J. Scott Campbell Danger Girl Artist's Edition Tops Kickstarter Record

Robert Kirkman's Skybound and Scott Dunbier's Act 4 turned a lot of heads last month with the announcement that J. Scott Campbell's Danger Girl was going to return as a Kickstarter, namely, an Artist's Edition featuring the artist's super-rare original art. Launched in the late 90s, Danger Girl was one of the standout original series from Image, Homage and Wildstorm that helped propel Campbell further into superstardom and cemented him as one of the most popular artists in comics. For some, he's the defining artist of their generation with Gen 13, Danger Girl, and his iconic Marvel covers. But it's still a surprise that in less than a week, J. Scott Campbell's Danger Girl Artist's Edition has become the most funded comic art book in Kickstarter history with 365,000 dollars pledged from almost a thousand backers and five stretch goals unlocked.

That means Skybound has now outperformed both Marvel and DC's biggest swings in the comic art book category, respectively The Marvel Art of Russell Dauterman at $350,244 and The DC Art of Jorge Jimenez at $327,477 (both published through Clover press).

The success of J. Scott Campbell's Danger Girl Artist's Edition continues Skybound's dominance of the comics category on Kickstarter, where they hold the two most funded campaigns ever in THE TRANSFORMERS Compendium Set (with nearly $5,000,000 in pledges) and G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero Compendium Set (with nearly $4,000,000 in pledges).

Given that Skybound, in partnership with Act 4, has announced they're publishing Artist's Editions with Marvel and DC—which I covered first at SDCC this year—could it only be a matter of time before one of those companies looks to tap into Skybound for crowdfunding success? And with Danger Girl proving such a powerful force in 2025, perhaps a new series from Campbell & Co isn't too far behind… In the meantime, the J. Scott Campbell's Danger Girl Artist's Edition is live and we'll keep watching to see if it breaks any more records…

