (OF 5)

Written by J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI

Art by PERE PÉREZ

Cover by ADAM HUGHES

On Sale 10/8

Swing back to Peter's college days at Empire State University with Gwen, Harry, MJ and Flash! Spidey takes on classic villains but JMS and Pere introduce a terrifying new villain and side of the Marvel Universe that will reverberate into the present from the past!

"J. Michael Straczynski, one of the most impactful writers in Spider-Man history, returns to the webbed wonder this October in AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: TORN, a five-issue limited series. Straczynski will be joined by acclaimed artist Pere Pérez (TVA, Venom War: Carnage). The prolific writer is known for his influential work throughout the Marvel Universe including one of the most celebrated runs of Amazing Spider-Man! For years, fans have hoped for JMS to make his return to Spidey storytelling! Now, he's back with an unforgettable Spider-Man saga that's perfect for all fans, but this time, he's digging into a very different part of Spidey history!"

"JMS wrote some of my favorite Amazing Spider-Man issues of all time (MORLUN FIGHT! DR. STRANGE CO-STAR STUFF!) so when he said he was interested in coming back to Spidey, I had already jumped at the chance and landed bad and twisted my ankle but I'm okay now," says Spider-Editor Nick Lowe. "Add Pere Pérez, one of the most inventive artists working in comics, Guru eFX on colors and stories of one of the best eras of Spidey's history?!?!?! HOW LUCKY ARE WE?!?!?"

I am beyond excited to be working on this book," Pérez shared. "Being a long time Spidey and JMS fan, this gig is a dream come true. I expected to have fun drawing the Spider-Man action scenes, but Joe is writing such great dialogue scenes for Peter and the supporting cast that I'm enjoying those even more. To sum up, this book is fun, exciting, moving, and we even have a new villain!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!